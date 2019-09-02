India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4: Blackwood, Brooks take Windies to 145/4 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from Day 4 of the second Test between India and West Indies played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/4 Windies overnight batsmen Darren Bravo and Shamarh Brooks resumed Windies charge on Day 4 of the Test . Bravo, however, soon left the field as he felt unwell. Bravo was hit on his helmet by a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah on Day 3. The Windies batsman was taken to a doctor after he walked off the field. Roston Chase replaced Bravo in the middle. The news later came in that Bravo was ruled out. Jermaine Blackwood replaced him as a concussion substitute.(Image: AP) 2/4 After Bravo left the crease, Chase and Brooks approached the total with caution not giving away many loose chances hence frustrating the Indian bowlers. At the end of the first hour of play on Day 4, Windies were 93/2. (Image: AP) 3/4 Ravindra Jadeja picked the first wicket of the day when he trapped Chase LBW. Chase made 12 off 36 deliveries as Windies were reduced to 97/3. (Image: AP) 4/4 Blackwood, who replaced Bravo as the concussion substitute, walked out with positive intent and along with Brooks took the West Indies to 145/4 at Lunch. Brooks rode his luck and was handed a second life after being caught at slip when replays showed Jadeja overstepped resulting in a no-ball. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 2, 2019 10:20 pm