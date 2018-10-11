India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Preview, possible XI, betting odds and live stream

India face-off against the Windies in the second of the two-match Test series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 12. The first match in Rajkot ended within three days with India recording their biggest ever Test win as they beat the visitors by an innings and 272 runs.

Overview

Team India put on a stellar display in the first Test in their record breaking win. It was 18-year-old debutant Prithvi Shaw, who bagged the Man of the Match for his 134 off 154 balls. Virat Kohli (139) and Ravindra Jadeja (100*) also notched up centuries as India posted a mammoth 649 on the board.

Mohammed Shami provided the breakthrough in the first innings before Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets to bowl out the Windies for just 181 runs. India enforced the follow-on and Kuldeep Yadav stole the show with his maiden Test five-wicket haul as the Caribbean side were bundled out for 196, handing India their biggest win in the longest format of the game.

The Windies performance left much to be desired as both batsmen and bowlers struggled to make an impact. They need to put in a much improved performance to trouble the Indians who looked superior in every department. India on the other hand will be expected to come out all guns blazing to make it two wins in a row especially after the recent crushing 4-1 series loss to England.

Windies' best bowler in the first Test was spinner Devendra Bishoo who picked up four wickets but also gave away 217 runs in his 54-over spell. With reports suggesting that the BCCI has requested for bouncy pitches to prepare for India's tour of Australia, Windies have an opportunity to deploy their pace attack in the subcontinent. The return of pacer Kemar Roach to the squad will be a welcome relief and Jason Holder could also make a comeback to bolster their attack after being sidelined due to injury.

The Windies batsmen also need to up their game. They will have to curb their attacking instincts when facing Indian spinners especially the wily Kuldeep Yadav. The batsmen need to work more on their defence and try and frustrate the bowlers, as they lost wickets trying to play flamboyant shots.

India on the other hand, could use the second match as an opportunity to have a look at the talent coming through their ranks with youngsters such as Mayank Agarwal and Mohammad Siraj in the squad. Both players have been highly impressive in the domestic circuit and will fancy their chances of earning their first Indian cap.

While India continue to look for their most effective opening combination along with stability in the middle order, the competition for places is heating up within the squad. The players will want to remind the selectors of their abilities and will relish the opportunity to do so against a Windies side woefully short of confidence.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane , Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

West Indies

Jason Holder (C), Kieran Powell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich (WK), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Sherman Lewis

Possible XI

India XI: K L Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami

WestIndies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Keiran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(WK), Keemo Paul, Jason Holder (C), Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo and Kemar Roach

Players to watch out for:

Prithvi Shaw

The talented youngster could join an elite list of Test cricketers featuring the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin and Saurav Ganguly if he manages to score a century in his second Test outing, after getting a 100 on debut at Rajkot. Azharuddin, Ganguly, and even Rohit Sharma have all managed to score centuries in their first two matches. It won’t be easy for him though as this time around the bowlers will come at him with much more pointed tactics.

Kemar Roach

Roach missed the first Test after having to travel back to Barbados following the death of his grandmother. His return along with that of skipper Holder will give the Windies pace attack some much needed bite against India’s arsenal of batsmen. Roach has played 48 Test matches for the Windies taking 163 wickets at an average of just 28.31.

Betting Odds (Betfair)

India: 1.15

Draw: 10

West Indies: 26

