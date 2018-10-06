India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3 highlights: India thrash Windies by an innings and 272 runs; Shaw grabs MoM on debut

India captain Virat Kohli says: “Don't think you can compare the two conditions. That was a bigger challenge, something we don't experience day in and day out. Guys understand how to play in these conditions and they were clinical. That's not something for me to speak upon. I'm sure, as a team, they'd want to rectify their errors. We want to improve upon the things we need to do. Happy that the guys put in a clinical performance. Especially delighted for Prithvi and Jaddu. The way Prithvi dominated on debut was great to see. He just grabs his opportunity with both hands. Exciting to see from a captain's point of view. Jaddu as well, he's scored important runs for us in the past. We believe he can change games for us. Pretty good. If you see the first innings, the way Shami and Umesh ran in. Spinners are clinical in these conditions anyway. Kuldeep outstanding in the second innings, Ashwin in the first. Over rates had to do a bit with the umpires who were pushing us, not allowing us to drink water. Spinners bowl so much in India, we're never going to fall short of the overs anyway.”