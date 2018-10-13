India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India lose 3 wickets in second session, reach 173/4 at Tea

Gabriel will bowl. Kohli is on strike. Kohli plays the first ball right in front of the wickets and takes a quick single. Kohli thrives on quick singles like these. Rahane is on strike now. He plays the next ball to cover and rotates strike. Kohli defends the fourth ball. He then plays the fifth ball through point and charges down towards non-striker’s end for a quick single. Rahane will play the last ball of the over. He lets go the ball for the wicket-keeper.

India 124/3 after 24 overs