India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3 highlights: India thrash Windies by an innings and 272 runs; Shaw grabs MoM on debut

Live now
Oct 06, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India win the Test match by an innings and 272 runs
Man of the Match is Prithvi Shaw
WICKET! Lewis lbw Jadeja 4 (15)
Wicket! Bishoo c Pant b Ashwin 9 (12)
Wicket! Paul c Umesh b Jadeja 15 (15)
Wicket! Powell c Shaw b Kuldeep Yadav 83 (93)
Wicket! Chase c Ashwin b Kuldeep Yadav 20 (24)
Wicket! Ambris st Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 0 (3)
Wicket! Hetmyer c Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 11 (11)
FIFTY up for Powell! 51 (55)
Wicket! Hope lbw Kuldeep Yadav 17 (34)
WICKET! Brathwaite c Shaw b Ashwin 10 (30)
Wicket! Gabriel st Pant b Ashwin 1 (10)
Wicket! Lewis b Ashwin 0 (3)
Wicket! Chase b Ashwin 53 (79)
WICKET! Paul c Pujara b Yadav 47 (49)
Wicket! Dowrich b Kuldeep Yadav 10 (35)
WICKET! Ambris c Rahane b Jadeja 12 (20)
WICKET! Hetmyer runout Jadeja 10 (28)
WICKET! Hope bowled b Ashwin 10 (22)
WICKET! Powell lbw b Shami 1 (6)
WICKET! Brathwaite bowled Shami 2 (10)
HUNDRED up for Jadeja! 100 (132)
Wicket! Umesh c Lewis b Brathwaite 22 (24)
FIFTY up for Jadeja! 50 (87)
Wicket! Kuldeep lbw Bishoo 12 (32)
Wicket! Ashwin c Dowrich b Bishoo 7 (15)
Wicket! Kohli c Bishoo b Lewis 139 (230)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 101 (186)
FIFTY up for Pant! 52 (57)
WICKET! Rahane c Dowrich b Chase 41 (92)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 51 (102)
WICKET! Shaw c&b Bishoo 134 (154)
WICKET! Pujara c Dowrich b Lweis 86 (130)
HUNDRED UP for Shaw 101 (100)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 52 (67)
FIFTY up for Shaw! 50 (56)
Wicket! K L Rahul lbw Gabriel 0 (4)
Playing XI
Toss
India win the Test match by an innings and 272 runs
Click here for the full scorecard
Check out the highlights and key moments of the Test in pictures here
That concludes the live coverage of the first Test. Hope you enjoyed the match and the coverage. Join us for the second Test from Hyderabad starting on October 12. Till then it is good bye!
Man of the Match Prithvi Shaw says: “It was a great win for the team, more happy for the team. Can't imagine my debut like this. Whenever you play international cricket, there's always a challenge. Was looking to play my natural game, like I do in first-class.”
Man of the Match is Prithvi Shaw
For a stunning hundred on debut which gave India a great start in the Test Prithvi Shaw is awarded the Man of the Match award
India captain Virat Kohli says: “Don't think you can compare the two conditions. That was a bigger challenge, something we don't experience day in and day out. Guys understand how to play in these conditions and they were clinical. That's not something for me to speak upon. I'm sure, as a team, they'd want to rectify their errors. We want to improve upon the things we need to do. Happy that the guys put in a clinical performance. Especially delighted for Prithvi and Jaddu. The way Prithvi dominated on debut was great to see. He just grabs his opportunity with both hands. Exciting to see from a captain's point of view. Jaddu as well, he's scored important runs for us in the past. We believe he can change games for us. Pretty good. If you see the first innings, the way Shami and Umesh ran in. Spinners are clinical in these conditions anyway. Kuldeep outstanding in the second innings, Ashwin in the first. Over rates had to do a bit with the umpires who were pushing us, not allowing us to drink water. Spinners bowl so much in India, we're never going to fall short of the overs anyway.”
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite says: “Not the best of starts, credit to India. They showed us how to bat. Quite disappointed. Didn't get enough partnerships as a batting unit. Two or three partnerships would hold us very well. One thing we said in our meeting was to be as positive as possible. Not sure if Holder will be fit for the next game”
Kuldeep Yadav says “It's very difficult to bowl with the red ball straightaway when you are coming from white ball cricket. Sometimes it takes time to adjust. I bowled too full in the first innings, I bowled according to the wicket and the batsman in the second innings. Kookaburra red ball is good to grip. SG is okay at the moment. Ravi Shastri told me to try and bowl from round the wicket. I was happy with that angle. I am more used to the white ball. I am learning and I am happy with the way it all came out.”
Ravichandran Ashwin says “I wanted to get my rhythm back and I somewhat managed to do that today, I was a bit apprehensive yesterday. I had a good stint at NCA and before that in England. It's a fair amount of difference Kuldeep is talking about, playing with the SG and Dukes. This ball (SG) doesn't swing that much and adaptation takes time. I like the red SG and Kookaburra. The SG is slightly a better ball and Dukes is also right up there. But I am pretty disappointed with the SG ball at this point of time. When I started playing first-class cricket, the SG ball used to be top notch and you could bowl with it even after 70th or 80th over. The seam used to be standing up strong and straight, it's not the same anymore. I generally believe that in the second innings is better, a lot more fighting. This wicket was slightly better, it still is, hence I was surprised, shocked is the wrong word with the amount of attacking shots that were played against the spinners. Maybe it shouldn't have been the strategy against the spinners as it clearly didn't work this time.”
Stay with us as we bring the quotes from the players and Man of the Match.
That is game set and match for India. India win the Test by innings and 272 runs
Jadeja continues. On strike is new man Shannon Gabriel. No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Gabriel lifts the ball towards mid-on for a boundary. No runs off the fourth ball. CAUGHT! Gabriel goes for another big shot but mistimes the shot and Kuldeep Yadav standing at mid-on takes an easy catch.
West Indies 192/10 after 50.5 overs
WICKET! Gabriel c Yadav b Jadeja 4 (5)
Gabriel goes for a big shot but can't connect his bat to the ball properly and Kuldeep Yadav standing at mid-on takes an easy catch.
Ashwin continues. On strike is Dowrich. Shaw misses a sharp chance standing at short leg on the first ball. No runs scored off the over. Maiden
West Indies 192/9 after 50 overs
Jadeja will continue. Dowrich is on strike. No runs off the first four balls. Dowrich plays the fifth ball towards long-off and gets a single. LBW! Leis is trapped in front of wicket on the last ball of the over.
West Indies 192/9 after 49 overs
WICKET! Lewis lbw Jadeja 4 (15)
Jadeja traps Lewis in front of the wickets on the last ball of his over. Lewis just walks without going for a referal
Ashwin continues. Dowrich is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball towards deep point. Lewis on strike. He scores no runs off the remaining balls. Just one run off the over.
West Indies 191/8 after 48 overs
Jadeja continues. Shane Dowrich is on strike. He gets a single on third ball. Lewis then plays out the remaining balls.
West Indies 190/8 after 47 overs
Ashwin will bowl. Sherman Lewis is on strike. No runs off the first four balls. FOUR. Fifth ball is played for a boundary. No runs off the last ball.
West Indies 189/8 after 46 overs
Ravindra Jadeja will bowl the first over after Tea. Shane Dowrich is on strike. Sherman Lewis ha swalked out to bat along with Dowrich. Jadeja starts off with a maiden over.
West Indies 185/8 after 45 overs
Third and in all probability the last session of this Test is about to get underway. All eight sessions played out in this Test so far has belonged to India. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a dream spell in the previous session. Players have taken the field for what is now mere formality.
Bishoo paddles the 2nd ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. CAUGHT! There’s a big appeal for caught behind on the last delivery and India opt for the review. There’s a slight nick off the gloves and Bishoo has to depart. The umpires signal for Tea and the Windies will be disappointed with their performance here as they stare at an innings defeat in the final session.
West Indies 185/8 after 44 overs
Wicket! Bishoo c Pant b Ashwin 9 (12)
Ashwin fires the last ball down the leg side and Bishoo misses with the sweep shot and there's a big appeal for caught behind. Umpire isn't interested and India opt for a review. Ultraedge reveals a sight nick off the gloves and Bishoo has to depart.
Jadeja sends the 1st ball down leg and it goes past everyone for a bye. Bishoo sweeps the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Dowrich then guides the 5th ball down to fine leg for 2 runs. 4 runs off the over.
West Indies 181/7 after 43 overs