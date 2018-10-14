Oct 14, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Windies fightback with three quick wickets
Catch the live action from Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
WICKET! Pant c Hetmyer b Gabriel 92 (134)
WICKET! Jadeja lbw b Holder 0 (1)
WICKET! Rahane c Hope b Holder 80 (183)
FIFTY up for Pant! 50 (67)
FIFTY up for Rahane! 50 (122)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Holder 45 (78)
WICKET! Pujara c Hamilton b Gabriel 10 (41)
WICKET! Shaw c Hetmyer b Warrican 70 (53)
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (39)
WICKET! Rahul b Holder 4 (25)
WICKET! Gabriel c Pant b Yadav 0 (1)
WICKET! Roston Chase bowled b Umesh Yadav 106 (189)
HUNDRED up for Chase! 100 (177)
WICKET! Bishoo bowled b Umesh Yadav 2 (20)
WICKET! Holder c Pant b Umesh 52 (92)
FIFTY up for Holder! 50 (86)
FIFTY up for Chase! 50 (80)
WICKET! Dowrich lbw Umesh 30 (63)
WICKET! Ambris c Jadeja b Kuldeep 18 (26)
WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer lbw Kuldeep 12 (34)
WICKET! Shai Hope lbw Umesh Yadav 36 (68)
WICKET! Brathwaite lbw Kuldeep Yadav 14 (68)
WICKET! Powell 22 (30) c Jadeja b Ashwin
Check out the highlights and key moments of the Test in pictures here.
Bowling change. First sight of spin on Day 3. Jomel Warrican is introduced into the attack. Ashwin is on strike. No runs off the over. Maiden.
India 328/7 after 90 overs.
Gabriel will continue. Kuldeep Yadav is on strike. No runs off the first three deliveries. Yadav plays the fourth ball right in front of the wickets and takes a quick single. Ashwin is on strike. Fifth ball is pitched short and Ashwin gets nicely on the top of the bounce and plays the ball towards leg side and gets two runs. Last ball moves sharply back in and Ashwin gets his bat down to play the ball to keg side for a single.
India 328/7 after 89 overs.
Holder will continue. Ashwin is on strike. No runs off first three deliveries. Ahswin plays the fourth ball to leg side and takes two runs. He leaves the last ball.
India 324/7 after 88 overs.
Gabrield will continue. Ashwin is on strike. Ashwin plays the first ball to leg-side and takes a single. Pant is on strike now. He is on 92. Windies pacers are getting good bounce with the second new-ball. No runs off the second ball. CAUGHT! Third ball is pitched up and Pant goes for a drive but finds Hetmyer standing at cover. He misses out yet another century. Kuldeep Yadav is the new man. No runs off the remaining balls.
India 322/7 after 87 overs.
Holder will bowl. Pant is on strike. Pant plays the first ball to leg-side and gets a single. Ashwin on strike now. Ashwin is off the mark on fourth delivery as he plays the ball right in front of the wicket and takes a quick single. Pant is on strike. No runs off the remaining deliveries. Two runs off the over.
India 321/6 after 86 overs.
Gabriel will continue. Pant is on strike. No runs off the first two deliveries. FOUR. Third ball is pitched on middle and leg and Pant plays a top shot through mid-wicket for a boundary. Whatever happens there is no stopping this young lad. That boundary takes him to 90. He plays the fifth ball to fine leg for a single. Gabriel is getting good bounce. Ashwin is on strike. No runs off the last ball. Five runs off the over.
India 319/6 after 85 overs.
Holder will continue. Rahane is on strike. CAUGHT! First ball of third over of the day is on outside off-stump line and the ball jumps awkwardly on Rahane and he gets a thick edge of his bat to give Shai hope an easy catch. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in. No runs off the second ball. LBW! Jadeja plays a lose shot on third ball and is trapped dead in front of the wickets. Holder appeals and umpire gives that as out. R Ashwin is the new man. No runs off the fourth ball. Appeal on fifth ball for LBW but umpire gives that as NOT OUT. He takes review and review goes in India’s favour. No runs off the last ball. What an over. Double wicket maiden.
India 314/6 after 84 overs.
Shannon Gabriel will bowl the second over. Rishabh Pant is on strike. First ball hits Pant in stomach. He takes his time to settle back. He plays the third ball to cover and takes a single. As he moves to non-striker’s end he is still stretching to overcome the pain from that blow. Rahane is on strike for the fourth ball. He slashes hard on fourth ball but the ball is stopped by Shai Hope. Rahane plays the next ball to deep-point and takes a single. Pant is on strike for the last ball. No runs off the ball. Two runs off the over.
India 314/4 after 83 overs.
Holder pitches the first ball on middle and leg line and Rahane plays it towards leg-side for no run. FOUR. Runs off the second ball of the day and four of them as Rahane just pushes the ball through off-side for a boundary. With that boundary India now lead by 1 run and also 150 runs for the partnership between Rahane and Pant also comes up. No runs off the remaining balls. Four off the first over.
India 312/4 after 82 overs.
Windies have taken the new-ball. Jason Holder will bowl the first over of Day 3. Rahane is on strike.
Live action is about to begin. Windes players have taken the field. As Rahane and Pant take the field they are greeted by huge cheer. This should be exciting first session.
Pitch Report: The cracks have started to open up a little bit. This is still a good pitch to bat on. Effect of the roller will curb the bounce and movement to a great extent at least for the first one hour.
Here are few numbers from Day 2 of the Test:
Umesh Yadav's 6/88 in the first innings is his best performance in Test cricket. It is also his second five-wicket haul. It is only the first occasion since 1999 that an Indian pacer has taken six wickets at home. The last time it happened was when Javagal Srinath took 6/45 against New Zealand in Mohali.
Roston Chase's 106 was the first Test century in India by a Windies batsman since Darren Bravo's 166 in Mumbai in 2011.
With two set batsmen in form of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant India should aim a total of around 500 and then press bowlers into action. But second new ball is due and Windies fast bowlers could cause some trouble.
Stay with us as we build up for Day 3.
Yesterday Umesh Yadav returned with his career best figure of 6/88 . Then teenager Prithvi Shaw stole the show in India's innings. He slammed a quick fire fifty to propel India to a fast start. There was a mid-way stutter as India lost important wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli but the innings was stabilized by a 146-run stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant. Both the batsmen completed their respective fifties as India finished the day on 308/4.
Goodmorning and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and Windies being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium , Hyderabad. After Windies showed fight on the opening day and ended the day on a satisfactory note, India dominated Day 2.
This concludes our coverage of Day 2. We hope you enjoyed following all the action on our page. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action live from Day 3. Till then it's goodbye!
Good final session for India as Rahane and Pant stitched together an unbeaten 146-run partnership to take India to 308/4 at Stumps on Day 2. India now trail the Windies by just 3 runs. They’ll be looking to put India in a strong position tomorrow with a lead of atleast 150-200 runs.