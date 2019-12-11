India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE score: Pollard wins Toss, opts to bowl; Kohli makes 2 changes in playing XI

Indian captain, Virat Kohli at toss: I think it's a great wicket to score runs. We have been tentative while batting first. T20 cricket goes that way. We were about 15 runs short (in the last game). Fielding is an important part in this format. If we had taken our chances, things could have been different. As a batsman, you try to get into your zone first. This is a ground where you can always catch up. Those who get a fifty, need to ensure that they carry on and score those extra 25 runs for the side. We've got two changes - Shami comes in for Jadeja, Kuldeep comes in for Chahal