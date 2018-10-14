India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Windies in trouble after losing four quick wickets

Umesh Yadav is on a hat-trick from the 1st innings and he starts with a beautiful yorker which Brathwaite squeezes towards gully. CAUGHT! Umesh sends the 2nd delivery down the leg side and Brathwaite plays a loose shot looking for the flick but only glances it back to the keeper. Pant does well to take the catch with a quick dive to his left. Perfect start for India. Shai Hope walks out to bat and plays out the rest of the over. Wicket maiden to get things going for India.

West Indies 0/1 after the first over.