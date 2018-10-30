India vs West Indies 5th ODI: Preview, betting odds and live stream

After a thumping 224-run victory in the fourth ODI at Mumbai, India and the West Indies will lock horns for the final ODI on November 1 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. India lead the series 2-1 after four matches with the second ODI ending in a nail-biting tie.

Rohit Sharma (162) and Ambati Rayudu (100) powered India to a commanding total of 377/5 in the last match on a batting friendly track. The Windies' hopes of overhauling the total was nipped in the bud thanks to an early fiery spell by young left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. Khaleel picked up a wicket in each of his first three overs to leave the Windies reeling at 6/56 within 14 overs. Kuldeep Yadav then ran through the tail-end as India recorded their third biggest ODI victory.

Fireworks can be expected in the final ODI as the Windies will want to make a statement of intent and end the ODI series on a high. India, on the other hand, will be looking to maintain their winning run in ODI bilateral tournaments at home, which stretches back to their 3-2 win against New Zealand in 2016.

The Windies managed to nullify the danger of Indian skipper Virat Kohli at Mumbai but had no answers to a mammoth 211-run stand between Rohit and Rayudu for the fourth wicket. However, the hosts will have to address their middle-order woes with MS Dhoni facing growing criticism for his underwhelming performances so far in the series. Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja were drafted into the playing XI to add some firepower but will need to be afforded some time to settle down.

India will be happy with their bowling performance from the previous encounter with the highlight being young Khaleel who even managed to get a few deliveries to nip in to the right-handers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also seemed to find some of the form which has eluded him since his injuring his back in July.

The Windies looked toothless against India in their 244-run defeat and will need to find some answers especially in the bowling department before the final ODI. Skipper Jason Holder will most likely be promoted to bat further up the order after his unbeaten 54 in Mumbai. The running between wickets will also have to be addressed for the Windies as they lost both Shai Hope and Kieran Powell to run-outs at a crucial juncture during their run-chase.

Players to watch out for:

Khaleel Ahmed

The young left-arm pacer was brilliant in the previous game as he ended with three wickets from his five overs while giving away just 13 runs. His spell helped India tear through the Windies top order and the youngster will be eager to prove he isn’t just a one-match wonder.

Jason Holder

The Windies skipper was their only performer from the previous encounter as he remained unbeaten on 54 even while no other player could get past the 20-run mark. The skipper admitted that he could bat further up the order thus providing some solidity to the struggling Windies middle order.

Team News

India will be expected to come out with the same playing XI as they look to finalize their line-up ahead of next year’s Cricket World Cup. The Windies on the other hand will look to make a few changes especially in the bowling department. Fabian Allen could end up losing his place in the side to the experienced Devendra Bishoo.

Both teams didn't suffer any injuries in the previous encounter and will have full strength squads to pick from.

Possible XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul and Kemar Roach.

Head-to-Head (last five matches):

India: 3

Windies: 1

Tied: 1

Betting odds for fifth ODI (Bet365)

India: 1.12

West Indies: 6.00

Where to watch/Live stream: