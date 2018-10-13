India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 highlights: Rahane and Pant take India to 308/4 at Stumps

Shannon Gabriel comes storming in for the final over of the day. Rahane taps the 1st ball to point for a single. Gabriel comes round the wicket to Pant on the 2nd delivery and angles the ball into the left hander. Pant prods forward and the ball just whizzes past the outside edge. That was close. Gabriel is visibly tired but still manages to his 143 Kph on the 4th and 5th delivery. Pant however manages to play out the rest of the over. India end the day trailing the Windies by 3 runs.

India 308/4 after 81 overs.