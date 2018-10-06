India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Ashwin castles Chase and Lewis, follow-on looms for the Windies

Yesterday Ravindra Jadeja got his maiden Test hundred and he dedicated the century to his mother. This is what he had to say:

"I would like to dedicate this century to my mother. She's not with us anymore. She wanted to see me play for India one day and since this is a special moment for me, I dedicate it to her." - Ravindra Jadeja after his maiden Test hundred.

Heartwarming from the Indian all-rounder.