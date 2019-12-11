App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 11, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE score: Pollard wins Toss, opts to bowl; Kohli makes 2 changes in playing XI

Catch all the live updates from third T20I between India and West Indies being played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

highlights

  • December 11, 2019 06:48 PM IST

    Trivia! 

    Mohammed Shami has played 27 T20s since the start of 2017 - the least among all Indian players in the squad for this series. The 14 other players in India's squad put together have played 69 T20s on average in the last three years.

  • December 11, 2019 06:46 PM IST

    Don't miss out on the toss! Catch how the flip of the coin went down at Wankhede. 

  • December 11, 2019 06:45 PM IST
  • December 11, 2019 06:45 PM IST
  • December 11, 2019 06:41 PM IST

    "West Indies obviously want to chase considering how the second match panned out. India need to score big to keep this strong WI batting under pressure. How important is this match for Shami too!", tweets veteran cricket journalist Ayaz Memon. 

  • December 11, 2019 06:41 PM IST
  • December 11, 2019 06:39 PM IST

    India in 3-match bilateral T20I series deciders

    Matches: 9

    Wins: 8

    Losses: 1 (vs NZ, Hamilton, 2019)

  • December 11, 2019 06:38 PM IST

    "Very good toss to win for the West Indies. But this is the real challenge. The numbers favour the team batting second for a reason.", tweets Harsha Bhogle. 

     

  • December 11, 2019 06:36 PM IST

    PLAYING XI 

    West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

    India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami

  • December 11, 2019 06:35 PM IST

    Indian captain, Virat Kohli at toss: I think it's a great wicket to score runs. We have been tentative while batting first. T20 cricket goes that way. We were about 15 runs short (in the last game). Fielding is an important part in this format. If we had taken our chances, things could have been different. As a batsman, you try to get into your zone first. This is a ground where you can always catch up. Those who get a fifty, need to ensure that they carry on and score those extra 25 runs for the side. We've got two changes - Shami comes in for Jadeja, Kuldeep comes in for Chahal

     
     

Sections
