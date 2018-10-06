India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: India need 1 wicket to win the Test

Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Change of ends for the bowler who decides to come from round the wicket after the first delivery. He pitches the 2nd ball short and Chase ruthlessly pulls it to square leg for a FOUR. Prithvi Shaw at forward short leg did well to get out of the way in time. CAUGHT! Kuldeep tosses up the next ball and Chase ends up sending an easy catch to Ashwin at cover. Windies are being aggressive but losing quick wickets in the process. Shane Dowrich comes out to bat and plays out the rest of the over. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.

West Indies 138/5 after 30 overs