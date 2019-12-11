Dec 11, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE score: Pollard wins Toss, opts to bowl; Kohli makes 2 changes in playing XI
Catch all the live updates from third T20I between India and West Indies being played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Top
highlights
PLAYING XI
Toss
Pitch Report
Trivia!
Mohammed Shami has played 27 T20s since the start of 2017 - the least among all Indian players in the squad for this series. The 14 other players in India's squad put together have played 69 T20s on average in the last three years.
Don't miss out on the toss! Catch how the flip of the coin went down at Wankhede.
"West Indies obviously want to chase considering how the second match panned out. India need to score big to keep this strong WI batting under pressure. How important is this match for Shami too!", tweets veteran cricket journalist Ayaz Memon.
India in 3-match bilateral T20I series deciders
Matches: 9
Wins: 8
Losses: 1 (vs NZ, Hamilton, 2019)
"Very good toss to win for the West Indies. But this is the real challenge. The numbers favour the team batting second for a reason.", tweets Harsha Bhogle.
PLAYING XI
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams
India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami
Indian captain, Virat Kohli at toss: I think it's a great wicket to score runs. We have been tentative while batting first. T20 cricket goes that way. We were about 15 runs short (in the last game). Fielding is an important part in this format. If we had taken our chances, things could have been different. As a batsman, you try to get into your zone first. This is a ground where you can always catch up. Those who get a fifty, need to ensure that they carry on and score those extra 25 runs for the side. We've got two changes - Shami comes in for Jadeja, Kuldeep comes in for Chahal
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.