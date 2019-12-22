App
Dec 22, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, LIVE cricket score: Kohli wins Toss and opts to bowl, Saini makes debut

Catch all the live updates and score from the third ODI between India and West Indies being played at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

highlights

  • December 22, 2019 01:30 PM IST

    Shardul Thakur will bowl the opening over. 

  • December 22, 2019 01:30 PM IST

    West Indies openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis walk ou to the middle. 

  • December 22, 2019 01:28 PM IST

    The players have walked out to the middle. 

  • December 22, 2019 01:16 PM IST

    Live action begins under 15 minutes. 

  • December 22, 2019 01:09 PM IST

    Kieron Pollard, at toss "I'm not exactly sure about how the pitch would behave. It's a matter of assessing the pitch and playing good cricket. The batting has been fantastic, we have faltered at the back end of the innings when we bowl, we have stressed on the things we need to improve. Happy faces and everybody want to improve. Hopefully, the openers will set-up a good platform for the others to take it forward. We are playing the same XI."

  • December 22, 2019 01:09 PM IST

    Virat Kohli, at toss:  'We will bowl first. Dew will be a factor, we played a match against England and defending 380 proved to be tough. It's a good opportunity to bowl first on this pitch. The mindset needs to be right, we have won many Tests after losing the toss, the focus should be on the larger picture. Winning toss does give a advantage, but you can't play reckless cricket. One change for us, Deepak Chahar is out with a back injury, Navdeep Saini makes his debut.

  • December 22, 2019 01:06 PM IST

    Playing XI 

    West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre and Sheldon Cottrell. 

    India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini. 

  • December 22, 2019 01:02 PM IST

    Toss 

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl. 

  • December 22, 2019 12:53 PM IST

    Toss shortly. 

  • December 22, 2019 12:52 PM IST

    Pitch Report 

    A dry track with cracks on it. Spinners can get assistance from those cracks. Dew will be a factor. 

