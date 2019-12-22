India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: Kohli keeps IND's hope alive as wickets fall in quick succession

During the course of his innings, Rohit broke the 22-year-old record of most international runs by an opener in a calendar year. He overtook former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya, who had scored 2,387 runs in 1997. Rohit was finally caught behind in the 22nd over when looking to drive against Jason Holder. He finished the calendar year with 10 international hundreds and 2,442 runs to his name. (Image: AP)