India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Roston Chase inspires Windies to 295/7 at Stumps

Roston Chase: I just took my time, more than what I did in the first game where I thought I just went away from my strengths and tried to over-hit the ball which is not necessary on outfields like the ones you get here. I was working hard with my coaches and as I said in the press conference, it is about believing in the processes and in your game and the results would come. I didn't worry about what was happening at the other end and was only looking to focus on my game. The spinners dominate the bowling in First Class cricket in the Caribbean so I am accustomed to playing spin bowling. I thought the wickets here would spin a lot more but they are really good.