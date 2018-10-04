India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE: Shaw moves into 90s as India race past 150

Live now
Oct 04, 2018 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bishoo will continue. Shaw is on strike. He is batting on 98. First ball is turned towards leg side and Shaw settles for a single. The batsman moves to 99. Pujara is on strike. Next five balls are dots. Only a single off the over.
India 172/1 after 31 overs
Gabriel will continue. Shaw on strike. He is batting on 93. He mistimes his shot on first delivery and ball rolls to mid-on. Shaw plays the second ball down the track but finds a fielder. Shaw offers another shot on third ball and again finds a fielder. Three dot balls in a row. FOUR. That’s the way to release the pressure as he drives the ball through the cover for a boundary! He moves to 97. A shot away from a debut century. He plays the next ball through backward point and settles for a single. Pujara on strike. He defends the last ball. Shaw will be on strike at the start of next over.
India 171/1 after 31 overs
Bishoo will continue. Shaw is on strike. He cuts the first ball to point but finds a fielder. Shaw drives the second ball through cover and settles for a single. Pujara on strike. He plays a front foot defensive shot on the third ball. Bishoo goes fuller on fourth ball and Pujara defends the delivery. No runs scored off the last two balls. Just a single off the over.
India 166/1 after 30 overs
Gabriel will continue. Pujara on strike. The batsman gets a single on the second ball to third man. That single brings Shaw on strike. Shaw is cramped for room on fourth ball but he manages to get a single on fourth ball to third man. Pujara on strike. Next three balls are dots. Shaw will be on strike at the start of next over.
India 165/1 after 29 overs
Bishoo continues. Shaw is on strike. FOUR byes first up. Extra bounce for Bishoo, Shaw goes for a cut but misses the ball and the ball goes to third man boundary. He gets two more runs on fourth ball towards deep mid-wicket. FOUR. Bowler drops short and Shaw pulls the ball to deep backward square leg. That shot takes him into 90s. Last ball is a dot.
India 163/1 after 28 overs
Shannon Gabriel will bowl the second over after Lunch. Shaw is on strike. Shaw gets a single to deep backward point on second ball. Pujara on strike. FOUR. Pujara cuts the third ball to third man for a boundary. Fourth ball is a dot. Pujara drives the fifth ball through cover and calls for two immediately. FOUR. Pujara ends the over in style as he wrists the ball to mid-wicket boundary. 11 runs off the over.
India 153/1 after 27 overs
First two balls are dots. FOUR. Tossed up ball and Shaw hits the ball for a boundary. FOUR. Another boundary by Shaw. Shaw finishes the over with a single off the last ball. Nine runs off the over.
India 142/1 after 26 overs
Devendra Bishoo will bwol the first over after Lunch. Prithvi Shaw is on strike.
Action from the second session is about to begin. Players have taken the field. All eyes will be on Prithvi Shaw.
Shaw has previously scored a century on First-class debut at Rajkot. He also holds the record for being the youngest player to score a century on debut in the Duleep trophy, a record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. Can he get a century on his Test debut too? We'll find out soon after Lunch.
India didn't get off to a good start as they lost K L Rahul in the very first over for a duck. However, debutant Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara did well to help India overcome that setback. Shaw has been exceptional timing his shots brilliantly and playing with great attacking intent. He has 75 runs off just 74 deliveries with a strike rate of 101.35. Pujara took his time to settle in before notching up 56 off 74 deliveries.
Pujara chops the 1st ball towards backward point for a run. Shaw gets a thick edge on the 2nd delivery which takes the ball through the gap in the slip cordon for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single on the 3rd delivery. Pujara flicks the last ball though the gap at midwicket for 2 runs. 8 runs off the over as the umpires call for Lunch.
India 133/1 after 25 overs
Chase starts with a low full toss and Shaw drives it past the bowler for a run. Pujara whips the 4th ball towards midwicket for another single. Shaw nudges the last ball into the gap at square leg for 2 runs. 4 runs off the over.
India 125/1 after 24 overs
Sherman Lewis comes back into the attack. He sends the 2nd ball short outside off and Shaw cuts it over backward point for a FOUR. Shaw guides the 4th ball towards backward square for a single. Pujara plays a beautiful straight drive on the last delivery for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY number 19 for Pujara. Interestingly it’s also the first time that Pujara has scored a fifty before lunch on day one.
India 121/1 after 23 overs
Interestingly Pujara has a bottle of water tucked in his pocket. Smart thinking from the batsman. Chase starts with a full toss which Pujara flicks through midwicket for a FOUR. Pujara rotates strike with a single on the 3rd delivery. Shaw sends the next ball towards square leg for a run. Pujara plays the last ball with soft hands as he flicks it square for 2 runs. 8 runs off the over.
India 112/1 after 22 overs
Gabriel starts with a no ball as he oversteps. He touches 148 kph on the 3rd delivery but the line doesn’t really threaten the batsmen. Pujara tucks the 5th ball towards fine leg for a single. Shaw slashes hard at the last ball but is beaten as the ball sails past the outer edge. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 104/1 after 21 overs
Chase sends down a quicker 2nd delivery outside off which Shaw guides to backward point for a single. Pujara rotates strike with a single on the next delivery. Shaw is in fine form here as he punches the shorter 4th delivery past sweeper cover for a FOUR. Chase offers too much width on the next delivery and Shaw punishes him as he slashes it past extra cover for back-to-back boundaries. 10 runs off the over. India past the 100-run mark in quick time.
India 102/1 after 20 overs
Bowling change. Shannon Gabriel is back. Shaw is on strike. He cuts the first ball to point and takes a single. Pujara on strike. No runs off the next two balls. Third ball is short from the bowler and Pujara just lets it go. Pujara goes for a cut on fourth ball but misses the ball all together. That is three dot balls in a row. Pujara plays the fifth ball through the cover and gets a single. Shaw on strike for the last ball. He mistimes his shot but manages to get a single. Three runs off the over.
India 92/1 after 19 overs
Roston Chase will continue. Shaw on strike. First ball is a dot. Shaw plays the second ball through cover and gets two runs. That takes him to 49. Third ball is dot. Shaw plays the fourth ball down the ground and gets a single. This completes his fifty on debut. Pujara on strike. FOUR. He scores a stylish boundary on the next ball. Last ball is a dot.
India 89/1 after 18 overs
Bishoo continues. Shaw on strike. First ball is a dot. Shaw gets a single on the second ball. Pujara on strike. No runs off the third ball. FOUR. Bishoo pitches the ball on middle and leg and Pujara sweeps the ball to fine leg boundary. No runs off the last two balls. Five runs off the over.
India 82/1 after 17 overs