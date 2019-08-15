India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: As it happened

Virat Kohli (India Captain): Jokes apart, last few matches, I presented a challenge to myself. The way he (Shreyas Iyer) batted out there, he took a lot of pressure off me. His knock was the game-changer. We want to have people take responsibility at different batting positions. He completely played in full control and was putting pressure on the bowlers. Thankfully, it's not a fracture (about his injury), just a split on the nail in the front. I think I should be okay. We were a bit nervous when the rain break happened. We felt that with DLS, the game can go out of our reach. The outfield got wet as well, we thought they could capitalise but the bowlers did a great job. We've got a practise game, we're looking forward to the Test series.