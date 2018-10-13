Oct 13, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Shaw completes a quickfire fifty
Catch the live action from the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Top
highlights
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (39)
WICKET! Rahul b Holder 4 (25)
WICKET! Gabriel c Pant b Yadav 0 (1)
WICKET! Roston Chase bowled b Umesh Yadav 106 (189)
HUNDRED up for Chase! 100 (177)
WICKET! Bishoo bowled b Umesh Yadav 2 (20)
WICKET! Holder c Pant b Umesh 52 (92)
FIFTY up for Holder! 50 (86)
FIFTY up for Chase! 50 (80)
WICKET! Dowrich lbw Umesh 30 (63)
WICKET! Ambris c Jadeja b Kuldeep 18 (26)
WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer lbw Kuldeep 12 (34)
WICKET! Shai Hope lbw Umesh Yadav 36 (68)
WICKET! Brathwaite lbw Kuldeep Yadav 14 (68)
WICKET! Powell 22 (30) c Jadeja b Ashwin
Playing XI
Pitch Report
Toss
Possible XI
Check out the highlights and key moments of the Test in pictures here
Warrican tosses up the first delivery and Shaw eases it to long-on for a single. The 3rd ball is a fraction short and Pujara gets on the back foot to punch it past cover-point for a FOUR. Great timing from Pujara on that shot. 5 runs off the over as the umpires signal for Lunch.
India 80/1 after 16 overs.
The overs have a similar pattern to them now. Shaw picks up a single off the 2nd delivery and Pujara plays out the rest of the over. Shaw is doing well to keep the scoreboard ticking whenever he is on strike. Pujara playing his part diligently in frustrating the bowlers.
India 75/1 after 15 overs.
Shaw knocks the 2nd delivery to long-on for a single which also brings up his FIFTY. He’s following up that hundred on debut at Rajkot with another brilliant innings here. What’s even more impressive is that he has reached his fifty with a strike rate of 125.00. Pujara plays out the rest of the over.
India 74/1 after 14 overs.
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (39)
Shaw pushes the first ball to long-off for a single. Pujara isn’t taking any risks against Holder as he plays out the over. Shaw is batting on 49 now.
India 73/1 after 13 overs.
DROPPED! Shaw attempts a square cut but gets an outside edge and the man at slips was taken by surprise as the ball pops out of his hands. The batsmen pick up 2 runs from that delivery. Shaw then rotates strike with a drive to long-on. Pujara dances down the track and drives the 4th delivery past mid-on for a FOUR. 7 runs off the over.
India 72/1 after 12 overs.
Holder starts with a back of a length delivery which Shaw works towards midwicket for a single. Pujara plays out the rest of the over. Just the one run from the over.
India 65/1 after 11 overs.
Shaw drills the 2nd ball into the gap at covers for a single. Pujara gets off the mark with a flick to mid-on. Shaw then rotates strike with a drive to long-on. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 64/1 after 10 overs.
Holder bangs the 1st delivery short and Rahul looks for the cut and misses. Holder follows this up with two dot deliveries. BOWLED! Rahul wasn’t sure what to do there as he was caught in two minds between leaving or defending the ball. In the end the ball nips off the bottom edge and crashes into the stumps. Another soft dismissal for the Indian opener. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man in. Wicket maiden for Holder.
India 61/1 after 9 overs.
WICKET! Rahul b Holder 4 (25)
It isn't a great delivery from Holder but Rahul manages to get a bottom edge helping the ball onto the stumps. He walks back to the dressing room with just 4 runs to his name.
Jomel Warrican continues. Shaw is in imperious form as he leans forward and slog-sweeps the 2nd delivery over the cow corner for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for India. Shaw then steps forward and finds the gap at extra cover for back-to-back FOURs. He isn’t done yet as he clears his front foot and drives the next delivery towards mid-off, a misfield from Holder allows the ball to escape for another boundary. Three back-to-back FOURs for Shaw. 12 off the over.
India 61/0 after 8 overs.
Jason Holder comes back into the attack. Change of ends for the Windies skipper. Holder sends the 3rd delivery straight onto the pads of Shaw, who nonchalantly whips it through midwicket for a FOUR. Shaw guide the next delivery to extra cover for a single. Holder oversteps on the 5th delivery and the umpire signals a no-ball. 6 off the over.
India 49/0 after 7 overs.
Bowling change. First sign of spin. Left arm spinner Jomel Warrican introduced into the attack. Rahul is on strike. He starts with a maiden. Warrican keeping the line and length tight.
India 43/0 after 6 overs
Gabriel continues. Rahul is on strike. No runs off the first ball. FOUR byes on second ball as Gabriel sprays the ball way down the leg-side and wicket-keeper fails to collect the ball. Rahul plays the fifth ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Shaw on strike for the last ball. FOUR. He finishes the over in style as he flicks the ball towards leg-side for a boundary.
India 43/0 after 5 overs
Holder continues. Shaw is on strike. FOUR. Top shot from the youngster as he drives the ball through cover for a boundary. Second ball is played down the track to long-off and Shaw gets two runs. FOUR byes on the fifth ball. No runs off the last ball.
India 34/0 after 4 overs
Gabriel will bowl. Rahul is on strike. Rahul scores no runs off the first four deliveries. FOUR byes on the fifth ball as the delivery keeps low and Rahul leaves it for the wicket-keeper who fails to collect it in time. The ball hit Windies keeper Dowrich on knees before going down to boundary line. The keeper looks in some discomfort. Dowrich has left the field and substitute wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamilton has taken the gloves. Rahul defends the last ball.
India 24/0 after 3 overs
Jason Holder will bowl the second over. Shaw is on strike. First ball is down the leg-side. Next two balls are on mark pitching on middle and off line. The batsman plays solid front foot defensive shot on both the occasions. NO BALL and FOUR. Another no ball and Shaw opens the face of his bat and plays the ball through point for a boundary. No runs off the remaining deliveries.
India 20/0 after 2 overs
Rahul is off the mark right away as he plays a well-timed drive and gets three runs. Shaw is on strike. He scores no runs off the next two balls. FOUR. Fourth ball is pitched shot and Shaw gets on top of the bounce and punches the ball through point for a boundary. NO BALL and SIX. Another short ball and this time Shaw jumps and plays an upper cut for a six over third man. Shaw drives the last ball for a single.
India 15/0 after first over.
Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and K L Rahul have walked out. All eyes will be on young Shaw. Winidies have taken the field too. Windies pacer Gabriel will bowl the first over. Rahul is on strike.
That ends Windies innings. Much improved batting performance from the team. Roston Chase was the stand out performer for them. For India it was Umesh Yadav who scalped six wickets. Join us in five minutes for India's reply.
Umesh Yadav will continue. Chase is on strike. No runs off the first two balls. BOWLED! Ball sneaks through Chase’s defence and cleans up Chase. Yadav is delighted as he completes his five wicket haul in the innings. Gabriel is the new man. CAUGHT! Gabriel just walks in edges the ball to the wicketkeeper and walks back. Umesh Yadav picks up six wickets in the innings.
West Indies 311 all-out after 101.4 overs
WICKET! Gabriel c Pant b Yadav 0 (1)
Gabriel plays a loose shot and edges the ball to wicket-keeeper Pant
WICKET! Roston Chase bowled b Umesh Yadav 106 (189)
Third ball of Umesh Yadav's over nips back in and cleans up Chase's wicket.
Kuldeep Yadav will continue. Chase is on strike. He plays the second ball towards long-on and gets a single. Warrican is now on strike. Yadav bowls a wrong-un on fourth delivery and Warrican goes for a wild slog but misses the ball all together. No runs off the remaining balls. One run off the over.
West Indies 311/8 after 101 overs
Umesh Yadav will continue. Warrican is on strike. He plays out the over scoring no runs. Maiden.
West Indies 310/8 after 100 overs