India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3: Rahane, Vihari partnership takes India's lead to 467

India got the better of the West Indies on Day 2 and entered the 3rd Day firmly in control of proceedings. Windies resumed their innings at 87/7 with two debutants at the crease. Jamar Hamilton batting on 2 from 22 balls and Rahkeem Cornwall with 4 from 17 balls. The West Indies were trailing by 329 runs and still needed 130 runs more to avoid the follow-on. The duo added 10 runs from the first 4 overs before Shami finally got the breakthrough for India. He sent down a sharp bouncer to Cornwall who gloved it to slip becoming Shami’s 150th Test wicket. (Image: AP)