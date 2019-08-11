Aug 11, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Trinidad: Iyer joins Kohli out in the middle
Catch all the live score and updates from the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Top
highlights
WICKET! Pant c Brathwaite 20 (35)
WICKET! Rohit c Pooran c Chase 18 (34)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (57)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw Cottrell 2 (3)
India vs West Indies Playing XI
Toss
Pitch report and weather conditions
Team News
India vs West Indies Possible XI
FOUR! Chase tosses up the ball and Kohli gets forward to punch it to long-on.
Kemar Roach returns to the attack. Kohli drives the 1st ball powerfully to cover but Gayle stops the ball much to the delight of the fans. Kohli then dabs the 2nd ball to third man for a single. Beautiful timing from Iyer as he bends his knees to ramp the short ball over the keeper for FOUR. Iyer doesn’t find the gap on the next two deliveries. Roach ends with another short ball and this time Iyer gets a thick edge over the keeper for FOUR. 9 runs off the over.
India 136/3 after 29 overs.
FOUR! Another short ball from Roach which Iyer works to third man.
FOUR! Roach bangs the ball short and Iyer ramps it over the keeper beautifully.
Chase starts with two dot balls to Kohli. The 3rd ball is onto the stumps and Kohli knocks it to long-on for a single. Iyer tucks the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Kohli clips the 5th ball straight to midwicket. He then sits low and cuts the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. 3 runs off the over.
India 127/3 after 28 overs.
Kohli flicks the 1st ball from Brathwaite to midwicket and sets off for a single but is sent back rightly by Iyer. He puts in a desperate dive but the fielder misses with the throw. They take singles off the next 3 deliveries. Iyer looks to steer the 5th ball to third man but only sends it back to the keeper. He then whips the last ball to fine leg for 2 runs. 5 runs off the over.
India 124/3 after 27 overs.
Chase into his 8th over now. Iyer works the 1st ball to square leg for a single. Kohli drives the next delivery to long-on for a run. Iyer fails to find the gap on the next ball but rotates strike on the 4th delivery. Chase sends down a full toss onto the pads and Kohli flicks it well but Hetmyer does brilliantly to cut off the run at deep square leg. Kohli ends the over with a single. Just 4 runs come off it.
India 119/3 after 26 overs.
India don’t look in any hurry as Kohli fails to find the gap on the first two balls. He then dabs the 3rd ball to the off-side for a single. Iyer rides the bounce and blocks out the 4th delivery. He then cuts the next ball beautifully through the gap at backward point for FOUR. Iyer pulls the last ball for a single. 6 runs off the over.
India 115/3 after 25 overs.
FOUR! Brathwaie sends down a back of length delivery and Iyer works it brilliantly past backward point.