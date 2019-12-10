App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: There's time for T20 WC, let's focus on winning this series, says Rohit Sharma

For the Indian opener winning the T20I series against West Indies is a priority.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rohit Sharma doesn't want to lose his sleep over World T20 which is still some distance away and thereby lose his grip on the present where come December 11, India have a series to win against a competitive West Indies side.

India will lock horns with two-time World T20 champions in series-deciding third match here even as the preparations to find the right combinations for the marquee event continues.

"See, I don't want to keep saying that we are trying to build a squad for the (T20)World Cup. It is still a long-long way ahead. We just need to focus on winning the series and that will keep us in good state, moving forward," Rohit said on the eve of the series finale.

Close
"If we keep winning games, keep doing the right things on the field, the composition of the team will take care (by itself)," Rohit added.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies #Rohit Sharma

