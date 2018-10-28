India vs West Indies 4th ODI: Preview, betting odds, possible Xi and live stream

The ongoing ODI series between India and Windies is turning out to be a feisty affair. The three matches played so far have produced three different outcomes, a win for India, a tie and a win for the Caribbean side.

Not just the results, the series has been extremely competitive between the willow and the leather. Both teams have posted totals above 300 runs, while bowlers have managed to pick 42 wickets. The fourth game, which will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on October 29, will be extremely interesting.

Windies churned out their best result of the tour so far in the third ODI, when they defeated India by 43 run at Pune.

Batting first in the second ODI, Windies posted 283/9 thanks to brilliant knock by Shai Hope. The Barbados batsman scored a century in the first game and backed it with a near century (95) in the third. For India, it was skipper Virat Kohli, who led from the front. He scored his third century (107) of the ODI series, but failed to get any support from other batsmen in the last game.

On the bowling front, India looked revitalised by the return of pace duo Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, and it was the latter who picked 4/35 in his 10 overs. Windies' bowling looked good with Jason Holder, Obed McCoy and Ashley Nurse picking two wickets each. Marlon Samuels scalping three being an added bonus.

Going ahead, India will need a player lower down the order who can withstand pressure in crunch situations and chip in with vital runs and wickets. Something on the lines of what Ashley Nurse did in the third ODI. India have been over reliant on the top three batsmen to bail them out of trouble.

With Rishabh Pant, who has been included in the squad as a specialist batsman and MS Dhoni looking off colour, India could now draft in Kedar Jadhav in the playing XI. Jadhav bats well lower down the order, as he did in the final of the Asia Cup. The all-rounder gives Kohli an option to go with an extra batsman, while his cheeky off breaks have proven more than handy at times.

Windies have improved steadily as their tour progressed. They are playing much better cricket than their current ODI ranking (No 9) suggests. Their bowling and batting have clicked when it mattered. They are doing most things right at the moment and if they stick to the basics, they could very well win yet another match.

It is difficult to predict the conditions that will be on offer at the Brabourne Stadium as the last ODI match played at this venue was the final of the ICC Champions Trophy played between Australia and West Indies 12 years ago.

Team news

Kedar Jadhav should start in the fourth ODI, but the question remains, who will he replace? It remains to be seen whether Kohli will continue with Khaleel Ahmed given that he leaked 65 runs in 10 overs, or will the skipper go to Ravindra Jadeja. The duo, playing together, can give India the much-needed edge in the lower order.

For the Windies, four players have debuted in the three matches so far. Oshane Thomas and Chandrapaul Hemraj debuted in the 1st ODI, while Obed McCoy and Fabian Allen debuted in the subsequent two matches. And it seems like the Caribbean side have finally figured out their best XI. In all likely hood, Windies could field same team that featured in Pune.

Possible XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies: Keiran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

Players to watch out for

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah announced his return to the Indian squad by bowling a dream spell of 4/35 in his quota of 10 overs. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar was faltering in the death overs, Bumrah was deadly with his pinpoint yorkers. If India has to control Windies to a sub 300 total then Bumrah has to fire all cylinders. If Kumar comes good with the ball then Bumrah could prove to be twice as effective. There is a reason why Bumrah is the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world.

Shai Hope

If Windies are still alive in the series and nurse further hopes of clinching the same then it is due to one batsman and he is Shai Hope. The Batsman is leading run scorer for Windies with 250 runs at an average of 125.00 He could trouble Indian bowlers again with his batting which has right mix of stroke play and defence. Given the flat tracks that are on offering Hope could have another great day in the office in Mumbai.

Head-to-Head (last five matches):

India: 2

Windies: 2

Tied: 1

Betting odds for fourth ODI (oddschecker)

India: 1/6

West Indies: 63/13

