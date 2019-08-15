India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: As it happened

That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again for the Test series starting on August 22. Till then it's goodbye!
Aug 15, 04:08 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli (India Captain): Jokes apart, last few matches, I presented a challenge to myself. The way he (Shreyas Iyer) batted out there, he took a lot of pressure off me. His knock was the game-changer. We want to have people take responsibility at different batting positions. He completely played in full control and was putting pressure on the bowlers. Thankfully, it's not a fracture (about his injury), just a split on the nail in the front. I think I should be okay. We were a bit nervous when the rain break happened. We felt that with DLS, the game can go out of our reach. The outfield got wet as well, we thought they could capitalise but the bowlers did a great job. We've got a practise game, we're looking forward to the Test series.
Aug 15, 04:04 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli is both Man of the Match and Man of the Series.
Aug 15, 04:03 AM (IST)
Jason Holder (West Indies Captain): We had to give ourselves a bit of time. I think the batters did a reasonable job. We were always in the game but credit to the Indian players. We let ourselves down in the recent past and we'll have to find ways. There's lot of work to be done. We've got to turn things around, it's matter of Test guys to put their hands up and turn the fortunes.
India win the match by 6 wickets and win the series 2-0.
Aug 15, 03:43 AM (IST)
Carlos Brathwaite returns to the attack. He starts with a back of length delivery which Kedar cuts for a single. Brilliant from Kohli as he pulls the shorter delivery past deep midwicket for FOUR. He then ends the innings in style flicking the 3rd ball to fine leg for back-to-back FOURs. India win by 6 wickets.
highlights
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 100 (94)
WICKET! Iyer c Holder b Roach 65 (41)
FIFTY up for Iyer! 53 (33)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (48)
WICKET! Pant c Paul b Allen 0 (1)
WICKET! Dhawan c Paul b Allen 36 (36)
WICKET! Rohit run out (Allen/Roach) 10 (6)
WICKET! Brathwaite c Pant b Khaleel 16 (14)
WICKET! Holder c Kohli b Khaleel 14 (20)
WICKET! Pooran c Pandey b Shami 30 (16)
WICKET! Hope b Jadeja 24 (52)
WICKET! Hetmyer b Shami 25 (32)
WICKET! Lewis c Dhawan b Chahal 43 (29)
FIFTY up for Gayle! 54 (30)
Pitch Report
West Indies XI
India XI
TOSS
India 256/4 after 32.3 overs.
