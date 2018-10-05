India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: India lead by 555 runs after reducing Windies to 94/6

Live now
Oct 05, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Wicket! Dowrich b Kuldeep Yadav 10 (35)
WICKET! Ambris c Rahane b Jadeja 12 (20)
WICKET! Hetmyer runout Jadeja 10 (28)
WICKET! Hope bowled b Ashwin 10 (22)
WICKET! Powell lbw b Shami 1 (6)
WICKET! Brathwaite bowled Shami 2 (10)
HUNDRED up for Jadeja! 100 (132)
Wicket! Umesh c Lewis b Brathwaite 22 (24)
FIFTY up for Jadeja! 50 (87)
Wicket! Kuldeep lbw Bishoo 12 (32)
Wicket! Ashwin c Dowrich b Bishoo 7 (15)
Wicket! Kohli c Bishoo b Lewis 139 (230)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 101 (186)
FIFTY up for Pant! 52 (57)
WICKET! Rahane c Dowrich b Chase 41 (92)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 51 (102)
WICKET! Shaw c&b Bishoo 134 (154)
WICKET! Pujara c Dowrich b Lweis 86 (130)
HUNDRED UP for Shaw 101 (100)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 52 (67)
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (56)
Wicket! K L Rahul lbw Gabriel 0 (4)
Playing XI
Toss
That brings us to the end of our coverage of day 2. How will the West Indies respond tomorrow after losing 6 quick wickets today? Join us again tomorrow to find out. Till then it's goodbye.
What a day it has been for India. They declared with a mammoth total of 649/9 after Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's centuries put them firmly in the driver's seat. The bowlers then did brilliantly as they reduced West Indies to 94/6 after 29 overs. Things don't look good for West Indies as they find themselves trailing by 555 runs after day 2.
Shami to bowl the final over of the day. Chase tries to push the 1st ball into the off-side but doesn’t manage to connect. He manages to flick the 3rd ball down to deep backward square leg for 2 runs. Big appeal for LBW on the 4th delivery but the umpire isn’t interested. The ball seemed to be going too wide down the leg stump. Shami ends the over with 2 dot balls. Just 2 runs off the over as the umpires call an end to the day’s play.
West Indies 94/6 after 29 overs
Kuldeep continues. He starts with a googly onto the stumps and Paul launches it over long-on for a SIX. West Indies aren’t going to go down without a fight here. Paul sweeps the next ball down square leg for a FOUR. He then sits back and plays out the rest of the over. 10 runs off that over. The final over of the day’s play is coming up now.
West Indies 92/6 after 28 overs
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. There is a bit or reverse swing as Paul gets an inside edge onto the pads on the 1st ball. Shami hits Paul on the pads with the 5th delivery but it was sneaking down the leg side and the umpire signals for a leg bye. Chase then clips the last ball off his pads for a FOUR. 5 runs off that over.
West Indies 82/6 after 27 overs
BOWLED! Kuldeep lures Dowrich into the drive with a tossed up delivery. The ball spins back sharply and sneaks between bat and pad to crash into the stumps. Dowrich shouldn’t have been going for such a risky shot at his stage. Keemo Paul steps out to bat. He lofts the 5th ball down the ground and K L Rahul is running back to take the catch but doesn’t get there in time. Paul gets off the mark with 2 runs before grabbing a single off the last ball.
West Indies 77/6 after 26 overs
Wicket! Dowrich b Kuldeep Yadav 10 (35)
Dowrich goes for the drive but the ball sneaks between bat and pad to knock the stumps.
Jadeja sends the first ball down the leg side, Dowrich sweeps and misses but the ball evades everyone as it goes back for FOUR byes. Jadeja responds well as he bowls 4 dot balls. Dowrich cuts the last ball to backward point for a single. 5 runs off the over.
West Indies 74/5 after 25 overs
Kuldeep overpitches the 2nd delivery and Chase lofts it over mid-on for a FOUR. Kuldeep corrects his length and sends down 2 dot balls. The batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls to end the over. Kuldeep complaints about the ball to the umpire but it passes the test and there isn’t any change.
West Indies 69/5 after 24 overs
Dowrich gets an edge to the first delivery but the ball evades the slip as he picks up a single. Chase then turns the 3rd ball to backward square leg for a run. Just 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 63/5 after 23 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Kohli has fielders in the deep even with the Windies down by 5 wickets. India could afford to take up a more attacking field. Kuldeep starts with a maiden.
West Indies 61/5 after 22 overs
Jadeja runs through the over with his trademark swiftness. Dowrich doesn’t manage to take any runs off the bowler. Maiden over for Jadeja.
West Indies 61/5 after 21 overs
Ashwin continues his spell. He flights the 2nd delivery and Chase decides to take him on as he lifts it straight down the ground for a FOUR. Ashwin ends the over with 4 dot balls.
West Indies 61/5 after 20 overs
Jadeja continues. He starts well with 5 dot balls. Dowrich spots the last ball pitched short and wide outside off and he punches it past the cover region for a FOUR. Just 4 runs off the over.
West Indies 57/5 after 19 overs
Ashwin will continue. Roston Chase on strike. Chase gets a single off the first ball. Dowrich on strike. No runs of the next four balls. Dowrich plays the last ball towards cover point and gets a single.
West Indies 53/5 after 18 overs
Bowling change. Ravindra Jadeja is introduced into the attack. CAUGHT! Ambris goes for a big shot on the first ball but gets the outside edge of the bat and Rahane takes an easy catch standing at first slip. Shane Dowrich is the new man. He gets two runs off the fourth ball. No runs off the remaining balls. Two runs and wicket in the over.
West Indies 51/5 after 17 overs
WICKET! Ambris c Rahane b Jadeja 12 (20)
Ambris goes for a big shot on the first ball of Jadeja's spell and gets a thick edge. The ball flies to Rahane standing at first slip and he takes an easy catch
Ashwin will continue. Ambris on strike. Ambris makes use of his feet and comes down to the pitch of the delivery and works it to midwicket for a single. Chase on strike. FOUR. Chase comes down the track and hits the ball to mid wicket boundary. He plays the next ball to deep mid wicket and gets three runs. Ambris on strike. He gets a single on the fifth ball towards square leg. No runs off the last ball. Nine runs scored off the over.
West Indies 49/4 after 16 overs
No respite for Yadav as he is in for bowling the 7th over of his spell. Ambris is on strike. No runs off the first five balls. Ambris plays the last ball down to fine leg and gets a single.
West Indies 40/4 after 15 overs
Mohammad Shami is back on the field.
Catch the moments from Day 2 here:
Ashwin to Roston Chase. FOUR byes on the second ball. Beauty of a delivery by the off spinner as the ball turns. He gets two runs on third ball towards third man. No runs off the remaining balls. Six runs off the over.
West Indies 39/4 after 14 overs
Yadav will continue. On strike is Roston Chase. He gets a single off the second ball towards backward square leg. Chase on strike. He scores no runs off the remaining balls. Just one run off the over.
West Indies 33/4 after 13 overs
Ashwin will continue. Ambris is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Hetmyer on strike. No runs off the next two balls. Hetmyer plays the next ball in the air and takes two runs. RUN OUT! Utter chaos and confusion between the two West Indies batsmen and the two are found on the same end. Jadeja hits the stumps at non striker’s end and Hetmyer walks back. Roston Chase is the new man. No runs off the last ball.
West Indies 32/4 after 12 overs
WICKET! Hetmyer runout Jadeja 10 (28)
Utter confusion between the two West Indies batsmen and the two are stuck at the same end. Jadeja hits the stumps at non striker's end and sends Hetymer back to the pavilion
Umesh Yadav continues. Hetmyer on strike. No runs off the over. Maiden. Yadav giving no room in that over.
West Indies 29/3 after 11 overs
Ashwin will continue. Hetmyer on strike. Hetmyer plays the first ball to the leg side and gets a single. Hope on strike. BOWLED! Hope is castled by Ashwin and the ball kisses the off stump. Something like how Ashwin castled Cook in England. Sunil Ambris is the new man. FOUR. He scores a boundary on fourth ball to long off. FOUR. He finishes the over with anther boundary. Nine runs off the over.
West Indies 29/3 after 10 overs