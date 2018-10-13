Oct 13, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 highlights: Rahane and Pant take India to 308/4 at Stumps
Catch the highlights from day 2 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
FIFTY up for Pant! 50 (67)
FIFTY up for Rahane! 50 (122)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Holder 45 (78)
WICKET! Pujara c Hamilton b Gabriel 10 (41)
WICKET! Shaw c Hetmyer b Warrican 70 (53)
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (39)
WICKET! Rahul b Holder 4 (25)
WICKET! Gabriel c Pant b Yadav 0 (1)
WICKET! Roston Chase bowled b Umesh Yadav 106 (189)
HUNDRED up for Chase! 100 (177)
WICKET! Bishoo bowled b Umesh Yadav 2 (20)
WICKET! Holder c Pant b Umesh 52 (92)
FIFTY up for Holder! 50 (86)
FIFTY up for Chase! 50 (80)
WICKET! Dowrich lbw Umesh 30 (63)
WICKET! Ambris c Jadeja b Kuldeep 18 (26)
WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer lbw Kuldeep 12 (34)
WICKET! Shai Hope lbw Umesh Yadav 36 (68)
WICKET! Brathwaite lbw Kuldeep Yadav 14 (68)
WICKET! Powell 22 (30) c Jadeja b Ashwin
Good final session for India as Rahane and Pant stitched together an unbeaten 146-run partnership to take India to 308/4 at Stumps on Day 2. India now trail the Windies by just 3 runs. They’ll be looking to put India in a strong position tomorrow with a lead of atleast 150-200 runs.
Shannon Gabriel comes storming in for the final over of the day. Rahane taps the 1st ball to point for a single. Gabriel comes round the wicket to Pant on the 2nd delivery and angles the ball into the left hander. Pant prods forward and the ball just whizzes past the outside edge. That was close. Gabriel is visibly tired but still manages to his 143 Kph on the 4th and 5th delivery. Pant however manages to play out the rest of the over. India end the day trailing the Windies by 3 runs.
India 308/4 after 81 overs.
Kraigg Brathwaite comes back into the attack. He starts with 3 dot balls before Pant drives the 4th delivery to long-off for a single. Rahane sends the last delivery square for a run. 2 runs off the over.
India 306/4 after 80 overs.
Shannon Gabriel comes back into the attack. Rahane gets an inside edge into the vacant leg-side region for a single. Pant taps the next delivery towards point for a single. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 304/4 after 79 overs.
Rahane whips the 4th delivery to deep square for a single. Pant then plays out the rest of the over. India trail by just 9 runs now.
India 302/4 after 78 overs.
Kraigg Brathwaite comes into the attack. Pant punches the 2nd ball down to long-off for a single. Rahane clips the next delivery to square leg for another run. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last 2 deliveries. 4 runs off the over.
India 301/4 after 77 overs.
Roston Chase comes back into the attack. Pant pulls the 1st delivery to deep square for a single. Chase pitches the 4th delivery short and Rahane gets in position early to slap it though sweeper for a FOUR. Rahane seems to be cramping up in his right hand and calls for some medical attention. There’s a short break in play before Rahane feels better to play out the rest of the over. 5 runs off the over.
India 297/4 after 76 overs.
Warrican floats the 4th delivery down the leg side. Rahane gets deep in his crease and whips it past the men at midwicket for a FOUR. Just the 4 runs from the over.
India 292/4 after 75 overs.
Rahane tucks the 4th delivery to midwicket for a single. Pant guides the last ball down to third man for a couple. Pant moves up to 80. India trail the Windies by just 23 runs.
India 288/4 after 74 overs.
Pant has had enough singles for the moment as he swings hard at the 2nd delivery but doesn’t connect well. The ball comes off the toe end of his willow but it’s enough to send it for a SIX over long-on. Pant comes dancing down the track on the next delivery and this time connects cleanly launching the ball over cow corner for back-to-back SIXES. He then shuts shop and plays out the over. Pant is batting on 78 now.
India 285/4 after 73 overs.
Rahane defends the first four deliveries. He then cuts the 5th ball to sweeper cover for a single. Pant picks up a single off the last delivery to maintain strike. 2 runs from the over.
India 273/4 after 72 overs.
Rahane slices the 2nd delivery behind point for a single. Pant plays out the rest of the over. India trail the Windies by 40 runs now.
India 271/4 after 71 overs.
Pant charges down the track and swings at the 2nd delivery sending it straight down the ground for a FOUR. He then rotates strike sending the 4th ball behind square. Rahane picks up a single with a cut to sweeper on the 5th delivery. 6 runs off the over.
India 270/4 after 70 overs.
Rahane flicks the 5th delivery through square leg for 2 runs. Good over from Warrican but the Windies need to find a way to break this partnership.
India 264/4 after 69 overs.
Pant nudges the 2nd delivery in front of square for a single. Windies bring in a slip for Rahane but the Indian vice-captain rotates strike with a slap through covers. That brings up the 100-run stand between the two batsmen. Really good batting effort from the two. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 262/4 after 68 overs.
Warrican bowls out a maiden over to Rahane. This is a good partnership for India as Rahane and Pant have notched up 98 runs between them.
India 260/4 after 67 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Pant is on strike. Pant gets a single off the first ball. Rahane then gets a single off the second ball towards square leg. Pant then gets two runs off the third ball. He manages a single off the fifth ball. Three runs off the last ball.
India 260/4 after 66 overs
Warrican will continue. Pant is on strike. No runs off the first five balls. He finishes the over with a single.
India 252/4 after 65 overs
Bishoo will continue. Rahane is on strike. He is on 49. He plays a front foot defensive shot on first two balls. He plays the third ball through slip cordon for a single and completes his fifty. It has been a patient effort form Rahane. That single brings Pant on strike. He is on 49 now. He plays the ball to fine leg and gets two runs to complete his fifty too. He gets a single off the last ball.
India 251/4 after 64 overs
FIFTY up for Pant! 50 (67)
FIFTY up for Rahane! 50 (122)
India have collected 51 runs in last 10 overs.
Bowling change. Jomel Warrican is introduced into the attack. Rahane is on strike. He gets a single of the first ball. Pant is on strike. No runs off the next three balls. Pant plays the fifth ball through mid-wicket and gets a single. Rahane is on strike. He gets a single of the last ball.
India 245/4 after 63 overs
Bishoo will continue. Rahane is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Rahane cuts the second ball for a single. Pant is on strike. FOUR. He sweeps the next ball for a boundary. Pant then plays the third ball towards on-side and gets a single. Rahane is on strike. Fifth ball is short which Rahane wants to sweep but misses. A single to end the over. Seven runs off the over.
India 242/4 after 62 overs