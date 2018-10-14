App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 14, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: India win by 10 wickets, wrap up series 2-0

Catch the highlights of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Matches

2nd ODI | 13 Oct, 2018
ENG in SL, 5 ODIs, 2018
SL V/S ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
results
2nd T20I | 12-13 Oct, 2018
ZIM in SA, 3 T20Is, 2018
SA V/S ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
results
2nd Test | 12-14 Oct, 2018
WI in IND, 2 Test Series, 2018
IND V/S WI
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets
results
1st ODI | 10 Oct, 2018
ENG in SL, 5 ODIs, 2018
SL V/S ENG
Match Abandoned
results
2nd Test | 16-20 Oct, 2018
PAK and AUS in UAE, 2 Tests, 2018
PAK V/S AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
upcoming
3rd ODI | 17 Oct, 2018
ENG in SL, 5 ODIs, 2018
SL V/S ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
upcoming
4th ODI | 20 Oct, 2018
ENG in SL, 5 ODIs, 2018
SL V/S ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
upcoming

highlights

  • Oct 14, 01:16 PM (IST)

    Check out the highlights and key moments of the Test in pictures here.

  • Oct 14, 05:51 PM (IST)

    That brings us to the end of our coverage of this match. We hope you enjoyed following all the action on our page. Stay tuned for more updates from the India vs West Indies series. Till then it's goodbye. 

  • Oct 14, 05:49 PM (IST)
  • Oct 14, 05:47 PM (IST)
  • Oct 14, 05:46 PM (IST)

    Prithvi Shaw is awarded with the Man of the Series award

    He was brilliant with the bat and looks like a great prospect for the future. 

  • Oct 14, 05:42 PM (IST)

    Umesh Yadav is awarded with the Man of the Match award for his 10 wickets 

  • Oct 14, 05:27 PM (IST)
  • Oct 14, 05:27 PM (IST)
  • Oct 14, 05:26 PM (IST)
  • Oct 14, 05:24 PM (IST)
  • Oct 14, 05:22 PM (IST)

    India win the match by 10 wickets

  • Oct 14, 05:21 PM (IST)

    Shaw doesn’t waste any time as he drills the 1st ball through the covers for a FOUR. That’s it then as India win the match comfortably to wrap up the series 2-0.

    India 75/0 after 16.1 overs.

  • Oct 14, 05:19 PM (IST)

    Rahul punches the 1st ball towards point for a single. Shaw goes deep inside the crease and knocks the next delivery to long-on to level the scores. Holder brings the field in but Rahul just defends the next 4 deliveries. Looks like Rahul is giving young Shaw the chance to score the winning runs.

    India 71/0 after 16 overs.

  • Oct 14, 05:12 PM (IST)

    Rahul steps out looking for the big shot on the 1st delivery but doesn’t connect cleanly as the ball goes to deep square leg for a single. Shaw gets an inside edge to midwicket for a run on the 2nd ball. Rahul works the last ball to mid-on for a single. 3 off the over and 3 runs required for victory.

    India 69/0 after 15 overs.

  • Oct 14, 05:10 PM (IST)

    Chase gets some good turn and bounce on the 2nd delivery but it’s down the leg side and the keeper fails get across in time as the batsmen pick up a couple of byes. Shaw then rotates strike with a single on the next ball. Rahul runs the last ball to cover point for a single. India need just 6 runs to win now.

    India 66/0 after 14 overs.

  • Oct 14, 05:07 PM (IST)

    The umpire points to his watch to let the players know they are extending play by a half hour. Rahul sweeps the 2nd ball past square for 2 runs. He then punches the 4th ball to midwicket for a single. Shaw works the next ball to deep midwicket for a run. 4 runs off the over.

    India 62/0 after 13 overs.

  • Oct 14, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Chase continues. Rahul knocks the 1st ball down to long-on for a single. Shaw gets on the back foot and punches the 3rd ball beautifully through the covers for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single. Rahul reaches forward and guides the last ball to point for a run. 7 off the over.

    India 58/0 after 12 overs.

  • Oct 14, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Shaw steps out on the 2nd delivery but only gets an inside edge onto the pads. He then slaps the next ball to point for a single. Rahul works the last delivery to deep midwicket for a run. 2 runs off the over.

    India 51/0 after 11 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:58 PM (IST)

    Roston Chase comes into the attack. Shaw works the 3rd ball round the corner for a single. Rahul glances the next delivery through square leg for a run. Chase comes from round the wicket for the final two deliveries. Shaw whips the last ball through midwicket for a single. India need just 23 more runs to win.

    India 49/0 after 10 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:55 PM (IST)

    Devendra Bishoo comes into the attack. Rahul drills the 1st ball through the covers for a single. Shaw dances down the track and swings at the 4th delivery but misses the line completely. Hamilton fails to collect the ball and misses out on a great chance for a stumping. He isn't doing himself any favours here the Windies substitute keeper. Shaw waits back and cuts the 5th ball past point for a FOUR. He then picks up a single off the last delivery. 6 off the over.

    India 46/0 after 9 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Warrican starts with a full toss which Rahul paddles fine for a FOUR. Rahul looks for the sweep shot on the 4th delivery but misses as the ball hits him on the pads. The impact is outside off stump and the umpire isn’t interested in the appeals. Rahul runs the last ball down to long-on for a single. 5 off the over. India need just 32 runs to win.

    India 40/0 after 8 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:47 PM (IST)

    Holder oversteps on the 1st delivery and the umpire signals for a no-ball. Rahul pulls the 2nd ball to fine leg for a single. Shaw rides the bounce and punches the next ball through covers for 2 runs. Holder persists with the shorter deliveries and Shaw hooks the 5th ball to fine leg for a run. Rahul executes an awkward hook shot on the last delivery for a single down to fine leg. 6 runs off the over.

    India 35/0 after 7 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:42 PM (IST)

    Rahul is completely beaten by the 3rd delivery as Warrican gets it to turn sharply past his bat. The keeper takes off the bails and the third umpire is called into action. Rahul has his foot planted in the crease and play goes on. He guides the 4th ball through sweeper for a single. Just 1 run from the over.

    India 29/0 after 6 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Holder bangs the 1st ball short and Shaw tries to duck but the ball doesn’t rise and hits him on the bicep. The Windies appeal for a LBW and go for the review. Replays show the ball would clip the top of the stumps leaving it to the Umpire’s call. Windies retain the review but won’t get a wicket. The batsmen pick up a leg bye. Rahul drills the 3rd ball straight down the ground for 2 runs. He then rotates strike with a single off the next ball. 4 runs from the over.

    India 28/0 after 5 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:31 PM (IST)

    The batsmen rotate the strike comfortably with singles in the over. Warrican doesn’t find any way to trouble the batsmen at all. 5 runs off the over. India need just 48 runs to win.

    India 24/0 after 4 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:28 PM (IST)

    Holder gets some extra bounce on the 1st delivery and the ball hits Shaw on his right forearm. He completes the single but looks in considerable pain as the Physio is called onto the pitch for treatment. Shaw is able to continue though which is a good sign for India. The lights have also been turned on now as the skies have darkened. Rahul pushes the 2nd delivery to mid-on for a single. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last three deliveries. 5 runs off the over.

    India 19/0 after 3 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Jomel Warrican comes into the attack. Rahul is on strike. He cannot afford another mishap here after getting dismissed for just 4 runs in the first innings. Rahul dances down the pitch and launches the last ball over long-off for a SIX.

    India 14/0 after 2 overs.

  • Oct 14, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Holder sends the 2nd delivery way down the leg stump and the ball goes past the glove of the diving keeper for FOUR byes. Holder sends down a brilliant 4th delivery that swings into Shaw and nips an inside edge which takes the ball dangerously close to the stumps and down to the boundary for FOUR. Shaw was looking to play that through the off-side and was lucky it didn’t crash into his stumps. 8 runs off the over.

    India 8/0 after the first over.

  • Oct 14, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Jason Holder has the ball for the first over with Shaw on strike. 

  • Oct 14, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul step out to bat for India. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.