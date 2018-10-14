India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Windies fightback with three quick wickets

Here are few numbers from Day 2 of the Test:

Umesh Yadav's 6/88 in the first innings is his best performance in Test cricket. It is also his second five-wicket haul. It is only the first occasion since 1999 that an Indian pacer has taken six wickets at home. The last time it happened was when Javagal Srinath took 6/45 against New Zealand in Mohali.

Roston Chase's 106 was the first Test century in India by a Windies batsman since Darren Bravo's 166 in Mumbai in 2011.