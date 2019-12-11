India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: Rahul, Kohli and Rohit hammer 240 past Windies

Catch all the top moments from the third T20I between India and West Indies played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 India and West Indies locked horns for the decider tie in their three-match T20I series at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Having won the first match by setting a new record for India’s highest run-chase, the Men in Blue suffered a heavy defeat in the second T20I to set up a thrilling finale in the third match. (Image: AP) 2/6 Windies captain Kieron Pollard won the Toss and opted to bowl. India made two changes to the team with Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a great start sending the bowlers on a leather chase. (Image: AP) 3/6 Rohit was the first to get to his fifty taking just 23 balls to get there. The Mumbai batsman hit 4 fours and 4 sixes en route to his half-century in the 8th over. (Image: AP) 4/6 KL Rahul soon followed and brought up his own fifty off 29 balls in the 10th over. Rahul hit 6 fours and 2 sixes and together with Rohit the openers reached the 100-run mark off just 48 balls. (Image: AP) 5/6 India reached 135 off just 70 balls before the Windies finally managed to get a breakthrough. Kesrick Williams got Rohit to mistime a shot sending the ball high in the night sky and Hayden Walsh did well to take the catch safely. Rohit returned with 71 off just 34 balls in the 12th over. Rishabh Pant was sent out to bat at no. 3 in a bid to score quick runs, but returned on a duck in the next over as he found a fielder on the boundary. (Image: AP) 6/6 Kohli did better than both openers racing to 50 off just 21 balls. Rahul & Kohli added 95 off just 45 balls before Sheldon Cottrell broke the partnership in the final over. Rahul was the man to fall as he went for the pull but sent the ball high behind with the keeper taking an easy catch. Rahul just missed out on a century, returning with 91 off just 56 balls. Kohli finished the innings in style with a six taking India to 240/3. The Indian captain remained unbeaten on 70 off just 29 balls. (Image: AP) First Published on Dec 11, 2019 08:58 pm