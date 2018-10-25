India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah return for remaining ODIs

Bhunvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been called up for the remainder of the ODIs against West Indies.

India lead the series 1-0 after winning the first match convincingly.

India thrashed the Windies in the first ODI as they chased down 322 with eight wickets and 47 balls remaining. Virat Kohli (140) and Rohit Sharma (152 not out) starred for India after Shimron Hetmyer's century helped the Windies post a competitive target.

The Windies responded with a much-improved performance in the second ODI as a late fight-back from India helped them rescue a draw. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar during his unbeaten 157-run innings to become the fastest batsman to amass 10,000 runs in ODIs as India posted a target of 322. Shimron Hetmyer (94) and Shai Hope (123 not out) then took the Windies to within touching distance of victory. A brilliant penultimate over from Mohammed Shami put the pressure on the Windies and with 5 runs required of the last ball, Hope managed to find the boundary to draw the game.

The Indian bowling attack looked a bit toothless without their star pacers and the selectors have addressed this issue by bringing back Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar. Mohammed Shami has been rested with an eye on the upcoming tour of Australia.



Announcement: #TeamIndia for last three ODIs against Windies announced. Jasprit Bumrah & Bhuvneshwar Kumar are back in the side #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/jzuJw4Sana

— BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2018

India will be expected to play with both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar. This means Khaleel Ahmed and Umesh Yadav could end up spending time on the bench as the team management seems to prefer playing with three spinners and two seamers. Here is India’s squad for the last three ODIs:Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey