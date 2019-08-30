App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Vivian Richards falls ill during pre-game show, taken to hospital for check-up

The 67-year-old Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis for the official broadcasters Sony Sports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
West Indian and Pakistan faced-off in match 2 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. West Indies captain Jason Holder won the Toss and opted to bowl. The legendary Viv Richards was in attendance to cheer for the West Indies side. (Image: Reuters)
West Indian and Pakistan faced-off in match 2 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. West Indies captain Jason Holder won the Toss and opted to bowl. The legendary Viv Richards was in attendance to cheer for the West Indies side. (Image: Reuters)

Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second World Championship Test between India and West Indies being played Sabina Park,Kingston in Jamaica on August 30.

The 67-year-old Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis for the official broadcasters Sony Sports, was doing a show, when he complained of uneasiness.

While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The details of his medical condition is still awaited.

Check: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live updates

It has been learnt that Richards suffered from dehydration due to excessive humid conditions. He was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up. He is currently getting medical attention in the West Indies dressing room.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 09:31 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies #West Indies

