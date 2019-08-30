India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Vivian Richards falls ill during pre-game show, taken to hospital for check-up

West Indian and Pakistan faced-off in match 2 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. West Indies captain Jason Holder won the Toss and opted to bowl. The legendary Viv Richards was in attendance to cheer for the West Indies side. (Image: Reuters)

Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second World Championship Test between India and West Indies being played Sabina Park,Kingston in Jamaica on August 30.

The 67-year-old Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis for the official broadcasters Sony Sports, was doing a show, when he complained of uneasiness.

While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The details of his medical condition is still awaited.

