India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: Kohli keeps IND's hope alive as wickets fall in quick succession

Catch all the top moments from the third ODI between India and West Indies played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 India and West Indies squared off for the third and final ODI of their three-match series. After Windies won the 1st match, India came back strong in the 2nd ODI winning it comfortably to set up this series-decider at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. India made one change giving an ODI debut to Navdeep Saini who replaced Deepak Chahar. Windies came into the match with an unchanged playing XI. Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. (Image: AP) 2/11 West Indies got off to a slow but solid start as openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope added 44 runs in the first 10 overs. Together the two batsmen stitched together a 57-run partnership off 90 balls for the first wicket. (Image: AP) 3/11 Ravindra Jadeja finally got the breakthrough for India when he got a frustrated Lewis to mistime a slog sending it high to long-on for an easy catch. Mohammed Shami then sent down a beautiful delivery in the 20th over which nipped back in to castle Hope. Lewis returned with just 21 off 50 balls while Hope scored 42 off 50 balls. (Image: AP) 4/11 Soon, Mohammed Shami got the big wicket of Shai Hope. The Indian pacer castled Hope in the 20th over. Hope made a steady 42 off 50 balls as West Indies were 70/2. (Image: AP) 5/11 Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase stitched a 62-run partnership to rebuild the West Indies innings. (Image: AP) 6/11 Debutant Saini then proved his worth as he picked the wickets of Hetmyer and Chase in quick succession. Saini got Hetmyer caught by Kuldeep Yadav in the 30th over and then castled Chase in his next over. Hetmyer made 37 while Chase returned after making 38 as West Indies were 144/4. (Image: AP) 7/11 Pollard and Nicholas Pooran engineered a 135-run partnership. During the course of the partnership Pooran completed a brisk fifty. The southpaw was dismissed in the 48th over by Shardul Thakur. Pooran walked back to the dressing room after making 89 off 64 balls hitting 10 boundaries and 3 sixes. (Image: AP) 8/11 Pollard went hammers and tong from the other end and reached his fifty in the 49th over. The West Indies captain smashed 74 off 51 balls hitting 3 boundaries and 11 sixes to set India a target of 316 to win the match and the series. (Image: AP) 9/11 Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a good start, scoring 59 runs inside the first 10 overs. Rahul was the first of the two Indian openers to get to 50 off 49 balls in the 17th over. Rohit followed suit in the very next over with his half-century coming off 52 balls. (Image: AP) 10/11 During the course of his innings, Rohit broke the 22-year-old record of most international runs by an opener in a calendar year. He overtook former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya, who had scored 2,387 runs in 1997. Rohit was finally caught behind in the 22nd over when looking to drive against Jason Holder. He finished the calendar year with 10 international hundreds and 2,442 runs to his name. (Image: AP) 11/11 Rahul made 77 off 89 balls hitting 8 boundaries and 1 six before he perished to Alzarri Joseph in the 30th over. India were 167/2. (Image: AP) First Published on Dec 22, 2019 05:26 pm