Oct 14, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Shaw and Rahul look to guide India to victory

Catch the live action from Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

  • Oct 14, 01:16 PM (IST)

    Check out the highlights and key moments of the Test in pictures here.

  • Oct 14, 05:12 PM (IST)

    Rahul steps out looking for the big shot on the 1st delivery but doesn’t connect cleanly as the ball goes to deep square leg for a single. Shaw gets an inside edge to midwicket for a run on the 2nd ball. Rahul works the last ball to mid-on for a single. 3 off the over and 3 runs required for victory.

    India 69/0 after 15 overs.

  • Oct 14, 05:10 PM (IST)

    Chase gets some good turn and bounce on the 2nd delivery but it’s down the leg side and the keeper fails get across in time as the batsmen pick up a couple of byes. Shaw then rotates strike with a single on the next ball. Rahul runs the last ball to cover point for a single. India need just 6 runs to win now.

    India 66/0 after 14 overs.

  • Oct 14, 05:07 PM (IST)

    The umpire points to his watch to let the players know they are extending play by a half hour. Rahul sweeps the 2nd ball past square for 2 runs. He then punches the 4th ball to midwicket for a single. Shaw works the next ball to deep midwicket for a run. 4 runs off the over.

    India 62/0 after 13 overs.

  • Oct 14, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Chase continues. Rahul knocks the 1st ball down to long-on for a single. Shaw gets on the back foot and punches the 3rd ball beautifully through the covers for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single. Rahul reaches forward and guides the last ball to point for a run. 7 off the over.

    India 58/0 after 12 overs.

  • Oct 14, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Shaw steps out on the 2nd delivery but only gets an inside edge onto the pads. He then slaps the next ball to point for a single. Rahul works the last delivery to deep midwicket for a run. 2 runs off the over.

    India 51/0 after 11 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:58 PM (IST)

    Roston Chase comes into the attack. Shaw works the 3rd ball round the corner for a single. Rahul glances the next delivery through square leg for a run. Chase comes from round the wicket for the final two deliveries. Shaw whips the last ball through midwicket for a single. India need just 23 more runs to win.

    India 49/0 after 10 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:55 PM (IST)

    Devendra Bishoo comes into the attack. Rahul drills the 1st ball through the covers for a single. Shaw dances down the track and swings at the 4th delivery but misses the line completely. Hamilton fails to collect the ball and misses out on a great chance for a stumping. He isn't doing himself any favours here the Windies substitute keeper. Shaw waits back and cuts the 5th ball past point for a FOUR. He then picks up a single off the last delivery. 6 off the over.

    India 46/0 after 9 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Warrican starts with a full toss which Rahul paddles fine for a FOUR. Rahul looks for the sweep shot on the 4th delivery but misses as the ball hits him on the pads. The impact is outside off stump and the umpire isn’t interested in the appeals. Rahul runs the last ball down to long-on for a single. 5 off the over. India need just 32 runs to win.

    India 40/0 after 8 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:47 PM (IST)

    Holder oversteps on the 1st delivery and the umpire signals for a no-ball. Rahul pulls the 2nd ball to fine leg for a single. Shaw rides the bounce and punches the next ball through covers for 2 runs. Holder persists with the shorter deliveries and Shaw hooks the 5th ball to fine leg for a run. Rahul executes an awkward hook shot on the last delivery for a single down to fine leg. 6 runs off the over.

    India 35/0 after 7 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:42 PM (IST)

    Rahul is completely beaten by the 3rd delivery as Warrican gets it to turn sharply past his bat. The keeper takes off the bails and the third umpire is called into action. Rahul has his foot planted in the crease and play goes on. He guides the 4th ball through sweeper for a single. Just 1 run from the over.

    India 29/0 after 6 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Holder bangs the 1st ball short and Shaw tries to duck but the ball doesn’t rise and hits him on the bicep. The Windies appeal for a LBW and go for the review. Replays show the ball would clip the top of the stumps leaving it to the Umpire’s call. Windies retain the review but won’t get a wicket. The batsmen pick up a leg bye. Rahul drills the 3rd ball straight down the ground for 2 runs. He then rotates strike with a single off the next ball. 4 runs from the over.

    India 28/0 after 5 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:31 PM (IST)

    The batsmen rotate the strike comfortably with singles in the over. Warrican doesn’t find any way to trouble the batsmen at all. 5 runs off the over. India need just 48 runs to win.

    India 24/0 after 4 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:28 PM (IST)

    Holder gets some extra bounce on the 1st delivery and the ball hits Shaw on his right forearm. He completes the single but looks in considerable pain as the Physio is called onto the pitch for treatment. Shaw is able to continue though which is a good sign for India. The lights have also been turned on now as the skies have darkened. Rahul pushes the 2nd delivery to mid-on for a single. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last three deliveries. 5 runs off the over.

    India 19/0 after 3 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Jomel Warrican comes into the attack. Rahul is on strike. He cannot afford another mishap here after getting dismissed for just 4 runs in the first innings. Rahul dances down the pitch and launches the last ball over long-off for a SIX.

    India 14/0 after 2 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Holder sends the 2nd delivery way down the leg stump and the ball goes past the glove of the diving keeper for FOUR byes. Holder sends down a brilliant 4th delivery that swings into Shaw and nips an inside edge which takes the ball dangerously close to the stumps and down to the boundary for FOUR. Shaw was looking to play that through the off-side and was lucky it didn’t crash into his stumps. 8 runs off the over.

    India 8/0 after the first over.

  • Oct 14, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Jason Holder has the ball for the first over with Shaw on strike. 

  • Oct 14, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul step out to bat for India. 

  • Oct 14, 04:12 PM (IST)

    The Windies players are back on the pitch for the final session. They'll be really disappointed with the way the game has progressed thus far, after that good effort by them in the first innings. 

  • Oct 14, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Windies were shambolic in second innings. No resistance from any batsmen whatsoever. For India Umesh Yadav has been the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 4 wickets in Windes' second innings. India need 72 runs to win the match. 

  • Oct 14, 04:06 PM (IST)

    Bowling change. Umesh Yadav is back into the attack. BOWLED! Gabriel goes for a wild swing and gets his stumps uprooted.

    West Indies 125 all-out after 46.1overs

  • Oct 14, 04:05 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Gabriel bowled b Umesh Yadav 1 (3) 

    Gabriel goes for a wild swing and gets the inside edge and the ball dismantles his stumps 

  • Oct 14, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Ashwin will continue. Bishoo is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Warrican on strike now. Bowled! Warrican fails to read a straight ball from the off-spinner and his off-stump is uprooted. Shannon Gabriel is the new man in the middle. He gets a single on fourth ball. Bishoo on strike. Next two balls are dots. Two runs off the over.Windies lead by 71 runs

    West Indies 125/9 after 46 overs

  • Oct 14, 04:00 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Warrican bowled b Ashwin 7 (16) 

    Warrican fails to read a starlight delivery from Ashwin and as a result his off-stump is uprooted  

  • Oct 14, 03:57 PM (IST)

    Jadeja will continue. Warrican is on strike. Warrican gets a single off the third ball towards mid-wicket. Bishoo then works the fourth ball towards long-on and gets a single. FOUR. Warrican gets a boundary on fifth ball. No runs off the last ball. Windies lead by 69 runs

    West Indies 125/8 after 45 overs

  • Oct 14, 03:53 PM (IST)

    Ashwin will continue. Warrican is on strike. Warrican plays the first ball to leg-side and gets a quick single. Bishoo is on strike. No runs off the next four balls. FOUR. Bishoo goes inside out and gets a boundary. FOUR. Another boundary and this time towards leg-side. Nine runs off the over. Windies lead by 63 runs

    West Indies 119/8 after 44 overs

