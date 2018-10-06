India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: India need 1 wicket to win the Test

Live now
highlights
WICKET! Lewis lbw Jadeja 4 (15)
Wicket! Bishoo c Pant b Ashwin 9 (12)
Wicket! Paul c Umesh b Jadeja 15 (15)
Wicket! Powell c Shaw b Kuldeep Yadav 83 (93)
Wicket! Chase c Ashwin b Kuldeep Yadav 20 (24)
Wicket! Ambris st Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 0 (3)
Wicket! Hetmyer c Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 11 (11)
FIFTY up for Powell! 51 (55)
Wicket! Hope lbw Kuldeep Yadav 17 (34)
WICKET! Brathwaite c Shaw b Ashwin 10 (30)
Wicket! Gabriel st Pant b Ashwin 1 (10)
Wicket! Lewis b Ashwin 0 (3)
Wicket! Chase b Ashwin 53 (79)
WICKET! Paul c Pujara b Yadav 47 (49)
Wicket! Dowrich b Kuldeep Yadav 10 (35)
WICKET! Ambris c Rahane b Jadeja 12 (20)
WICKET! Hetmyer runout Jadeja 10 (28)
WICKET! Hope bowled b Ashwin 10 (22)
WICKET! Powell lbw b Shami 1 (6)
WICKET! Brathwaite bowled Shami 2 (10)
HUNDRED up for Jadeja! 100 (132)
Wicket! Umesh c Lewis b Brathwaite 22 (24)
FIFTY up for Jadeja! 50 (87)
Wicket! Kuldeep lbw Bishoo 12 (32)
Wicket! Ashwin c Dowrich b Bishoo 7 (15)
Wicket! Kohli c Bishoo b Lewis 139 (230)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 101 (186)
FIFTY up for Pant! 52 (57)
WICKET! Rahane c Dowrich b Chase 41 (92)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 51 (102)
WICKET! Shaw c&b Bishoo 134 (154)
WICKET! Pujara c Dowrich b Lweis 86 (130)
HUNDRED UP for Shaw 101 (100)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 52 (67)
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (56)
Wicket! K L Rahul lbw Gabriel 0 (4)
Playing XI
Toss
WICKET! Gabriel c Yadav b Jadeja 4 (5)
Gabriel goes for a big shot but can't connect his bat to the ball properly and Kuldeep Yadav standing at mid-on takes an easy catch.
Ashwin continues. On strike is Dowrich. Shaw misses a sharp chance standing at short leg on the first ball. No runs scored off the over. Maiden
West Indies 192/9 after 50 overs
Jadeja will continue. Dowrich is on strike. No runs off the first four balls. Dowrich plays the fifth ball towards long-off and gets a single. LBW! Leis is trapped in front of wicket on the last ball of the over.
West Indies 192/9 after 49 overs
WICKET! Lewis lbw Jadeja 4 (15)
Jadeja traps Lewis in front of the wickets on the last ball of his over. Lewis just walks without going for a referal
Ashwin continues. Dowrich is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball towards deep point. Lewis on strike. He scores no runs off the remaining balls. Just one run off the over.
West Indies 191/8 after 48 overs
Jadeja continues. Shane Dowrich is on strike. He gets a single on third ball. Lewis then plays out the remaining balls.
West Indies 190/8 after 47 overs
Ashwin will bowl. Sherman Lewis is on strike. No runs off the first four balls. FOUR. Fifth ball is played for a boundary. No runs off the last ball.
West Indies 189/8 after 46 overs
Ravindra Jadeja will bowl the first over after Tea. Shane Dowrich is on strike. Sherman Lewis ha swalked out to bat along with Dowrich. Jadeja starts off with a maiden over.
West Indies 185/8 after 45 overs
Third and in all probability the last session of this Test is about to get underway. All eight sessions played out in this Test so far has belonged to India. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a dream spell in the previous session. Players have taken the field for what is now mere formality.
Bishoo paddles the 2nd ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. CAUGHT! There’s a big appeal for caught behind on the last delivery and India opt for the review. There’s a slight nick off the gloves and Bishoo has to depart. The umpires signal for Tea and the Windies will be disappointed with their performance here as they stare at an innings defeat in the final session.
West Indies 185/8 after 44 overs
Wicket! Bishoo c Pant b Ashwin 9 (12)
Ashwin fires the last ball down the leg side and Bishoo misses with the sweep shot and there's a big appeal for caught behind. Umpire isn't interested and India opt for a review. Ultraedge reveals a sight nick off the gloves and Bishoo has to depart.
Jadeja sends the 1st ball down leg and it goes past everyone for a bye. Bishoo sweeps the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Dowrich then guides the 5th ball down to fine leg for 2 runs. 4 runs off the over.
West Indies 181/7 after 43 overs
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack. He starts with 3 dot balls before Dowrich sends the 4th ball past point for a single. Just the 1 run from the over.
West Indies 177/7 after 42 overs
Paul defends the first 3 deliveries. CAUGHT! Jadeja tempts him with some flight and Paul takes the bait as he ends up slicing it to Umesh Yadav who takes an easy catch. Devendra Bishoo is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a well-timed drive for a FOUR. 4 runs and a wicket from the over.
West Indies 176/7 after 41 overs
Wicket! Paul c Umesh b Jadeja 15 (15)
Jadeja offers some flight and Paul is tempted as he goes for the loft. Paul doesn't connect well and ends up slicing it to Umesh Yadav at long-off.
Dowrich doesn’t take any risks as he plays out the over without taking any runs. Good over by Kuldeep who maintains a tight line.
West Indies 172/6 after 40 overs
Jadeja pitches the 2nd delivery right in the slot for Paul who heaves it over midwicket for a FOUR. Paul is beaten as he looks to defend the 4th delivery and there’s a big appeal for a caught behind but the umpire isn’t interested. Just the 4 runs off the over.
West Indies 172/6 after 39 overs
Keemo Paul isn’t afraid of taking on Kuldeep Yadav as he lofts the 2nd ball over long-on for a SIX. Pant urges Kuldeep to send down a googly but the bowler doesn’t heed his request. Paul sends the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. Dowrich lofts the 4th ball over mid-on for a FOUR. 11 runs off the over.
West Indies 168/6 after 38 overs
Dowrich sends the last ball to fine leg for 2 runs. He then plays out the rest of the over. Just the 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 157/6 after 37 overs
Dowrich looks for the pull on the 2nd delivery but connects with the toe-end as the ball goes to deep midwicket for a single. Powell cuts the next ball past cover for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Powell gets a thick edge onto the 4th delivery and Shaw shows some lightning quick reflexes to take the catch at silly point. Keemo Paul comes out to bat and gets off the mark with a boundary as he sweeps the first ball he faces for a FOUR. 9 runs and a wicket from that over.
West Indies 155/6 after 36 overs
Wicket! Powell c Shaw b Kuldeep Yadav 83 (93)
Kuldeep flights the delivery and Powell shapes up to defend but edges it to Shaw who shows some quick reflexes to take a really good catch at forward silly point.
Jadeja continues. The batsmen pick up singles off the 1st two deliveries. Powell then plays out the rest of the over. Windies still trail by 322 runs.
West Indies 146/5 after 35 overs
Kuldeep starts with a shorter delivery which Powell punches to deep extra cover for a single. Dowrich finally gets off the mark as he drives the 2nd ball past cover for 2 runs. Just 3 runs off the over.
West Indies 144/5 after 34 overs
Powell steers the 1st delivery to third man for a single. Dowrich isn’t in the mood of taking any risks here as he plays out the rest of the over. Just the 1 run from the over.
West Indies 141/5 after 33 overs
Powell sends the 2nd ball towards long-on and picks up a single. Kuldeep scalped Dowrich in the 1st innings and will fancy his chances of repeating the feat. Dowrich however manages to play out the rest of the over.
West Indies 140/5 after 32 overs
Jadeja continues. Powel plays out the first 5 balls before taking a single off the last delivery. He moves up to 75 runs now.
West Indies 139/5 after 31 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Change of ends for the bowler who decides to come from round the wicket after the first delivery. He pitches the 2nd ball short and Chase ruthlessly pulls it to square leg for a FOUR. Prithvi Shaw at forward short leg did well to get out of the way in time. CAUGHT! Kuldeep tosses up the next ball and Chase ends up sending an easy catch to Ashwin at cover. Windies are being aggressive but losing quick wickets in the process. Shane Dowrich comes out to bat and plays out the rest of the over. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
West Indies 138/5 after 30 overs