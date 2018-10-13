India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Shaw completes a quickfire fifty

Rahul is off the mark right away as he plays a well-timed drive and gets three runs. Shaw is on strike. He scores no runs off the next two balls. FOUR. Fourth ball is pitched shot and Shaw gets on top of the bounce and punches the ball through point for a boundary. NO BALL and SIX. Another short ball and this time Shaw jumps and plays an upper cut for a six over third man. Shaw drives the last ball for a single.

India 15/0 after first over.