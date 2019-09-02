India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4: Blackwood, Brooks take Windies to 145/4 at Lunch

Windies overnight batsmen Darren Bravo and Shamarh Brooks resumed Windies charge on Day 4 of the Test . Bravo, however, soon left the field as he felt unwell. Bravo was hit on his helmet by a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah on Day 3. The Windies batsman was taken to a doctor after he walked off the field. Roston Chase replaced Bravo in the middle. The news later came in that Bravo was ruled out. Jermaine Blackwood replaced him as a concussion substitute.(Image: AP)