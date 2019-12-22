App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: Kohli keeps IND's hope alive as wickets fall in quick succession

Catch all the top moments from the third ODI between India and West Indies played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India and West Indies squared off for the third and final ODI of their three-match series. After Windies won the 1st match, India came back strong in the 2nd ODI winning it comfortably to set up this series-decider at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. India made one change giving an ODI debut to Navdeep Saini who replaced Deepak Chahar. Windies came into the match with an unchanged playing XI. Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. (Image: AP)
1/11

India and West Indies squared off for the third and final ODI of their three-match series. After Windies won the 1st match, India came back strong in the 2nd ODI winning it comfortably to set up this series-decider at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. India made one change giving an ODI debut to Navdeep Saini who replaced Deepak Chahar. Windies came into the match with an unchanged playing XI. Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. (Image: AP)

West Indies got off to a slow but solid start as openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope added 44 runs in the first 10 overs. Together the two batsmen stitched together a 57-run partnership off 90 balls for the first wicket. (Image: AP)
2/11

West Indies got off to a slow but solid start as openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope added 44 runs in the first 10 overs. Together the two batsmen stitched together a 57-run partnership off 90 balls for the first wicket. (Image: AP)

Ravindra Jadeja finally got the breakthrough for India when he got a frustrated Lewis to mistime a slog sending it high to long-on for an easy catch. Mohammed Shami then sent down a beautiful delivery in the 20th over which nipped back in to castle Hope. Lewis returned with just 21 off 50 balls while Hope scored 42 off 50 balls. (Image: AP)
3/11

Ravindra Jadeja finally got the breakthrough for India when he got a frustrated Lewis to mistime a slog sending it high to long-on for an easy catch. Mohammed Shami then sent down a beautiful delivery in the 20th over which nipped back in to castle Hope. Lewis returned with just 21 off 50 balls while Hope scored 42 off 50 balls. (Image: AP)

Soon, Mohammed Shami got the big wicket of Shai Hope. The Indian pacer castled Hope in the 20th over. Hope made a steady 42 off 50 balls as West Indies were 70/2. (Image: AP)
4/11

Soon, Mohammed Shami got the big wicket of Shai Hope. The Indian pacer castled Hope in the 20th over. Hope made a steady 42 off 50 balls as West Indies were 70/2. (Image: AP)

Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase stitched a 62-run partnership to rebuild the West Indies innings. (Image: AP)
5/11

Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase stitched a 62-run partnership to rebuild the West Indies innings. (Image: AP)

Debutant Saini then proved his worth as he picked the wickets of Hetmyer and Chase in quick succession. Saini got Hetmyer caught by Kuldeep Yadav in the 30th over and then castled Chase 2 overs later. Hetmyer made 37 while Chase returned after making 38 as West Indies were 144/4. (Image: AP)
6/11

Debutant Saini then proved his worth as he picked the wickets of Hetmyer and Chase in quick succession. Saini got Hetmyer caught by Kuldeep Yadav in the 30th over and then castled Chase in his next over. Hetmyer made 37 while Chase returned after making 38 as West Indies were 144/4. (Image: AP)

Pollard and Nicholas Pooran engineered a partnership. During the course of the parnership Pooran completed his fifty. (Image: AP)
7/11

Pollard and Nicholas Pooran engineered a 135-run partnership. During the course of the partnership Pooran completed a brisk fifty. The southpaw was dismissed in the 48th over by Shardul Thakur. Pooran walked back to the dressing room after making 89 off 64 balls hitting 10 boundaries and 3 sixes. (Image: AP)

Pollard went hammers and tong from the other end and reached his fifty in the 49th over. The West Indies captain smashed 74 off 51 balls hitting 3 boundaries and 11 sixes to set India a target of 316 to win the match and the series. (Image: AP)
8/11

Pollard went hammers and tong from the other end and reached his fifty in the 49th over. The West Indies captain smashed 74 off 51 balls hitting 3 boundaries and 11 sixes to set India a target of 316 to win the match and the series. (Image: AP)

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a good start, scoring 59 runs inside the first 10 overs. Rahul was the first of the two Indian openers to get to 50 off 49 balls in the 17th over. Rohit followed suit in the very next over with his half-century coming off 52 balls. (Image: AP)
9/11

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a good start, scoring 59 runs inside the first 10 overs. Rahul was the first of the two Indian openers to get to 50 off 49 balls in the 17th over. Rohit followed suit in the very next over with his half-century coming off 52 balls. (Image: AP)

During the course of his innings, Rohit broke the 22-year-old record of most international runs by an opener in a calendar year. He overtook former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya, who had scored 2,387 runs in 1997. Rohit was finally caught behind in the 22nd over when looking to drive against Jason Holder. He finished the calendar year with 10 international hundreds and 2442 runs to his name as an opener. (Image: AP)
10/11

During the course of his innings, Rohit broke the 22-year-old record of most international runs by an opener in a calendar year. He overtook former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya, who had scored 2,387 runs in 1997. Rohit was finally caught behind in the 22nd over when looking to drive against Jason Holder. He finished the calendar year with 10 international hundreds and 2,442 runs to his name. (Image: AP)

Rahul made 77 off 89 balls hitting 8 boundaries and 1 six before he perished to Alzarri Joseph in the 30th over. India were 167/2. (Image: AP)
11/11

Rahul made 77 off 89 balls hitting 8 boundaries and 1 six before he perished to Alzarri Joseph in the 30th over. India were 167/2. (Image: AP)

First Published on Dec 22, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies #Slideshow

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.