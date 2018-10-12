India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE: Brathwaite and Powell open the batting; Shardul Thakur makes debut

Ever since Prithvi Shaw marked his debut for India with a memorable century, he has drawn comparisons with the likes of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. Dimunitive Mumbai batsman holds lot of promise but Virat Kohli has come out and said that people should refrain comparing the young batsman to cricket icons like Sehwag and Tendulkar. This is what he had to say:

“We definitely think he (Shaw) has it in him to play at the highest level and he can repeat what he did in the first game. He is a very keen learner, a sharp guy. He understands situations well. We are all very happy for him”

"We shouldn't compare him to anyone yet. We shouldn't put him in a space where he feels pressure of any kind and he should be left in a space where he enjoys his cricket and slowly grows into a player we all believe in."