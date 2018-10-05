India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Bishoo dismisses Ashwin as India edge closer to 550

At the end of that over umpire takes the bails off and says "Lunch". That completes the first session of Day 2. Another session that goes India's way. Kohli completed his 24th Test century in that session and was ably supported by Rishabh Pant who hit some great shots to get quick runs for the team. He was unfortunate to get out and miss a Test century. West Indies have put no efforts in taking wickets. They are just going through the motion and waiting for declaration instead of taking wickets. India socred 142 runs in that session with loss of just 1 wicket. Join in about 35 minutes time for the second session.