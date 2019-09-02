App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4: Blackwood, Brooks take Windies to 145/4 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from Day 4 of the second Test between India and West Indies played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Windies overnight batsmen Darren Bravo and Shamarh Brooks resumed Windies charge on Day 4 of the Test . Bravo, however, soon left the field as he felt unwell. Bravo was hit on his helmet by a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah on Day 3. The Windies batsman was taken to a doctor after he walked off the field. Roston Chase replaced Bravo in the middle. The news later came in that Bravo was ruled out. Jermaine Blackwood will come in as a concussion replacement.(Image: AP)
1/4

Windies overnight batsmen Darren Bravo and Shamarh Brooks resumed Windies charge on Day 4 of the Test . Bravo, however, soon left the field as he felt unwell. Bravo was hit on his helmet by a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah on Day 3. The Windies batsman was taken to a doctor after he walked off the field. Roston Chase replaced Bravo in the middle. The news later came in that Bravo was ruled out. Jermaine Blackwood replaced him as a concussion substitute.(Image: AP)

After Bravo left the crease, Chase and Brooks approached the total with caution not giving away many lose chances hence frustrating the Indian bowlers. (Image: AP)
2/4

After Bravo left the crease, Chase and Brooks approached the total with caution not giving away many loose chances hence frustrating the Indian bowlers. At the end of the first hour of play on Day 4, Windies were 93/2. (Image: AP)

Ravindra Jadeja picked the first wicket of the day when he trapped Chase LBW. Chase made 12 off 36 deliveries as Windies were reduced to 97/3. (Image: AP)
3/4

Ravindra Jadeja picked the first wicket of the day when he trapped Chase LBW. Chase made 12 off 36 deliveries as Windies were reduced to 97/3. (Image: AP)

Blackwood walked out with positive intent and along with Brooks took the West Indies to 145/4 at Lunch. Brooks rode his luck and was handed a second life after being caught at slip when replays showed Jadeja overstepped resulting in a no-ball. (Image: AP)
4/4

Blackwood, who replaced Bravo as the concussion substitute, walked out with positive intent and along with Brooks took the West Indies to 145/4 at Lunch. Brooks rode his luck and was handed a second life after being caught at slip when replays showed Jadeja overstepped resulting in a no-ball. (Image: AP)

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 10:20 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies #Slideshow #West Indies

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.