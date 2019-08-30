India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Vivian Richards falls ill during pre-game show, taken to hospital for check-up

The 67-year-old Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis for the official broadcasters Sony Sports.
Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second World Championship Test between India and West Indies being played Sabina Park,Kingston in Jamaica on August 30.
The 67-year-old Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis for the official broadcasters Sony Sports, was doing a show, when he complained of uneasiness.
While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The details of his medical condition is still awaited.
