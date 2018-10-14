Oct 14, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Windies in trouble after losing four quick wickets
Catch the live action from Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
WICKET! Hope c Rahane b Jadeja 28 (42)
WICKET! Hetmyer c Pujara b Kuldeep 17 (29)
WICKET! Powell c Rahane b Ashwin 0 (9)
WICKET! Brathwaite c Pant b Umesh 0 (2)
WICKET! Ashwin bowled b Gabriel 35 (83)
WICKET! Umesh Yadav c Hamilton b Warrican 2 (13)
WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav bolwed b Holder 6 (21)
WICKET! Pant c Hetmyer b Gabriel 92 (134)
WICKET! Jadeja lbw b Holder 0 (1)
WICKET! Rahane c Hope b Holder 80 (183)
FIFTY up for Pant! 50 (67)
FIFTY up for Rahane! 50 (122)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Holder 45 (78)
WICKET! Pujara c Hamilton b Gabriel 10 (41)
WICKET! Shaw c Hetmyer b Warrican 70 (53)
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (39)
WICKET! Rahul b Holder 4 (25)
WICKET! Gabriel c Pant b Yadav 0 (1)
WICKET! Roston Chase bowled b Umesh Yadav 106 (189)
HUNDRED up for Chase! 100 (177)
WICKET! Bishoo bowled b Umesh Yadav 2 (20)
WICKET! Holder c Pant b Umesh 52 (92)
FIFTY up for Holder! 50 (86)
FIFTY up for Chase! 50 (80)
WICKET! Dowrich lbw Umesh 30 (63)
WICKET! Ambris c Jadeja b Kuldeep 18 (26)
WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer lbw Kuldeep 12 (34)
WICKET! Shai Hope lbw Umesh Yadav 36 (68)
WICKET! Brathwaite lbw Kuldeep Yadav 14 (68)
WICKET! Powell 22 (30) c Jadeja b Ashwin
India have a slip, forward short leg and short midwicket in place. Umesh pitches the 2nd ball short and Ambris swivels as he connects with the pull for a FOUR past long leg. Umesh raps Ambris on the thigh pad with the next delivery as the batsmen looks to play across the line. Ambris gets hit on the pads again on the next delivery in similar fashion but the extra bounce ensures it isn’t lbw. The 5th delivery is full down the middle and Ambris flicks it fine for a FOUR. 8 off the over.
West Indies 63/4 after 23 overs.
Jadeja flights the 5th delivery outside off and Ambris taps it towards long-off for a single. Just 1 run comes off the over.
West Indies 55/4 after 22 overs.
Roston Chase plays out the over from Umesh without taking any risks. Windies cannot afford to lose any more wickets and Chase knows this as he proceeds with caution.
West Indies 54/4 after 21 overs.
There is a big shout for LBW on the 5th delivery as the ball drifts back into the right-hander and brushes off the pad. The ball bounces up viciously as it hits Pant on the helmet. The umpire isn’t interested though as the impact was outside off and the bounce would’ve taken it over the stumps. Maiden over for Jadeja.
West Indies 54/4 after 20 overs.
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. India looking to see if there is any reverse swing on offer here. Ambris works the 3rd ball behind square down the on-side for a single. Umesh ends the over well with 3 dot balls. Just 1 run from the over.
West Indies 54/4 after 19 overs.
India have a slip and a short extra-cover in place as they look for the 5th wicket. Jadeja pitches the 5th ball full outside off and Ambris drives it past cover-point for a single. Just 1 run off the over.
West Indies 53/4 after 18 overs.
Chase defends the first 3 balls down the leg side. He then guides the 4th ball to backward point for 2 runs. Kuldeep tosses up the next ball towards the off-stump and Chase drives it to long-off for a single. Ambris taps the last ball to deep square leg for a run. Windies trail by 4 runs now.
West Indies 52/4 after 17 overs.
Jadeja sends the 2nd ball onto the pads of Ambris who tucks it behind square for 2 runs. Ambris plays out the rest of the over. Windies need a big partnership here to keep them in the game.
West Indies 48/4 after 16 overs.
Kuldeep continues. India have a slip and a forward short leg for Ambris. The Windies batsman plays out the first 5 deliveries safely before sending the last ball behind square for a single. Windies still trail India by 10 runs.
West Indies 46/4 after 15 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. He starts well with 3 dot balls. CAUGHT! Hope presses forward and tries to defend the 4th delivery with an open bat. The ball spins sharply and nicks an edge before going towards Rahane at first slip. Windies in trouble now as 1st innings hero Roston Chase comes out to bat. Wicket-maiden for Jadeja to begin his spell.
West Indies 45/4 after 14 overs.
WICKET! Hope c Rahane b Jadeja 28 (42)
Hope looks to defend but edges the 4th ball towards Rahane who makes no mistake at first slip. Windies in a tight spot now.
Kuldeep pitches the 2nd delivery full outside off and Hope plays a beautiful cover-drive for a FOUR. The next ball bounces up awkwardly and hits Hope on the fingers. Hope tucks the 4th ball behind square for a single. CAUGHT! Hetmyer dances down the track and has a big slog at the last delivery. He ends up slicing the ball towards Pujara at backward point who takes an easy catch. Terrible batting from Hetmyer at a time when his team needed him to stay at the crease. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
West Indies 45/3 after 13 overs.
WICKET! Hetmyer c Pujara b Kuldeep 17 (29)
Hetmyer swings at the last delivery and ends up edging it to Pujara at backward point who takes an easy catch.
Hope does well as he reaches out and guides the 3rd ball into the gap at cover for 3 runs. Hetmyer then drives the next ball to mid-off for a quick single. Ashwin tosses up the last delivery and Hope drives it down to long-on for a run. 5 runs off the over. Windies trail by 16 runs now.
West Indies 40/2 after 12 overs.
Kuldeep sends the 2nd delivery full down the leg side and Hetmyer sweeps it fine for a FOUR. Kuldeep knocks down the stumps with a googly but Hetmyer had stepped away at the last moment and it’ll go down as a dead-ball. Hetmyer dances down the track and whips the 5th ball past midwicket for a FOUR. 8 runs off the over.
West Indies 35/2 after 11 overs.
Ashwin comes from round the wicket. India have a slip and a forward short leg in place. Hope works the 2nd delivery to long-on for a single. Hetmyer punches the 4th delivery to the off-side from deep in his crease for a run. Ashwin isn’t happy with the shape of the ball as he hands it over to the umpire. The umpires call for a change of ball after the current one fails the hoop test. 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 27/2 after 10 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Hope nudges the 2nd ball past square for a single. India bring in a slip, silly point and a short extra-cover for Hetmyer. Kuldeep beats Hetmyer on the 4th delivery as it zips past the outside edge, that was close. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last 2 deliveries. 3 off the over.
West Indies 25/2 after 9 overs.
Hetmyer looks for the cut on the 1st delivery but misses as the ball sails past the top edge. He cannot afford to take such risks especially after losing both openers. Hetmyer then defends the next 4 balls before sweeping the last ball behind square for 2 runs.
West Indies 22/2 after 8 overs.
Umesh maintains a tight line in the over depriving Hope of any run scoring opportunities. Consecutive maidens now. India doing well to increase the pressure on the batsmen.
West Indies 20/2 after 7 overs.
Ashwin continues. India bring in an extra man at slips after that edge in Ashwin’s previous over. Hetmyer plays out the over without taking any risks. Maiden over.
West Indies 20/2 after 6 overs.
Umesh starts with a fuller delivery at the stumps and Hope plays a beautifully timed straight drive down the ground for a FOUR. Hope gets on the front foot and drives the 3rd ball past mid-off for another FOUR. Umesh responds with a short delivery which Hope tucks towards deep square leg for 2 runs. 10 off the over.
West Indies 20/2 after 5 overs.
Ashwin starts the over with 2 dot balls. CAUGHT! Powell tries to play the 3rd ball with soft hands but ends up guiding it towards Rahane in the slips. Rahane gets down sharply and takes a good catch. Powell waits for the replays to confirm the decision but there isn’t any conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. Powell isn’t happy about it but has to return for a duck. Shimron Hetmyer comes in to bat. He edges the last ball but it flies past Rahane at slip for a FOUR. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
West Indies 10/2 after 4 overs.
WICKET! Powell c Rahane b Ashwin 0 (9)
Powell tries to push the 3rd delivery outside off, but doesn't connect well as it goes towards Rahane at slips who gets down quickly to take the catch. The umpires check replays to see whether the ball has hit the turf first but there isn't enough evidence to overturn the evidence.
Umesh starts the over well with 4 dot balls. Hope gets off the mark with a boundary on the 5th delivery as he flicks it past mid-on for a FOUR. Hope then flicks the last ball to deep square leg for 2 runs. 6 off the over.
West Indies 6/1 after 3 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack. Powell gets an inside edge onto his pads on the 1st delivery and the ball falls just short of Shaw at silly point. Powell then plays out the rest of the over. Good start for India as they have the Windies batsmen under pressure.
West Indies 0/1 after 2 overs.
Umesh Yadav is on a hat-trick from the 1st innings and he starts with a beautiful yorker which Brathwaite squeezes towards gully. CAUGHT! Umesh sends the 2nd delivery down the leg side and Brathwaite plays a loose shot looking for the flick but only glances it back to the keeper. Pant does well to take the catch with a quick dive to his left. Perfect start for India. Shai Hope walks out to bat and plays out the rest of the over. Wicket maiden to get things going for India.
West Indies 0/1 after the first over.
WICKET! Brathwaite c Pant b Umesh 0 (2)
Umesh sends the 2nd delivery down the leg side and Brathwaite looks to flick it but only ends up glancing it back to the keeper. Good take by Pant who dives to his left in a flash.