you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Fabian Allen not yet fit to feature in Mumbai, says WI coach Simmons

"He (Allen) is still not fit enough to play tomorrow. He is coming along, he is getting there but he is not fit enough for tomorrow. It is a big miss for us because he is an exciting player," Simmons said at the pre-match press conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled of the series-deciding third and final T20 International against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium  on December 11 as he is yet to regain full fitness after recovering from a knee injury.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons on the eve of the match said that Allen is yet to regain full fitness and was ruled of the series-finale.

"He (Allen) is still not fit enough to play tomorrow. He is coming along, he is getting there but he is not fit enough for tomorrow. It is a big miss for us because he is an exciting player," Simmons said at the pre-match press conference.

Allen, a left-arm spinning all-rounder, was part of the West Indies squad that took on Afghanistan in Lucknow earlier this month but had to pull out after playing the first game because of the knee trouble.

He was however picked for the ongoing three-match series against India after convincing the national selectors about his recovery.

But Allen did not feature in the first two T20 International against India in Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam.

The series is now locked at 1-1. India won the first T20I in Hyderabad by six wickets before West Indies drew level by winning the second game by eight wickets.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies

