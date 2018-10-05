India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: India look to further its dominance in the Test

With a minute to go for the stipulated time to be up umpires have allowed for one more over. Gabriel will bowl the over. Pant on strike. First ball is pitched on middle and leg and Pant plays the ball to the on side for a single. Kohli on strike. Kohli plays the second ball to backward point and dashes down the other end for a quick single. Pant on strike. SIX. Short ball outside the off stump and Pant has no hesitation in pulling the ball over fine leg boundary for a maximum. That is the first six of the match. Pant just shows the straight face of his bat but the ball races through the leg side and batsman take a quick two. Pant plays the fifth ball to cover but the ball rolls to a fielder. Last ball is played to point but no runs. And that is Stumps on Day 1.

India 354/4 after 89 overs