India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Trinidad: Iyer joins Kohli out in the middle

Kemar Roach returns to the attack. Kohli drives the 1st ball powerfully to cover but Gayle stops the ball much to the delight of the fans. Kohli then dabs the 2nd ball to third man for a single. Beautiful timing from Iyer as he bends his knees to ramp the short ball over the keeper for FOUR. Iyer doesn’t find the gap on the next two deliveries. Roach ends with another short ball and this time Iyer gets a thick edge over the keeper for FOUR. 9 runs off the over.

India 136/3 after 29 overs.