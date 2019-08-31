In Pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2: Vihari's unbeaten 84 takes IND to 336/7 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from the Day 2 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/4 West Indies skipper Jason Holder struck with his very first delivery on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Windies at Sabina Park, Jamaica. India resuming their innings on 264/5 saw the inswinging delivery ball sneak through Pant’s defences to crash into the stumps. Pant returned with 27 off 65 balls. (Image: AP) 2/4 Vihari completed back-to-back fifties in the series when he scored a boundary off a delivery from Holder in the 97th over. (Image: AP, file) 3/4 Ravindra Jadeja struggled to get runs and scored a patient 16 from 69 deliveries before he went for an aggressive shot against Rahkeem Cornwall but holed a catch to Darren Bravo at mid-on. India were 303/7 at the end of 111 overs. (Image: AP) 4/4 After Jadeja's wicket Vihari and Ishant Sharma took India to 336/7 at Lunch. Vihari was batting on 84 and Ishant on 11. (Image: AP) First Published on Aug 31, 2019 10:00 pm