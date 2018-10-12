Oct 12, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Roston Chase inspires Windies to 295/7 at Stumps
Catch the live action from the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
highlights
WICKET! Holder c Pant b Umesh 52 (92)
FIFTY up for Holder! 50 (86)
FIFTY up for Chase! 50 (80)
WICKET! Dowrich lbw Umesh 30 (63)
WICKET! Ambris c Jadeja b Kuldeep 18 (26)
WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer lbw Kuldeep 12 (34)
WICKET! Shai Hope lbw Umesh Yadav 36 (68)
WICKET! Brathwaite lbw Kuldeep Yadav 14 (68)
WICKET! Powell 22 (30) c Jadeja b Ashwin
Check out the highlights and key moments of the Test in pictures here
That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 1. We hope you enjoyed following all the action on our page. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action live from Day 2. Till then it's goodbye.
Roston Chase: I just took my time, more than what I did in the first game where I thought I just went away from my strengths and tried to over-hit the ball which is not necessary on outfields like the ones you get here. I was working hard with my coaches and as I said in the press conference, it is about believing in the processes and in your game and the results would come. I didn't worry about what was happening at the other end and was only looking to focus on my game. The spinners dominate the bowling in First Class cricket in the Caribbean so I am accustomed to playing spin bowling. I thought the wickets here would spin a lot more but they are really good.
Roston Chase batted brilliantly as he helped his team reach a strong position at the end of Day 1. The batsman is currently unbeaten on 98 and could very well complete his 4th Test hundred when play resumes tomorrow. Jason Holder was the only casualty in the final session as he was caught behind in Umesh Yadav’s over. Holder scored 52 off 92 balls before being getting dismissed.
Chase punches the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Bishoo lunges forward and gets an inside edge behind square for a single. Kuldeep sends down a good leg-break on the 4th delivery and Chase gets an inside edge which takes the ball into the leg slip region for 2 runs. Chase sends the last ball down to long-off for a single. 5 runs off the over as the Umpire calls an end to the day’s play.
West Indies 295/7 after 95 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack. Chase gets an inside edge to the 2nd delivery which goes behind square for a single. Ashwin decides to come round the wicket to Bishoo. Bishoo punches the next ball to covers for a single. Chase drives the next ball to long-on for a run. 3 runs off the over. Chase is batting on 94 now.
West Indies 290/7 after 94 overs.
Kuldeep continues. He slows down the pace on the 2nd delivery and Bishoo was lucky there as the ball just moved past the edge. Another maiden over.
West Indies 287/7 after 93 overs.
Umesh Yadav continues. Chase plays out the over without taking any runs. The Windies looking to just get through the day now without losing any more wickets.
West Indies 287/7 after 92 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Chase pulls the first ball behind square for a single. Devendra Bishoo is the new man in and he plays out the rest of the over. Just the 1 run from the over.
West Indies 287/7 after 91 overs.
Holder opens the face of his bat and guides the 1st ball behind square for a single. Umesh shortens his length against Chase who manages to tuck the 4th ball to backward square leg for 2 runs. Chase moves into the nervous nineties now. He taps the next ball to cover-point and darts off for a single. Jadeja dislodges the bails with a direct hit but Holder was safely home. CAUGHT! Umesh sends down a short ball to end the over and Holder tries to connect with the pull but the ball glances off his gloves. Pant takes the catch and Holder doesn’t wait for the umpire as he walks off. Good innings from the skipper comes to an end.
West Indies 286/7 after 90 overs.
WICKET! Holder c Pant b Umesh 52 (92)
Umesh bangs the last ball short down the leg stump. Holder tries to connect with the pull but the ball glances off his gloves as Pant takes the catch.
Jadeja has one man at slip for the over. Chase drives the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Holder defends the 5th ball to point for a quick single. Just 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 282/6 after 89 overs.
Virat decides to take the new ball now as Umesh continues. India have 2 slips and a gully in for this over now. Holder punches the 4th ball past mid-on and Ashwin does well to prevent the boundary with a dive as the batsmen pick up 2 runs. Umesh ends the over with a short delivery and Holder pulls it beautifully over midwicket for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for the Windies skipper.
West Indies 280/6 after 88 overs.
FIFTY up for Holder! 50 (86)
Jadeja continues. Chase flicks the 2nd delivery to the leg side for 2 runs. Jadeja is finding some turn on the pitch but Chase plays out the over comfortably. 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 274/6 after 87 overs.
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. Big appeal for LBW on the first delivery but it looked like the ball was going to miss leg stump and the batsmen pick up a leg bye. Holder defends the 4th delivery towards short cover for a quick single. Umesh ends the over with a yorker but Chase manages to dig it out to midwicket for a single.
West Indies 272/6 after 86 overs.
Jadeja continues. Chase is on strike. No runs off the first two balls. Chase plays the third ball to long-off and gets a single. Holder is on strike. He gets a single towards sweeper cover. Chase gets a single off the last ball.
West Indies 269/6 after 85 overs
Ashwin will continue. Chase is on strike. No runs off the first three deliveries. FOUR. Lose delivery from Ashwin as he bowls short and outside the off stump. Chase rocks back in his crease and plays the ball through cover for a boundary. A single on the next ball towards fine-leg. Holder on strike. No runs off the last ball. Five runs off the over.
West Indies 266/6 after 84 overs
Jadeja will continue. Chase will be on strike. Chase plays the second ball towards mid-wicket and gets three runs. Holder on strike. He gets a single towards backward square-leg. Chase pushes the last ball through cover for a single. Five runs off the over.
West Indies 261/6 after 83 overs
Ashwin will continue. Chase is on strike. He flicks the fourth ball towards sqauare leg and gets a single. No runs off the remaining balls.
West Indies 256/6 after 82 overs
Jadeja will continue. Chase is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Holder then gets three runs on the second ball. Chase gets a quick single on the fifth ball towards mid-on. Holder plays the last ball towards cover but gets no run. Five runs off the over.
West Indies 255/6 after 81 overs
Good sensible cricket from Windies in last one hour.
Ashwin will continue. Chase is on strike. No runs off the first two balls. Chase plays the third ball to long-on and gets a singe. Holder then plays the next ball to mid-wicket and gets another single. Chase gets yet another single on fifth ball. Holder defends the last ball.
West Indies 250/6 after 80 overs
Jadeja continues. Holder is on strike. First ball is flat and Holder plays it towards leg side and gets two runs. No runs off the next five balls. Two runs off the over.
West Indies 247/6 after 79 overs
Ashwin will continue. Chase on strike. No runs off the first ball. Four Byes on the second ball asAshwin strays in his line and ball moves way down the leg-side towards fine leg boundary. A single on third ball. Holder on strike. Holder plays the fifth ball towards long-on and gets a single. Hoolder on strike. He defends the last ball.
West Indies 245/6 after 78 overs
Bowling change. Ravindra Jadeja is back into the attack. Holder is on strike. First two balls are dots. Holder plays the third ball towards cover and gets a single. Chase on strike. He gets a single on the last ball of the over towards off side.
West Indies 239/6 after 77 overs
Windies have scored 36 runs in last 10 over without any loss.