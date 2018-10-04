India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE: Kohli and Rahane take India past the 300-run mark

Live now
Oct 04, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Shaw c&b Bishoo 134 (154)
WICKET! Pujara c Dowrich b Lweis 86 (130)
HUNDRED UP for Shaw 101 (100)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 52 (67)
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (56)
Wicket! K L Rahul lbw Gabriel 0 (4)
Playing XI
Toss
Click here for the full scorecard
Roston Chase will continue. Kohli on strike. He turns the first ball to leg side and takes a single. Rahane on strike now. Rahane defends the second ball. No runs scored off next five balls. Only a single off the over.
India 311/3 after 75 overs
Bishoo starts from around the wicket. West Indies now have a slip and a silly point in place. Bishoo pitches the 2nd ball short and Rahane slashes it hard past deep point for a FOUR. Rahane then rotates strike with a single. Kohli pulls the 5th ball to deep midwicket for a run. 6 runs off the over.
India 310/3 after 75 overs
Chase pitches the 2nd delivery short and Kohli punches it to deep midwicket for a single. Rahane then guides the last ball to midwicket for another run. Just 2 runs off the over. Kohli is now just 4 runs away from yet another Test fifty.
India 304/3 after 74 overs
Kohli steps back and steers the 1st delivery past the man at slips for 2 runs. He then knocks the 4th ball towards mid-on and a misfield from Lewis allows them to pick up 3 runs. 5 off the over as India go past the 300-run mark.
India 302/3 after 73 overs
Chase continues. Kohli looks to whip the 1st ball through midwicket, however, the ball sticks onto the pitch for a bit which causes him to mistime the shot. The ball is in the air for a bit but sails past the fielder for 2 runs. Kohli then picks up a single off the last delivery. Just 3 runs from the over.
India 297/3 after 72 overs
Bishoo starts with a short ball outside off and Rahane punches it past sweeper cover for a FOUR. Rahane then works the 5th ball to deep point for 2 runs. Runs coming in quicker for India now as they get 6 from this over.
India 294/3 after 71 overs
Roston Chase comes back into the attack. He starts with a full toss which Kohli punches to long-on for a single. ALMOST! Rahane looks for the cut but only gets a thick outside edge on the 3rd delivery. The man at slips extends a hand towards it but it’s just beyond his reach as the ball goes to the boundary for a FOUR. Rahane then works the next ball to long-on for a single. 6 runs from the over.
India 288/3 after 70 overs
Bishoo pitches the 2nd ball short and Rahane slaps it to deep point for a single. Kohli then clips the 3rd delivery to midwicket for 2 runs. Kohli cuts the next ball through cover for a single. 4 runs off that over.
India 282/3 after 69 overs
Paul pitches the 3rd ball on the leg stump and Kohli clips it to deep square for 2 runs. Just the 2 runs from the over. India struggling to rotate the strike at the moment.
India 278/3 after 68 overs
Bishoo is into his 25th over now. He overpitches the 3rd delivery and Kohli drives it wide of cover for a single. Rahane plays out the last 3 deliveries without taking any runs. The batsmen don’t seem interested in picking up any quick runs here.
India 276/3 after 67 overs
Paul continues. Kohli drives the first two deliveries towards the covers but manages to find the fielder. Paul oversteps on the 4th ball and the umpire signals for a no ball. Kohli rotates strike with a single on the 5th delivery. Just 2 runs from the over.
India 275/3 after 66 overs
Bishoo continues. He pitches the 3rd ball short and Rahane slaps it through the covers for 2 runs. Bishoo ends the over with 3 dot deliveries. Just the 2 runs off it.
India 273/3 after 65 overs
Keemo Paul comes back into the attack. He oversteps on the 3rd delivery and the umpire signals a no ball. Kohli plays out the over without taking any runs. The batsmen aren’t too eager to attack the bowlers at this stage.
India 271/3 after 64 overs
Kohli nudges the 1st delivery through midwicket for a single. Rahane plays out the rest of the over from Bishoo without taking any runs. Just the 1 run from the over.
India 270/3 after 63 overs
Gabriel starts the over well with 4 dot balls. He sends the 5th ball full onto the stumps and Rahane plays a beautiful straight drive sending the ball racing down the ground for a FOUR. Gabriel finishes the over with a dot ball.
India 269/3 after 62 overs
Bishoo starts with 2 dot balls. Kohli works the 3rd ball to deep square leg for 2 runs. He then punches the 5th delivery through the gap at extra cover for a single. Rahane sends the last delivery through the covers for a run. 4 runs off the over.
India 265/3 after 61 overs
Gabriel continues. Kohli works the 1st ball to fine leg for a single. Rahane clips the 4th delivery to fine leg for a run and Kohli rotates strike with a single off the next ball. Gabriel hasn’t been able to threaten the batsmen at all in this spell.
India 261/3 after 60 overs
Bishoo tightens up his line as he starts with 3 dot deliveries. He forces Kohli to play away from his body on the 4th ball as the Indian skipper sends the ball towards long-off for a single. Rahane sweeps the next ball fine for a run. Kohli works the last ball to mid-on for a quick run. 3 runs off the over.
India 258/3 after 59 overs
Shannon Gabriel comes back into the attack. Rahane works the 1st ball down past mid-on for a single. Kohli clips the next ball to deep square leg for a run. Gabriel seems to be facing a little discomfort as he completes his follow through, he has suffered from ankle injuries in the past and the Windies cannot afford to lose him now. Rahane plays out the rest of the over without taking any runs.
India 255/3 after 58 overs
Bishoo starts with 3 dot balls before Kohli clips the 4th delivery to deep backward square for a single. Rahane looks a bit more settled at the crease now as he quickly rotates strike with a single off the 5th delivery. The Indian vice-captain looks his usual busy self at the crease now.
India 253/3 after 57 overs
Lewis starts with a fuller delivery and Kohli drives it down the off-side. Gabriel at mid-off slides in but somehow the ball manages to evade him and escape for a FOUR. Kohli then clips the 3rd ball through square leg for a single. Rahane sends the next delivery past the man at point for another run. 7 runs off the over.
India 251/3 after 56 overs
Bishoo starts with a straighter delivery which nicks an edge off Rahane’s bat as the batsmen pick up a single. Rahane was playing for the turn but there wasn’t any movement there. Kohli punches the 4th delivery though the covers for another single. Just 2 runs from the over.
India 244/3 after 55 overs
Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Lewis then sends down 4 dot balls to Kohli. Just 2 off the over. The Windies have done a good job of bringing down the run-rate after that quick start by Pujara and Shaw.
India 242/3 after 54 overs
Bishoo continues his spell. Kohli punches the 1st delivery through covers for a single. Rahane gets a juicy full-toss but meekly defends it back to the bowler. He needs to show some intent to put those loose deliveries away. Rahane gets off the mark with a single on the 3rd delivery. Kohli drives the 5th ball down to long-off for a run.
India 240/3 after 53 overs
Lewis sends down a delicious half-volley to start the over and Kohli leans into the drive sending the ball straight down the ground for a FOUR. Kohli then places the 4th ball through backward point for a single. 5 runs from the over.
India 237/3 after 52 overs
Sherman Lewis to bowl the first over for the Windies in this session with Kohli on strike.
The players are back on the pitch for the 3rd and final session of the day.
Another session that belongs to India. Highlight of that session was Shaw completing his maiden century. Pujara too batted well but was unfortunate to miss out on his century. Then minutes before Tea India lost Prithvi Shaw. Virat Kohli is looking good. India is on its way for a huge first innings total. Catch us is a while for the third and final session.
Bishoo will continue. Kohli is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Shaw on strike. CAUGHT! Shaw plays the second ball straight to the bowler and Bishoo makes no mistake in taking an easy catch. Shaw stares back in disbelief but he hast to walk back. India lose a wicket right at the stroke of Tea. Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in the middle. A run and a wicket off that over. He defends the remaining four balls. At the end of that over umpires call for Tea.
India 232/3 after 51 overs