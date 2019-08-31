App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 11:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2: Vihari's unbeaten 84 takes IND to 336/7 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from the Day 2 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
West Indies skipper Jason Holder struck with his very first delivery on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Windies at Sabina Park, Jamaica. India resuming their innings on 264/5 saw the inswinging delivery ball sneak through Pant’s defences to crash into the stumps. Pant returned with 27 off 65 balls. (Image: AP)
1/4

West Indies skipper Jason Holder struck with his very first delivery on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Windies at Sabina Park, Jamaica. India resuming their innings on 264/5 saw the inswinging delivery ball sneak through Pant’s defences to crash into the stumps. Pant returned with 27 off 65 balls. (Image: AP)

Vihari completed back-to-back fifties in the series when he scored a boundary off a delivery from Holder in the 97th over. (Image: AP, file)
2/4

Vihari completed back-to-back fifties in the series when he scored a boundary off a delivery from Holder in the 97th over. (Image: AP, file)

Ravindra Jadeja struggled to get runs and scored a patient 16 from 69 deliveries before he went for an aggressive shot against Rahkeem Cornwall but holed a catch to Darren Bravo at mid-on. India were 303/7 at the end of 111 overs. (Image: AP)
3/4

Ravindra Jadeja struggled to get runs and scored a patient 16 from 69 deliveries before he went for an aggressive shot against Rahkeem Cornwall but holed a catch to Darren Bravo at mid-on. India were 303/7 at the end of 111 overs. (Image: AP)

After Jadeja's wicket Vihari and Ishnat Sharma took India to 336/7 at Lunch. Vihari was batting on 84 and Ishnat on 11. (Image: AP)
4/4

After Jadeja's wicket Vihari and Ishant Sharma took India to 336/7 at Lunch. Vihari was batting on 84 and Ishant on 11. (Image: AP)

First Published on Aug 31, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #India vs West Indies #Slideshow #West Indies

