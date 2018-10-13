Oct 13, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India lose 3 wickets in second session, reach 173/4 at Tea
Catch the live action from the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
WICKET! Kohli lbw Holder 45 (78)
WICKET! Pujara c Hamilton b Gabriel 10 (41)
WICKET! Shaw c Hetmyer b Warrican 70 (53)
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (39)
WICKET! Rahul b Holder 4 (25)
WICKET! Gabriel c Pant b Yadav 0 (1)
WICKET! Roston Chase bowled b Umesh Yadav 106 (189)
HUNDRED up for Chase! 100 (177)
WICKET! Bishoo bowled b Umesh Yadav 2 (20)
WICKET! Holder c Pant b Umesh 52 (92)
FIFTY up for Holder! 50 (86)
FIFTY up for Chase! 50 (80)
WICKET! Dowrich lbw Umesh 30 (63)
WICKET! Ambris c Jadeja b Kuldeep 18 (26)
WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer lbw Kuldeep 12 (34)
WICKET! Shai Hope lbw Umesh Yadav 36 (68)
WICKET! Brathwaite lbw Kuldeep Yadav 14 (68)
WICKET! Powell 22 (30) c Jadeja b Ashwin
Third session is about to get underway. India trail by 138 runs and quick wickets early in third session would really put Windies on top. Pant and Rahane should ideally bat throughout the session to put India in command. Windies players have walked out and they are followed by Pant and Rahane. Captain Holder giving his tips last minutes tips before the play gets underway. Centurion from first innings Roston Chase will bowl the first over of post-Tea session. Pant is on strike.
India added 93 runs in the session but also lost three big wickets. Shaw was the first to depart after adding 70 off just 53 deliveries. Pujara was dismissed in the very next over as he was caught behind in Shannon Gabriel’s over. Kohli and Rahane stitched together a 60-run partnership for the 4th wicket before Kohli was adjudged LBW off Jason Holder’s bowling. India reach 173/4 at Tea and will be hoping for a good innings from vice-captain Rahane to take them to a strong position.
Holder catches Rahane by surprise on the 4th delivery with a short ball which rises sharply and hits him on the glove. Lucky for him it falls safely in front of the slip cordon. Maiden over from Holder as the Umpires signal for Tea.
India 173/4 after 47 overs.
Bishoo drops the 1st ball short and Rahane cuts it past cover-point for a single. Windies bring in the slip and a short midwicket for Pant. The 5th delivery is a fraction short and Pant waits back before playing a late cut though backward point for a FOUR. Bishoo beats Pant with a lovely googly on the last delivery and Hamilton is quick to take off the bails. The Umpires go upstairs for the decision but Pant had his foot inside before the bails were dislodged. 5 off the over.
India 173/4 after 46 overs.
Windies have two slips and a gully in place for Rishabh Pant. Pant pokes at the 1st delivery and ends up edging it between the man at slip and gully for a FOUR. He then pushes the 3rd ball into the gap at cover for a single. The 5th delivery hits Rahane on the thigh pad as the batsmen pick up a leg bye. 6 runs off the over.
India 168/4 after 45 overs.
Bishoo bowls out a maiden over to Rahane. India need to take a moment to steady things here after losing their skipper.
India 162/4 after 44 overs.
Holder sends the 2nd delivery full onto the pads and Kohli flicks it to deep square for 2 runs. LBW! Kohli misses the ball as it crashes into his pads. The Indian skipper opts for the review and replays show how close it was as the ball would clip the top of the leg stump. It’s left to the umpire’s call and Kohli has to go. Rishabh Pant is the new man in. 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
India 162/4 after 43 overs.
WICKET! Kohli lbw Holder 45 (78)
Holder raps Kohli on the pads as the Indian skipper misses with his flick. Kohli goes for the review and replays show the ball would clip the leg stump leaving it to the Umpire's call. Kohli doesn't look happy about the decision at all but has to walk back. India retain the review.
Bishoo continues. Kohli flicks the 1st ball off his pads for a single. Rahane comes down the track and works the 4th delivery to mid-on for a run. Bishoo flights the next delivery at the stumps and Kohli tucks it to backward square for a run. 3 runs off the over.
India 160/3 after 42 overs.
Jason Holder comes back into the attack. The 2nd delivery is a bit too full and Kohli flicks it past mid-on for 2 runs. Holder ends the over with a short of a length delivery which Kohli tucks to the on-side for a single.
India 157/3 after 41 overs.
The Windies bring in a slip and short extra cover for the over. Rahane plays out the over without taking any risks. Another maiden for Bishoo.
India 154/3 after 40 overs.
Rahane chops the 4th delivery towards point for a single. Good over by Warrican as he gives away just the one run in it. The Indian run rate dropping below 4.0 now after the quick start from Shaw.
India 154/3 after 39 overs.
Kohli punches the 1st ball to the off-side for a single. Rahane nudges the 4th delivery behind square for a quick run. Kohli whips the 5th ball towards mid-on and sloppy fielding from Keemo Paul lets the ball escape through his legs for a FOUR. 6 runs off the over.
India 153/3 after 38 overs.
Warrican tosses up the 3rd delivery and Kohli drives it past mid-on for a single. Rahane doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next 3 balls. Just 1 run off the over.
India 147/3 after 37 overs.
Kohli sits back and cuts the first delivery late sending it past the man at backward point for a FOUR. He then drives the next ball past mid-off for a quick single. Good batting by the skipper as he just releases the pressure from those tight overs. Rahane plays out the rest of the over.
India 146/3 after 36 overs.
Warrican starts with a short delivery and Rahane chops it to the off-side for a single. Kohli works the last ball past the man at mid-on for a single. 2 off the over.
India 141/3 after 35 overs.
Bishoo drops the first delivery a fraction short and Rahane cuts it square for a single. The Windies are looking sharp in the field as they prevent the singles on the next 4 deliveries. Kohli leans forward and flicks the last delivery straight down the ground for a FOUR. Great shot by the Indian skipper. 5 runs off the over.
India 139/3 after 34 overs.
This time it’s Kohli who plays out a maiden over by Warrican. Second consecutive maiden for the spinner.
India 134/3 after 33 overs.
Bishoo sends down the 2nd deliver slower outside off and Kohli drills it wide of cover for a single. Kohli is doing well to milk the singles whenever presented with the opportunity. Rahane plays out the rest of the over.
India 134/3 after 32 overs.
Warrican bowls out a maiden over to Rahane. He tosses up the last delivery outside off but Rahane just leaves it for the keeper. The Windies are doing well to build pressure on the batsmen. They’ve conceded just 1 run in the last 4 overs.
India 133/3 after 31 overs.
Devendra Bishoo doesn’t give Kohli any opportunity to pick up runs in the over. Second consecutive over for Bishoo. The Windies spinners are doing a good job of keeping both Kohli and Rahane quiet.
India 133/3 after 30 overs.
Kohli taps the 5th delivery to mid-off and darts off for a quick single. The Indian skipper is very quick between the wickets and Rahane does well to respond immediately to his call. Just the 1 run from the over.
India 133/3 after 29 overs.
Rahane drives the 3rd ball towards mid-off and some excellent bit of fielding from Hetmyer prevents the single. Maiden over for Bishoo. Rahane looks comfortable at the crease for the moment.
India 132/3 after 28 overs.
Both Rahane and Kohli pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Rahane then plays out the next three balls before driving the last delivery to mid-off for a single. 3 runs off the over.
India 132/3 after 27 overs.
Bowling change. Devendra Bishoo is introduced into the attack. Rahane is on strike. Rahane defends the first two balls. He plays the third ball towards mid-wicket and gets two. He plays the last ball through cover for a single. Three runs off the over.
India 129/3 after 26 overs
Warrican will continue. Kohli is on strike. First four deliveries are dots. Kohli works the fifth ball towards leg-side for a single. Rahane will face the last ball. He too plays the ball towards on side. Two runs off the over.
India 126/3 after 25 overs
Gabriel will bowl. Kohli is on strike. Kohli plays the first ball right in front of the wickets and takes a quick single. Kohli thrives on quick singles like these. Rahane is on strike now. He plays the next ball to cover and rotates strike. Kohli defends the fourth ball. He then plays the fifth ball through point and charges down towards non-striker’s end for a quick single. Rahane will play the last ball of the over. He lets go the ball for the wicket-keeper.
India 124/3 after 24 overs