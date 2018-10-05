India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: India look to further its dominance in the Test

Live now
Oct 05, 2018 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Rahane c Dowrich b Chase 41 (92)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 51 (102)
WICKET! Shaw c&b Bishoo 134 (154)
WICKET! Pujara c Dowrich b Lweis 86 (130)
HUNDRED UP for Shaw 101 (100)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 52 (67)
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (56)
Wicket! K L Rahul lbw Gabriel 0 (4)
Click here for the full scorecard
Read the match report of Day 1 here:
https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/cricket/india-vs-west-indies-1st-test-day-1-prithvis-debut-ton-headlines-indias-dominance-3013881.html
Catch the moments and highlights from Day 1 of the Test here:
https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/cricket/in-pics-india-vs-west-indies-1st-test-day-1-prithvi-shaw-scores-a-brilliant-century-on-debut-3011561.html
India would want to further its dominance on Day 2 and post a 500+ total. With Viart Kohli and wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant at the crease and the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin still to bat, 500+ first innings total looks a certaninty.
Day 1 belonged to India and young debutant Prithvi Shaw. The diminutive batsman was handed his maiden Test cap by Indian captain Virat Kohli and the opener made it count by smashing a maiden Test hundred. He was supported by Cheteshwar Pujara who was playing on his home ground. Later in the day Kohli was at his usual best scoring runs as he completed yet another Test fifty. India ended the day on 364/4. West Indies attack looked tooth less with loss of captain Jason Holder and Kemar Roach.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of the Day 2 of the first Test between India and West Indies being played at he Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
India score 132 runs off the last session with loss of just one wicket. All the three sessions belonged to India today. Sessions belonged to India but the day belonged to Prithvi Shaw. First the debut and then the maiden Test hundred. He was ably supported by Cheteshwar Pujara from the other end. Pujara also looked good for a century but was unlucky to fall on 86. Since then Captain Kohli stabalized India's innings. India is looking good for a massive first innings total.
With a minute to go for the stipulated time to be up umpires have allowed for one more over. Gabriel will bowl the over. Pant on strike. First ball is pitched on middle and leg and Pant plays the ball to the on side for a single. Kohli on strike. Kohli plays the second ball to backward point and dashes down the other end for a quick single. Pant on strike. SIX. Short ball outside the off stump and Pant has no hesitation in pulling the ball over fine leg boundary for a maximum. That is the first six of the match. Pant just shows the straight face of his bat but the ball races through the leg side and batsman take a quick two. Pant plays the fifth ball to cover but the ball rolls to a fielder. Last ball is played to point but no runs. And that is Stumps on Day 1.
India 354/4 after 89 overs
Chase will bowl. This should be the last over of the day. Pant on strike. Pant cuts the first ball and gets a single. Kohli on strike. He defends the second ball. Kohli plays the third ball to backward point and gets a single. Pant on strike. He plays the fourth ball straight back to the bowler. Fifth ball is defended. Pant takes a single of the last ball. Three runs off the over.
India 354/4 after 88 overs
Shannon Gabriel will continue. Kohli is on strike. He leaves the first ball for the wicketkeeper. Kohli plays the second ball towards third man and takes a quick two. Those two runs take India beyond 350. Third ball is left alone for the wicketkeeper. Fourth ball is again left alone by the batsman but bowler getting some late movement. Fifth ball hits Kohli high on his back leg and in the process knocks the towel off which the batsman has tucked in his pants. No runs off the last ball.
India 351/4 after 87 overs
Roston Chase will bowl. Kohli on strike. FOUR byes to start the over. The ball slips from Chase’s grip and goes down the leg side for a boundary. Kohli gets a single off the second ball towards long-on. Pant is on strike now. He defends the next four balls. Five runs off the over.
India 349/4 after 86 overs
New ball has been taken and there is a bowling change. Shannon Gabriel is back into the attack. Kohli is on strike. First ball is outside off and Kohli plays it towards deep backward point for a single. Pant on strike. No runs off the next two balls. Pant plays the fourth ball to leg-side and gets a couple of runs. Fifth ball is a dot as Pant plays a front foot defensive shot. FOUR. Last ball is short and on the leg stump which the batsman pulls towards fine leg boundary.
India 344/4 after 85 overs
Chase continues. Kohli on strike. Kohli gets a single of the first ball towards square leg. Rahane on strike. No runs off the second ball. CAUGHT! Rahane cuts the ball but gets a thick edge of his bat and wicketkeeper takes the catch. Rahane goes for the review and the Ultra Edge technology shows a big blip. He has to walk back. Rishabh Pant is the new man in the middle. No runs off the remaining balls.
India 337/4 after 84 overs
WICKET! Rahane c Dowrich b Chase 41 (92)
Rahane in an attempt to cut the ball edges it to the wicketkeeper
Kraigg Braithwaite continues. Kohli on strike. First four balls are dots. Kohli gests a single on fifth ball to square leg. Rahane defends the last ball.
India 336/3 after 83 overs
Chase will continue. Kohli on strike. Kohli flicks the first ball to mid-wicket and takes a single. Third ball is looping delivery from the bowler which Rahane plays to mid-off and settles for a single. Kohli gets another single on the last ball. Three runs off the over.
India 335/3 after 82 overs
Kraigg Braithwaite continues. Kohli on strike. FOUR. First ball is full and on the toes of the batsman and Kohli just turns the ball to fine leg boundary. No runs off the second ball. Kohli takes a single on third ball to deep mid-wicket. Rahane takes another single on fourth ball in front of square leg. Kohli takes a single on fifth ball to long-on. That single completes 100-run stand. No runs off the last ball.
India 332/3 after 81 overs
Chase will continue. Rahane on strike. First ball is a dot. FOUR. Poor delivery by Chase as it is bowled short outside the off stump and Rahane plays a square cut to boundary. No runs off the remaining balls.
India 325/3 after 80 overs
Bowling change. West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite introduces himself into the attack. Rahane is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Rahane plays the second ball down the ground and jogs down the other end for a single. Kohli on strike. No runs off the next two balls. Kohli turns the fifth ball to leg side for a single. Rahane on strike. Rahen turns the last ball to on side and takes an easy single.
India 321/3 after 79 overs
Roston Chase will continue. Kohli is on strike. No runs off the first ball. FOUR. Kohli drives the second ball through cover for a handsome boundary. No runs off the next four balls. Four runs off the over.
India 318/3 after 78 overs
Bishoo continues. Kohli on strike. Kohli defends the first two balls. Third ball is short and wide and Kohli rocks back in his crease and cuts the ball through point for two runs. Those two runs completes Kohli’s fifty. He gets a single on the fifth ball to cover point. Rahane on strike. No runs off the last ball.
India 314/3 after 77 overs
FIFTY up for Kohli! 51 (102)
Kohli cuts the ball through point and takes two runs. Those two runs completes his 20th Test Fifty
Roston Chase will continue. Kohli on strike. He turns the first ball to leg side and takes a single. Rahane on strike now. Rahane defends the second ball. No runs scored off next five balls. Only a single off the over.
India 311/3 after 76 overs
Bishoo starts from around the wicket. West Indies now have a slip and a silly point in place. Bishoo pitches the 2nd ball short and Rahane slashes it hard past deep point for a FOUR. Rahane then rotates strike with a single. Kohli pulls the 5th ball to deep midwicket for a run. 6 runs off the over.
India 310/3 after 75 overs
Chase pitches the 2nd delivery short and Kohli punches it to deep midwicket for a single. Rahane then guides the last ball to midwicket for another run. Just 2 runs off the over. Kohli is now just 4 runs away from yet another Test fifty.
India 304/3 after 74 overs
Kohli steps back and steers the 1st delivery past the man at slips for 2 runs. He then knocks the 4th ball towards mid-on and a misfield from Lewis allows them to pick up 3 runs. 5 off the over as India go past the 300-run mark.
India 302/3 after 73 overs
Chase continues. Kohli looks to whip the 1st ball through midwicket, however, the ball sticks onto the pitch for a bit which causes him to mistime the shot. The ball is in the air for a bit but sails past the fielder for 2 runs. Kohli then picks up a single off the last delivery. Just 3 runs from the over.
India 297/3 after 72 overs
Bishoo starts with a short ball outside off and Rahane punches it past sweeper cover for a FOUR. Rahane then works the 5th ball to deep point for 2 runs. Runs coming in quicker for India now as they get 6 from this over.
India 294/3 after 71 overs