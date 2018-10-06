App
Oct 06, 2018 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Ashwin castles Chase and Lewis, follow-on looms for the Windies

Catch all the live from the 1st Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

highlights

  • Oct 06, 10:23 AM (IST)

    Click here for the full scorecard

  • Oct 06, 09:21 AM (IST)

    Also watch highlights and key moments of the Test in pictures here

  • Oct 06, 10:35 AM (IST)

    Wicket! Lewis b Ashwin 0 (3)

    That's wicket no. 2 for Ashwin in the over. Chase fails to pick the carrom ball and plays inside the line of the delivery. The ball spins away and hits the top of the off stump. 

  • Oct 06, 10:33 AM (IST)

    Wicket! Chase b Ashwin 53 (79)

    Ashwin tosses up the 3rd delivery outside off stump and Chase who is tempted into the drive only manages to edge the ball onto the stumps. 

  • Oct 06, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Umesh Yadav continues. Chase plays out the first four deliveries before nipping a single off the 5th ball. Another good over by Umesh as he gives away just the 1 run.

    West Indies 159/7 after 43 overs

  • Oct 06, 10:27 AM (IST)

    Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack. It’s his first over of the morning, Virat giving Kuldeep a breather as he has been expensive. Ashwin starts well with 3 dot balls. DROPPED! Chase concedes an outside edge on Ashwin’s straighter delivery but the ball bounces off Pant’s gloves. Pant tries to dive and take it on the rebound but he doesn’t manage to reach it. Chase then squeezes the next ball to deep midwicket for a single. Just the 1 run from the over.

    West Indies 158/7 after 42 overs

  • Oct 06, 10:21 AM (IST)

    Umesh Yadav will continue. Bishoo is on strike. No runs of the over as Yadav is keeping the line and length tight. A maiden.

    West Indies 157/7 after 41 overs

  • Oct 06, 10:19 AM (IST)

    No respite for Kuldeep Yadav as he keeps bowling. Roston Chase in on strike. FOUR. Chase starts the over with a boundary. He gets a single on the second ball. Bishoo too manages another single on the third ball. FOUR. Chase scores another boundary on the fifth ball. That boundary completes his 6th Test fifty.  No runs off the last ball.

    West Indies 157/7 after 40 overs

  • Oct 06, 10:19 AM (IST)

    FIFTY up for Roston Chase 51 (66)!

    Chase plays the fifth ball of Kuldeep Yadav's over for a boundary and completes the 6th Test fifty of his career 

  • Oct 06, 10:13 AM (IST)

    Yadav will continue. Chase is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Second ball is on pads and Chase plays it towards leg side and gets a single. Paul on strike. FOUR. Third ball is straight and Paul gets a low edge and the ball runs towards third man fence. CAUGHT! Yadav keeps it short and Paul goes for a pull but mistimes his shot to give a catch top Pujara standing at midwicket. Devendra Bishoo is the new batsman. No runs off the last two balls.

    West Indies 147/7 after 39 overs

  • Oct 06, 10:11 AM (IST)

    WICKET! Paul c Pujara b Yadav 47 (49)

    Yadav keeps the third ball of his over short and Paul goes for a pull but mistimes his shot to give Pujara an easy catch

  • Oct 06, 10:06 AM (IST)

    Yadav will continue. Chase on strike. Chase gets a single off the second ball towards backward square leg. Third ball is a dot. SIX. Paul goes after the leather and lifts the ball towards mid wicket boundary for a maximum.

    West Indies 142/6 after 38 overs

  • Oct 06, 10:03 AM (IST)

    Bowling change as Umesh Yadav is introduced into the attack. Keemo Paul is on strike. Yadav is on the mark straight away. Paul has no option but to defend. Jaffa from Yadav next up as he beats the outside edge of Paul’s bat. No runs off the last two balls. Yadav starts off with a maiden.

    West Indies 135/6 after 37 overs

  • Oct 06, 09:59 AM (IST)

    Yadav will continue. Chase is on strike. No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Third ball is pitched on middle and leg and Chase sweeps the ball to backward square leg boundary. There is no fielder manning that area. No runs off the next two balls. FOUR. Chase frees his arms and goes for a big shot towards long on.

    West Indies 135/6 after 36 overs

  • Oct 06, 09:55 AM (IST)

    Shami will continue. Keemo Paul continues. No runs off the first two balls as Shami getting the ball to swing back into the right hander. FOUR. Third ball swings away and Paul gets an outside edge for a boundary. No runs off the remaining balls.   

    West Indies 127/6 after 35 overs

  • Oct 06, 09:52 AM (IST)

    Yadav will continue. Chase is on strike. Chase gets a single off the first delivery towards mid off. FOUR. Second ball turns and Chase plays the ball towards deep extra cover for a boundary. A single on the third ball. Paul on strike. No runs off the remaining balls.   

    West Indies 123/6 after 34 overs

  • Oct 06, 09:49 AM (IST)

    West Indies getting some quick runs on Day 3

  • Oct 06, 09:47 AM (IST)

    Shami will continue. Roston Chase is on strike. Chase plays the first ball towards cover point and sets for a single. Yadav standing at cover point has a shy at the stump but throws wide, had he hit the target Keemo Paul would have been caught short. No runs off the next two balls as Shami gets some purchase off the wickets. FOUR. Paul walks down the track and gets a thick edge and the ball run down to third man boundary. Four byes on the next ball as Shami sprays the next ball way down the leg side. No runs off the last ball.

    West Indies 117/6 after 33 overs

  • Oct 06, 09:43 AM (IST)

    Yadav will continue. Paul is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Paul plays the second ball towards deep square leg and settles for a single. Chase is on strike now. Chase scores no runs off next two balls. Chase pulls the fifth ball towards deep midwicket and gets a single. Paul defends the last ball.  

    West Indies 108/6 after 32 overs

  • Oct 06, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Shami will bowl the second over of the day. Roston Chase is on strike. Chase gets two runs off the first ball towards deep extra cover. No runs scored off next five balls. Just two runs off the over.

    West Indies 106/6 after 31 overs

  • Oct 06, 09:35 AM (IST)

    No runs off the first ball of the day. FOUR. Paul sweeps the second ball towards square leg and gets first boundary of the day. Paul plays the third ball towards sweeper cover and gets a brace. No runs off the next two balls. FOUR. Another sweep and another boundary. Ten runs off the first over of the day.  

    West Indies 104/6 after 30 overs

  • Oct 06, 09:32 AM (IST)

    Players have taken the field. Kuldeep Yadav will bowl the first over of Day 3 and Keemo Paul will be the batsman facing it. 

  • Oct 06, 09:25 AM (IST)
  • Oct 06, 09:22 AM (IST)

    Live action from Day 3 is minutes away now. 

  • Oct 06, 09:15 AM (IST)

    Yesterday Ravindra Jadeja got his maiden Test hundred and he dedicated the century to his mother. This is what he had to say:

    "I would like to dedicate this century to my mother. She's not with us anymore. She wanted to see me play for India one day and since this is a special moment for me, I dedicate it to her." - Ravindra  Jadeja after his maiden Test hundred.

    Heartwarming from the Indian all-rounder. 

  • Oct 06, 09:12 AM (IST)

    Pitch report:

    There are not many foot marks yet on the track so that should not worry West Indies batsmen as of now. Cracks have still not opened up so the pitch looks good to bat. Easy track to bat on and with little application scoring runs should be easy. 

  • Oct 06, 09:08 AM (IST)

    Read the match report of yesterday's action here

  • Oct 06, 09:06 AM (IST)

    With India having a massive 555-run lead and West Indies reeling at 94/6, home team would be eyeing to enforce follow-on and then go for an innings win. West Indies have Roston Chase and Keemo Paul batting at the crease and they should not let go the match easily.  

  • Oct 06, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Catch the top moments from Day 2 of the Test match here:

  • Oct 06, 09:00 AM (IST)

    Stick with us as we bring to you all the live action as the day progresses. 

