India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE: Kohli and Rahane take India past the 300-run mark

Bishoo will continue. Kohli is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Shaw on strike. CAUGHT! Shaw plays the second ball straight to the bowler and Bishoo makes no mistake in taking an easy catch. Shaw stares back in disbelief but he hast to walk back. India lose a wicket right at the stroke of Tea. Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in the middle. A run and a wicket off that over. He defends the remaining four balls. At the end of that over umpires call for Tea.

India 232/3 after 51 overs