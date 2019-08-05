India vs West Indies 3rd T20I preview: Where to watch, squads, possible XI, betting odds

With series already in the pocket, India are likely to experiment with their line-up in pursuit of a whitewash when they take on West Indies in the third and final T20 International at Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 6.

India concluded the two-match US leg of the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead after notching up a 22-run win in the second game on August 4.

Their performance wasn't the most fluent in the first match but Virat Kohli and his men were back to being a dominant force in the second match, though, the outcome was decided by the Duckworth-Lewis method after thunderstorm and consequent rain did not allow the game to continue.

While the batting line-up may not change much, India may try a new combination in bowling.

"...sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," Kohli said after Sunday's win.

It will not be a surprise if KL Rahul is drafted into the playing XI, replacing the struggling Rishabh Pant. The young Delhi batsman managed scores of 4 and 0 in the first two matches.

Skipper Kohli has backed Pant to the hilt and it will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old rising star gets another chance.

Neither Rohit Sharma nor Shikhar Dhawan are likely to be rested.

For Dhawan, it's his first series after missing the World Cup due to a thumb fracture and since he has not scored many runs in the first two matches, he will be eager to get some before the ODIs and Tests.

There is a strong possibility that leg-break bowler Rahul Chahar may make the cut in place of young paceman Navdeep Saini.

Deepak Chahar, cousin of Rahul, may also find a place in the playing XI and Ravindra Jadeja could be the one who is rested.

For hosts, putting up a coherent performance remains a challenge. Considered a force in the shortest format, they have not lived up to their reputation.

The likes of Kieron Pollard and skipper Carlos Brathwaite are due a big knock.

If they can manage to walk away with a win , it will be a confidence-booster for the side ahead of the ODIs and Tests.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports network. Online viewers can catch the action on the SonyLIV app and SonyLIV website. The match starts 8.00 PM IST.

Pitch and conditions:

A slow pitch is on offer at Georgetown, Guyana. Thunderstorms and showers are predicted at the start of the match.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.

Possible XI:

India possible XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain) , Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

West Indies possible XI:

Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Players to watch out for

Kieron Pollard (WI)

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has 845 runs and 23 wickets in 61 T20Is. Pollard has the knack of taking splendid catches too. India should be careful or Pollard can spoil India's plans of a series whitewash.

Virat Kohli (IND)

Indian skipper has had a quiet series by his high standards so far but Kohli has raked up 2310 runs with highest score of 90* in 69 T20Is. Kohli would want to end the series on a high.

Betting Odds

West Indies: 6/4

India: 8/15

Other odds on the match can be checked on Oddschecker

Predictions

India are favourites to win the match and win the series 3-0

(PTI inputs)