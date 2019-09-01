India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3: India lead by 315 runs at Lunch

Catch all the top moment from Day 3 of second Test between India and West Indies being played at Sabina Park,Kingston Jamaica. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/4 India got the better of the West Indies on Day 2 and entered the 3rd Day firmly in control of proceedings. Windies resumed their innings at 87/7 with two debutants at the crease. Jamar Hamilton batting on 2 from 22 balls and Rahkeem Cornwall with 4 from 17 balls. The West Indies were trailing by 329 runs and still needed 130 runs more to avoid the follow-on. The duo added 10 runs from the first 4 overs before Shami finally got the breakthrough for India. He sent down a sharp bouncer to Cornwall who gloved it to slip becoming Shami’s 150th Test wicket. (Image: AP) 2/4 Indian pacers troubled Kemar Roach and Jahmar Hamilton with a mix of short and full deliveries. The two Windies batsmen did not look comfortable in the middle. (Image: AP) 3/4 Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were all smiles when West Indies were all-out on 117. Hamilton was dismissed on 5 by Ishant and Roach was the last wicket to fall when Ravindra Jadeja got Roach caught by Mayank Agarwal. India thus had a lead of 299 runs. Kohli had the option of enforcing the follow-on but he chose not to. (Image: AP) 4/4 Indian openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal looked to build on India's big lead but Agarwal was trapped LBW by Roach on a personal score of 4. India were 9/1. Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara took India to 16/1 at Lunch. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 1, 2019 10:04 pm