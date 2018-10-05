India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Bishoo dismisses Ashwin as India edge closer to 550

Live now
Oct 05, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bishoo pitches the ball just outside off stump and Ashwin shapes up to defend off the back foot. He’s beaten by the spin however as the ball picks up an outside edge and the keeper takes a good catch.
Keemo Paul comes back into the attack. Jadeja guides the 1st ball to deep backward point for a single. Ashwin plays out the next 3 deliveries before sending the 5th ball to deep backward point for a run. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 545/6 after 128 overs
Bishoo is into his 43rd over of the match. Jadeja plays out the first 4 deliveries before picking up a single off the 5th ball. India don’t seem to be in a hurry to score runs. Just 1 run off the over.
India 543/6 after 127 overs
Ashwin and Jadeja pick up singles at the start of the over. Lewis pitches the 5th ball full outside off, Ashwin plays away from his body and gets an edge which takes the ball past point for a FOUR. 6 runs off the over.
India 542/6 after 126 overs
Jadeja pushes the 2nd delivery to long-on for a single. Ashwin then gets off the mark on the 4th delivery as he plays an inside-out drive into the cover region for a run. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 536/6 after 125 overs
Lewis pitches the 2nd delivery full outside off and Jadeja looks to defend but gets a thick edge which takes the ball down to third man for a FOUR. Jadeja then rotates strike with a single off the next delivery. CAUGHT! Kohli was looking to score some quick runs as he tees up a shot over mid-off. The ball sticks in the pitch causing him to mistime the shot towards mid-on. Bishoo is the man there and takes an easy reverse-cup catch. Ashwin is the new man in and he plays out the last two deliveries. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 534/6 after 124 overs
Wicket! Kohli c Bishoo b Lewis 139 (230)
Kohli looks to hit Lewis over mid-off but mistimes his shot as he holes out to Bishoo who takes a comfortable catch.
Kohli and Jadeja pick up singles off the 2nd and 3rd deliveries. Kohli then puts his foot on the accelerator as he slog sweeps the 5th ball for a FOUR through midwicket. He whips the next ball off his pads for back-to-back FOURs. 10 runs from the over. Could India be considering declaring anytime soon?
India 529/5 after 123 overs
Lewis starts with two dot deliveries. Kohli works the 3rd delivery to backward square leg for a single. Jadeja plays out the rest of the over without taking any runs. Just 1 run off the over.
India 519/5 after 122 overs
Bishoo continues. Both Kohli and Jadeja look well set as they pick up singles off the first 5 deliveries. Jadeja then comes across to defend the last delivery but Bishoo flights it outside off and it comes off Jadeja’s arm. 5 runs off the over.
India 518/5 after 121 overs
Sherman Lewis comes back into the attack. Kohli plays a beautiful drive on the very 1st ball sending it racing through mid-off for a FOUR. That brings up 1000 Test runs in 2018 for the Indian skipper. He’s in splendid form at the moment. Kohli then rotates strike with a single on the next ball. Jadeja taps the 5th ball towards backward point for a run. Kohli ends the over with a single, sending the ball towards point.
India 513/5 after 120 overs
Bishoo gets things going with a maiden over. Jadeja looks comfortable as he plays out the over. India aren’t looking to score quick runs as they’d like to tire out the Windies before sending them out to bat.
India 506/5 after 119 overs
Devendra Bishoo will bowl the first over of the session with Ravindra Jadeja on strike.
The players are back on the pitch for the 2nd Session.
The big question on everyone's mind is how much is enough for the Indian skipper as he continues to pile up the runs.
Indian skipper is in some serious run scoring form at the moment!
At the end of that over umpire takes the bails off and says "Lunch". That completes the first session of Day 2. Another session that goes India's way. Kohli completed his 24th Test century in that session and was ably supported by Rishabh Pant who hit some great shots to get quick runs for the team. He was unfortunate to get out and miss a Test century. West Indies have put no efforts in taking wickets. They are just going through the motion and waiting for declaration instead of taking wickets. India socred 142 runs in that session with loss of just 1 wicket. Join in about 35 minutes time for the second session.
Brathwaite continues .Kohli on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Jadeja on strike. No runs off the next two balls. Jadeja plays the fouth ball off his pads towards fine leg and takes two runs. He plays the fifth ball to long on and gets a single. No runs off the last ball. Four runs off the over.
India 506/5 after 118 overs
Bishoo continues. Kohli turns the second ball towards backward square leg and gets a single. Jadeja then plays the next ball to long off and gets a single. Kohli plays the fourth ball towards the leg side and settles for a single. That single completes India’s 500/ Jadeja on strike. He takes a single. Kohli on strike. He plays the last ball for a single to long off.
India 502/5 after 117 overs
Brathwaite continues. On strike is Kohli. He sprays the first ball down the leg side. Kohli drives the second ball through the cover and gets a single. Jadeja on strike. He leaves the next three balls for the wicketkeeper. He gets two runs off the last ball.
India 497/5 after 116 overs
Bishoo tosses up the 1st delivery and Kohli works it towards long-on for a single. Jadeja rotates strike by tucking the next ball into the square leg region. DROPPED! Bishoo tosses up the 4th delivery luring Kohli into a powerful shot. The Indian skipper hits it straight towards the bowler who is taken by surprise and cannot hold onto it. That must’ve stung but Bishoo carries on with the over. Kohli turns the last delivery towards square leg for a run. 3 off the over.
India 494/5 after 115 overs
Kohli whips the 1st delivery down to long-on for a single. Windies bring in a man deep point to try and curb the singles. Jadeja turns the 4th ball into the square leg region for a single. Kohli then whips the next ball towards the cow corner for another run. Just 3 runs from the over.
India 491/5 after 114 overs
Bishoo maintains a tight line in the over. Jadeja drives the 3rd ball down to long-off for a single. Kohli looks like he has all the time in the world as he clips the next ball to long-on for another run. He’s timing the ball really well. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 488/5 after 113 overs
Brathwaite continues. On strike is Kohli. Kohli gets a single off the second ball towards deep mid-wicket. Jadeja on strike. He gets two runs on the third ball towards deep point. He gets a single on the fourth ball. No runs off the remaining balls.
India 486/5 after 112 overs
Bishoo to continue. Five singles off that over. India dealing only in singles at the moment.
India 482/5 after 111 overs
Brathwaite continues. On strike is Jadeja. Jadeja gets a single on third ball towards long off. Kohli gets another single on fourth ball. Jadeja and Kohli takes single on fifth and sixth balls.
India 477/5 after 110 overs