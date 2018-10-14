India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: India win by 10 wickets, wrap up series 2-0

Holder sends the 2nd delivery way down the leg stump and the ball goes past the glove of the diving keeper for FOUR byes. Holder sends down a brilliant 4th delivery that swings into Shaw and nips an inside edge which takes the ball dangerously close to the stumps and down to the boundary for FOUR. Shaw was looking to play that through the off-side and was lucky it didn’t crash into his stumps. 8 runs off the over.

India 8/0 after the first over.