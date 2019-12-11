India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: Rahul, Kohli and Rohit hammer 240 past Windies

Kohli did better than both openers racing to 50 off just 21 balls. Rahul & Kohli added 95 off just 45 balls before Sheldon Cottrell broke the partnership in the final over. Rahul was the man to fall as he went for the pull but sent the ball high behind with the keeper taking an easy catch. Rahul just missed out on a century, returning with 91 off just 56 balls. Kohli finished the innings in style with a six taking India to 240/3. The Indian captain remained unbeaten on 70 off just 29 balls. (Image: AP)