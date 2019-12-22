India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, LIVE cricket score: Kohli wins Toss and opts to bowl, Saini makes debut

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 22, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Playing XI
Toss
Pitch Report
Shardul Thakur will bowl the opening over.
West Indies openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis walk ou to the middle.
The players have walked out to the middle.
Live action begins under 15 minutes.
Kieron Pollard, at toss "I'm not exactly sure about how the pitch would behave. It's a matter of assessing the pitch and playing good cricket. The batting has been fantastic, we have faltered at the back end of the innings when we bowl, we have stressed on the things we need to improve. Happy faces and everybody want to improve. Hopefully, the openers will set-up a good platform for the others to take it forward. We are playing the same XI."
Virat Kohli, at toss: 'We will bowl first. Dew will be a factor, we played a match against England and defending 380 proved to be tough. It's a good opportunity to bowl first on this pitch. The mindset needs to be right, we have won many Tests after losing the toss, the focus should be on the larger picture. Winning toss does give a advantage, but you can't play reckless cricket. One change for us, Deepak Chahar is out with a back injury, Navdeep Saini makes his debut.
Playing XI
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre and Sheldon Cottrell.
India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini.
Toss
Indian skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl.
Toss shortly.
Pitch Report
A dry track with cracks on it. Spinners can get assistance from those cracks. Dew will be a factor.