India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE: Shaw moves into 90s as India race past 150

Gabriel will continue. Shaw on strike. He is batting on 93. He mistimes his shot on first delivery and ball rolls to mid-on. Shaw plays the second ball down the track but finds a fielder. Shaw offers another shot on third ball and again finds a fielder. Three dot balls in a row. FOUR. That’s the way to release the pressure as he drives the ball through the cover for a boundary! He moves to 97. A shot away from a debut century. He plays the next ball through backward point and settles for a single. Pujara on strike. He defends the last ball. Shaw will be on strike at the start of next over.

India 171/1 after 31 overs