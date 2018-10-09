India vs West Indies 2nd Test: What to look forward to after a record breaking victory

India registered their biggest-ever Test win by beating the West Iindies by an innings and 272 runs in the first Test at Rajkot on October 6.

While the win would have been welcomed with open arms after the disappointment of the recent 4-1 Test series loss to England, the squad won't be too eager to celebrate the record-breaking victory.

With a much bigger foe lurking around the corner, all attention will be focused on preparing for the upcoming tour of Australia, which kicks off in November.

The team management could use the second Test to iron out some of the flaws that haunted Team India in England, especially when it comes to the inconsistency in batting. Here's what we could look forward to as India square up against the Windies for round two.

1) KL Rahul needs to capitalise

The stylish Karnataka batsman is walking on a tightrope after getting dismissed for a duck in the very first over of the first Test by Shannon Gabriel.

He now has the joint-most number of ducks (3) among batsmen in the top order (positions 1-3) in 2018. Rahul gave his Test career a shot in the arm with a brilliant 149 off 224 balls in the final innings of the England tour, but he needs to quickly improve his defensive technique to pin down a berth.

With the talented Prithvi Shaw grabbing his opportunity with both hands, and Murali Vijay notching up runs in English County cricket, Rahul cannot afford another stumble.

2) Prithvi Shaw could join an elite list of Test cricketers

Shaw could bat his way into a list that features the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin and Saurav Ganguly if he manages to score a century in his second Test outing, after getting a 100 on debut at Rajkot.

Azharuddin, Ganguly, and even Rohit Sharma have all managed to score centuries in their first two matches. With the confidence and vast array of batting strokes Shaw displayed in the first Test, many would back him to notch up another big score at Hyderabad.

3) Finally a Test debut for Mayank Agarwal?

Despite scoring tons of runs at the domestic level, Mayank Agarwal has constantly hit a glass ceiling when trying to work his way into the senior squad.

With the opener's spot still up for grabs as India's tour of Australia draws closer, Agarwal could just find himself being handed a Test debut at Hyderabad. Whether he'll be preferred in place of Rahul is something we'll have to wait to find out.

4) Hanuma Vihari in for Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane looked woefully short of confidence during his 92-ball 41 in the first Test. While many would have tipped the technically astute batsman to excel against a depleted Windies bowling attack, Rahane looked shaky.

Vihari averages 59.06 in 64 first-class matches and even scored a fifty on debut in England. The team management could give the youngster another look before finalizing the line-up for the Australia tour.

5) Local lad Mohammad Siraj in for Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav wasn't very effective in the first Test, while Mohammed Shami ran riot with the new ball. Yadav picked up just one wicket and therefore, could be given a miss for the second Test, especially with local lad Mohammad Siraj knocking on the doors of Team India.

Siraj comes with 97 wickets to his name in over 20 first-class matches, with 40 of those having come in the last five first-class matches he played. He would fancy his chances of making the cut and proving his worth on the big stage.