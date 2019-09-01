India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Hat-Trick Hero Jasprit Bumrah's magical spell on Day 2

Jasprit Bumrah was rested following India’s gruelling World Cup campaign and was in red-hot form when he returned to action in India’s 1st Test at Antigua recording figures of 8-4-7-5 against the West Indies in the 2nd innings. He carried that form into the 2nd Test at Jamaica picking up his first Test career hat-trick. Let’s take a quick look at each of Bumrah’s wickets from Day 2 of the Test at Sabina Park. (Image: AP)