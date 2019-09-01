India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Hat-Trick Hero Jasprit Bumrah's magical spell on Day 2

Here's a quick round-up of Bumrah's special performance at Sabina Park, Jamaica where he picked up his first Test hat-trick. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Jasprit Bumrah was rested following India’s gruelling World Cup campaign and was in red-hot form when he returned to action in India’s 1st Test at Antigua recording figures of 8-4-7-5 against the West Indies in the 2nd innings. He carried that form into the 2nd Test at Jamaica picking up his first Test career hat-trick. Let’s take a quick look at each of Bumrah’s wickets from Day 2 of the Test at Sabina Park. (Image: AP) 2/7 Joel Campbell was Bumrah’s first victim falling in the 7th over. Kohli had Bumrah switch ends after just 2 overs and the move paid off with Campbell getting an edge which flew towards Pant. (Image: AP) 3/7 Bumrah wreaked more havoc from this end and had Darren Bravo caught by Rahul at slip in the 9th over. Bravo was at the receiving end of an unplayable delivery which moved away late. (Image: AP) 4/7 Bumrah then sent back Shamarh Brooks for a ‘Golden Duck’ sending down a brilliant inswinging delivery which beat the batsman for pace. Brooks went for the review but there was absolutely nothing there to save him. Bumrah was at the cusp of his first career Test hat-trick. (Image: AP) 5/7 The Indian speedster sent down another inswinger to Roston Chase who just couldn’t get his bat down in time. The Umpire and Bumrah both weren’t convinced though but Kohli insisted on the review and replays show the ball hitting the pad first. At the end of the 9th over Bumrah’s figures read 4-1-4-4. (Image: AP) 6/7 Bumrah made his first error in the 6th over he bowled when Kraigg Brathwaite drove him for a boundary. The pacer however had the last laugh drawing a thick edge from Brathwaite on the very next delivery which Pant did well to collect. Bumrah completed back-to-back 5-fers in the series with figures reading 6-1-10-5 at the end of the 13th over. (Image: AP) 7/7 Bumrah thus became third India to take a Test hat-trick, joining Harbhajan Singh (2001 v Australia) and Irfan Pathan (2006 v Pakistan). (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 1, 2019 02:33 am