App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs West Indies: Kumble wants Iyer to bat at no.4 in ODIs, predicts tough times for bowlers in series

West Indies lost T20 leg of the tour, going 1-2 to the hosts. The three-match ODI rubber will start in Chennai on December 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former India captain and spin legend Anil Kumble wants Shreyas Iyer to bat at the crucial no.4 position in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, which according to him, is going be a tough "challenge" for the Indian bowlers. Giving his views on the upcoming three ODIs, starting December 15, Kumble said India's bowling attack will have to be at its best to get the better of a powerful West Indies batting line-up.

"With Shikhar (Dhawan) not being there it again gives KL Rahul chance to open the batting. We have seen Shreyas Iyer's quality and he has grown in stature, so I would like him to be at number four," he told 'Star Sports'.

West Indies lost T20 leg of the tour, going 1-2 to the hosts. The three-match ODI rubber will start in Chennai.

Close

"I'd like to see the bowling come through because against West Indies it would be a challenge. They're all powerful hitters. The surfaces are going to be good and so, you would want the bowling to come good," added Kumble, who has 619 Test and 337 ODI wickets for India.

related news

The 49-year-old former captain and coach has represented India in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.