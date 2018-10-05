India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Indian bowlers run riot as Windies lose their sixth wicket

Ashwin will continue. Ambris on strike. Ambris makes use of his feet and comes down to the pitch of the delivery and works it to midwicket for a single. Chase on strike. FOUR. Chase comes down the track and hits the ball to mid wicket boundary. He plays the next ball to deep mid wicket and gets three runs. Ambris on strike. He gets a single on the fifth ball towards square leg. No runs off the last ball. Nine runs scored off the over.

West Indies 49/4 after 16 overs