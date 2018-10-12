Oct 12, 2018 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE: Brathwaite and Powell open the batting; Shardul Thakur makes debut
Catch the highlights from the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Powell punches the 1st ball down to mid-off and manages to come back for the second. Umesh sends the next ball full outside off which Powell leaves for the keeper. Powell pushes the next delivery towards point for a single. Brathwaite plays out the rest of the over. Much better over from Umesh without any loose deliveries.
West Indies 12/0 after 3 overs.
Debutant Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. He’s the 294th player to represent India. Thakur starts with 3 balls outside off stump which Powell leaves alone. The 5th ball is bowled at the stumps and Powell gets off the mark with a single down to fine leg. Just the 1 run from the over. Good start by Thakur.
West Indies 9/0 after 2 overs.
Yadav sends down a poor first delivery as he pitches it down the leg side allowing Brathwaite to get off the mark with a glance for a FOUR down to the fine leg boundary. Yadav once again misses his line as he sends the 4th ball down leg side and Brathwaite clips it past square leg for another FOUR. 8 runs from the first over.
West Indies 8/0 after the first over.
Umesh Yadav will bowl the first over with Brathwaite on strike
Kraigg Brathwaite and and Kieran Powell step out to open the batting
Shardul Thakur will have big shoes to fill as he replaces Mohammed Shami who is rested for this game. Shami was lethal with the new ball in the first Test as he provided India with the breakthrough in the first innings.
Umesh Yadav will have to step up, being the senior pacer in the side now.
The players are making their way onto the ground for the national anthems. We're just moments away from the first over now.
Playing XI
Windies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel
India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur
As the action moves closer here are the betting odds for this Test
Betting Odds (Betfair)
India: 1.15
Draw: 10
West Indies: 26
Pitch report: There's a bit of grass cover as compared to Rajkot. There will be a bit of help for the bowlers with the new ball
Toss:
Windies captain Jason Holder wins the toss and opts to bat first.
Possible XI
India XI: K L Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami
Windies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Keiran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(WK), Keemo Paul, Jason Holder (C), Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo and Kemar Roach
Ever since Prithvi Shaw marked his debut for India with a memorable century, he has drawn comparisons with the likes of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. Dimunitive Mumbai batsman holds lot of promise but Virat Kohli has come out and said that people should refrain comparing the young batsman to cricket icons like Sehwag and Tendulkar. This is what he had to say:
“We definitely think he (Shaw) has it in him to play at the highest level and he can repeat what he did in the first game. He is a very keen learner, a sharp guy. He understands situations well. We are all very happy for him”
"We shouldn't compare him to anyone yet. We shouldn't put him in a space where he feels pressure of any kind and he should be left in a space where he enjoys his cricket and slowly grows into a player we all believe in."
There is plenty to look forward to. For those who love to dwell on numbers and facts would be interested to know that R Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara are leading wicket taker and run scorer at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Every time the two players have featured together in Test for India at this ground, the team has gone on to win the Test.
Seems like Windies have prepared well for the second Test and they have figured out a plan for Indian opener Prithvi Shaw. Windies player Roston Chase said this on the eve of the 2nd Test:
"We had a long chat after the first Test and came up with some plans. We discussed how we are looking to bowl at him in the second Test along with some of the other batters. I can't obviously discuss our plans in the conference. I think we have a better idea of what we are looking to do against him."
The Windies performance left much to be desired as both batsmen and bowlers struggled to make an impact. They need to put in a much improved performance to trouble the Indians who looked superior in every department. India on the other hand will be expected to come out all guns blazing to make it two wins in a row especially after the recent crushing 4-1 series loss to England.
India had a great outing in the first Test played at Rajkot where it thrashed Windies by an innings and 272 runs.
On the morning of first Test Windies captain Jason Holder was ruled out of the match because of an injury, Kraigg Brathwaite took charge as stand in captain. Indian captain Virat Kohli handed young Prithvi Shaw his maiden Test cap. Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. Shaw slammed a memorable century. There was century from Indian captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too. Fine performances from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, R. Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav helped India that test in just under three days. There was no stand out performance from the Windies camp.
Hello and Good morning. Welcome to the Live coverage of the 2nd Test between India and Windies to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad