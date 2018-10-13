Oct 13, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rahane and Pant complete their respective fifty
Catch the live action from the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Top
highlights
FIFTY up for Pant! 50 (67)
FIFTY up for Rahane! 50 (122)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Holder 45 (78)
WICKET! Pujara c Hamilton b Gabriel 10 (41)
WICKET! Shaw c Hetmyer b Warrican 70 (53)
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (39)
WICKET! Rahul b Holder 4 (25)
WICKET! Gabriel c Pant b Yadav 0 (1)
WICKET! Roston Chase bowled b Umesh Yadav 106 (189)
HUNDRED up for Chase! 100 (177)
WICKET! Bishoo bowled b Umesh Yadav 2 (20)
WICKET! Holder c Pant b Umesh 52 (92)
FIFTY up for Holder! 50 (86)
FIFTY up for Chase! 50 (80)
WICKET! Dowrich lbw Umesh 30 (63)
WICKET! Ambris c Jadeja b Kuldeep 18 (26)
WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer lbw Kuldeep 12 (34)
WICKET! Shai Hope lbw Umesh Yadav 36 (68)
WICKET! Brathwaite lbw Kuldeep Yadav 14 (68)
WICKET! Powell 22 (30) c Jadeja b Ashwin
Playing XI
Pitch Report
Toss
Possible XI
Check out the highlights and key moments of the Test in pictures here.
Rahane defends the first four deliveries. He then cuts the 5th ball to sweeper cover for a single. Pant picks up a single off the last delivery to maintain strike. 2 runs from the over.
India 273/4 after 72 overs.
Rahane slices the 2nd delivery behind point for a single. Pant plays out the rest of the over. India trail the Windies by 40 runs now.
India 271/4 after 71 overs.
Pant charges down the track and swings at the 2nd delivery sending it straight down the ground for a FOUR. He then rotates strike sending the 4th ball behind square. Rahane picks up a single with a cut to sweeper on the 5th delivery. 6 runs off the over.
India 270/4 after 70 overs.
Rahane flicks the 5th delivery through square leg for 2 runs. Good over from Warrican but the Windies need to find a way to break this partnership.
India 264/4 after 69 overs.
Pant nudges the 2nd delivery in front of square for a single. Windies bring in a slip for Rahane but the Indian vice-captain rotates strike with a slap through covers. That brings up the 100-run stand between the two batsmen. Really good batting effort from the two. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 262/4 after 68 overs.
Warrican bowls out a maiden over to Rahane. This is a good partnership for India as Rahane and Pant have notched up 98 runs between them.
India 260/4 after 67 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Pant is on strike. Pant gets a single off the first ball. Rahane then gets a single off the second ball towards square leg. Pant then gets two runs off the third ball. He manages a single off the fifth ball. Three runs off the last ball.
India 260/4 after 66 overs
Warrican will continue. Pant is on strike. No runs off the first five balls. He finishes the over with a single.
India 252/4 after 65 overs
Bishoo will continue. Rahane is on strike. He is on 49. He plays a front foot defensive shot on first two balls. He plays the third ball through slip cordon for a single and completes his fifty. It has been a patient effort form Rahane. That single brings Pant on strike. He is on 49 now. He plays the ball to fine leg and gets two runs to complete his fifty too. He gets a single off the last ball.
India 251/4 after 64 overs
FIFTY up for Pant! 50 (67)
FIFTY up for Rahane! 50 (122)
India have collected 51 runs in last 10 overs.
Bowling change. Jomel Warrican is introduced into the attack. Rahane is on strike. He gets a single of the first ball. Pant is on strike. No runs off the next three balls. Pant plays the fifth ball through mid-wicket and gets a single. Rahane is on strike. He gets a single of the last ball.
India 245/4 after 63 overs
Bishoo will continue. Rahane is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Rahane cuts the second ball for a single. Pant is on strike. FOUR. He sweeps the next ball for a boundary. Pant then plays the third ball towards on-side and gets a single. Rahane is on strike. Fifth ball is short which Rahane wants to sweep but misses. A single to end the over. Seven runs off the over.
India 242/4 after 62 overs
Shanon Gabriel is into yet another over of his long spell. Rahane is on strike. No runs off the first three deliveries. FOUR. Poor delivery from Gabriel as he strays on the pads and all Rahane has to do is bring down his bat in time. The ball goes down towards fine-leg boundary for four runs. Rahane plays the next ball in front of point and takes a quick single. Pant is on strike. No runs off the last ball. Five runs off the over.
India 235/4 after 61 overs
Bowling change. Devendra Bishoo is back into the attack. Pant is on strike. Pant plays the first ball to long-on and gets a single. Rahane is on strike. He cuts the next ball and settles for a single. Pant is on strike. No runs off the third ball. FOUR. Pant plays a late late cut and gets a boundary. FOUR. Another boundary and this time towards long-on as Pant goes on his knees and heaves the ball. No runs off the last ball. Ten runs off the over.
India 230/4 after 60 overs
Shanon Gabriel continues. Rahane is on strike. Rahane plays the third ball through cover and gets two runs. FOUR. Rahane punches the fourth ball down the ground for a boundary. Gabriel keeps the fifth ball short and Rahane plays a pull shot to deep and gets two more runs. No runs off the last ball. Eight runs off the over.
India 220/4 after 59 overs
Chase now bowling his 7th over. Rahane is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Rahane plays the third ball towards off-side and settles for a single. Pant is on strike now. FOUR. Pant cuts the fifth ball behind point for a boundary. Can’t keep him quiet for long. Last ball is a dot. Five runs off the over.
India 212/4 after 58 overs
Gabriel will continue. Rahane is on strike. No runs off the first ball. NO BALL. Gabriel over steps on second delivery. Gabriel dishing out bouncers as he bowls a short ball to Rahane and the batsman just ducks under it. Fourth delivery hits Rahane’s pads and the batsman takes a single. Umpire signals that as leg bye. Pant is on strike now. He plays out last two balls. Two runs off the over.
India 207/4 after 57 overs
Chase will continue. Rahane is on strike. Rahane takes a single of the first ball. Pant is on strike now. No runs off the next three balls. Pant then gets a single on the fifth ball towards square. Rahane finishes the over with a single.
India 205/4 after 56 overs
Bowling change. Shannon Gabriel is back into the attack. Rahane is on strike. First ball is short and outside off and Rahane cuts the ball over point for a single. Pant is on strike now. No runs off the second ball. DROPPED and FOUR! Third ball is pitched outside off and Pant goes for a cut. He gets a thick edge but the ball is dropped by substitute wicket-keeper Hamilton. Ball in the mean time runs down third-man boundary. Pant then gets a single towards fine-leg. Rahane is on strike. He takes a single off the fifth ball towards fine-leg. Pant defends the last ball. Seven runs off the over.
India 202/4 after 55 overs
Chase will continue. Rahane is on strike. First ball is a dot. Chase getting some drift into the right hander. Second ball is again a dot. Rahane plays the third ball to leg-side and gets a single. Pant is on strike now. No runs off the last three balls. One run off the over.
India 195/4 after 54 overs
Jason Holder continues. Pant is on strike. No runs off the first two balls. Third ball is on middle stump line and Pant uses the pace of the delivery to flick the ball through the leg-side for a boundary. No runs off the remaining deliveries. Four runs off the over.
India 194/4 after 53 overs
Chase will continue. Pant is on strike. First three deliveries are dots. Pant plays the fourth ball down to long-off for a single. Rahane is on strike now. No runs off the last two balls. One run of the over.
India 190/4 after 52 overs
Jason Holder will continue. Pant is on strike. No runs off the five deliveries. Pant plays the last ball to mid-on and sets for a quick single. Overthrow from the fielder give India four bonus runs. Five runs off the over.
India 189/4 after 51 overs
Chase will continue. Pant is on strike. No runs off the first three balls. FOUR. Pitched up by Chase and Pant commits himself into playing a drive over cover for a boundary. Pant plays the last ball towards long-on for a single and retains the strike. Five runs off the over.
India 184/4 after 50 overs
Jason Holder will bowl from the other end. Rahane is on strike. First four deliveries are dots. Fifth ball is pitched on middle and leg and Rahane plays it towards fine-leg and gets two runs. FOUR. Rahane drives the last ball over the gully for a boundary. Six runs off the over.
India 179/4 after 49 overs
Pant leaves the first ball for the wicket-keeper. No runs off scored the next five delivers too. Chase starts the session with a maiden.
India 173/4 after 48 overs