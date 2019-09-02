India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3: Rahane, Vihari partnership takes India's lead to 467

Catch all the top moment from Day 3 of second Test between India and West Indies being played at Sabina Park,Kingston Jamaica. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 India got the better of the West Indies on Day 2 and entered the 3rd Day firmly in control of proceedings. Windies resumed their innings at 87/7 with two debutants at the crease. Jamar Hamilton batting on 2 from 22 balls and Rahkeem Cornwall with 4 from 17 balls. The West Indies were trailing by 329 runs and still needed 130 runs more to avoid the follow-on. The duo added 10 runs from the first 4 overs before Shami finally got the breakthrough for India. He sent down a sharp bouncer to Cornwall who gloved it to slip becoming Shami’s 150th Test wicket. (Image: AP) 2/10 Indian pacers troubled Kemar Roach and Jahmar Hamilton with a mix of short and full deliveries. The two Windies batsmen did not look comfortable in the middle. (Image: AP) 3/10 Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were all smiles when West Indies were all-out on 117. Hamilton was dismissed on 5 by Ishant and Roach was the last wicket to fall when Ravindra Jadeja got Roach caught by Mayank Agarwal. India thus had a lead of 299 runs. Kohli had the option of enforcing the follow-on but he chose not to. (Image: AP) 4/10 Indian openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal looked to build on India's big lead but Agarwal was trapped LBW by Roach on a personal score of 4. India were 9/1. Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara took India to 16/1 at Lunch. (Image: AP) 5/10 After Lunch, Windies bowlers kept Pujara and Rahul on a tight leash. The The duo added 27 runs together in 15 overs. (Image: AP) 6/10 Roach struck twice in the 21st over of India's second innings. The Windies pacer got Rahul and Kohli caught behind by Hamilton off successive deliveries. Rahul made 6 off 63 deliveries while Kohli was out on a 'golden-duck'. India were 36/3 with a lead of 335 runs when Kohli departed. (Image: AP) 7/10 Pujara could add only 27 runs to India's total before Holder got India's No.3 caught by Shamarh Brooks in the 29th over. India were 57/4 when Pujara walked back to the pavilion with an overall lead of 356 runs. (Image: AP) 8/10 After Pujara's dismissal, Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane carried India safely through to the Tea break. India were 73/4 leading West Indies by 373 runs when the umpires called for Tea. (Image: AP) 9/10 The Rahane-Vihari duo picked up the pace after Tea and continued to frustrate the West Indies attack. Vihari was the first of the two batsmen to bring up his fifty in the 50th over. Rahane followed completing his half-century with a boundary in the next over. (Image: AP) 10/10 The fifth-wicket partnership for India added a total of 108 runs from 144 balls before Kohli declared India’s innings at 168/4 with a lead of 467 runs. Vihari remained unbeaten on 53 while Rahane was on 64. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 2, 2019 02:20 am