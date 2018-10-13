India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rahane and Pant complete their respective fifty

Bowling change. Shannon Gabriel is back into the attack. Rahane is on strike. First ball is short and outside off and Rahane cuts the ball over point for a single. Pant is on strike now. No runs off the second ball. DROPPED and FOUR! Third ball is pitched outside off and Pant goes for a cut. He gets a thick edge but the ball is dropped by substitute wicket-keeper Hamilton. Ball in the mean time runs down third-man boundary. Pant then gets a single towards fine-leg. Rahane is on strike. He takes a single off the fifth ball towards fine-leg. Pant defends the last ball. Seven runs off the over.

India 202/4 after 55 overs