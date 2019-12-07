India vs West Indies 2nd T20I preview: Where to watch, possible XI and betting odds

After a stellar Virat Kohli show gave India a 1-0 lead in the series, the hosts will look to put the result of the three-match bout beyond doubt when they face off against the West Indies in the 2nd T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Kerala on December 8.

The Men in Blue have played their Caribbean counterparts on six occasions in T20Is over the past 13 months, winning on every single occasion.

The hosts had claimed the season's first T20 series win at home last month, beating Bangladesh 2-1.

A win on December 8 will not only help India seal their second series in the shortest format but also give them a chance to tests the fringe players as they continue their preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Captain Virat Kohli powered his team to their seventh straight T20I win over the Windies in the 1st T20I, beating them comfortably by six wickets chasing down Windies' total of 207 with 8 balls to spare. The win was also India's highest successful run chase in a T20 International.

KL Rahul first set the platform with a 40-ball 62, before skipper Kohli finished the job with a career-best 94 not out.

Rahul looked in sublime touch as he made a case for himself with his well-compiled half-century after being promoted to open in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan.

The Karnataka batsman became the third fastest man to complete 1,000 runs in T20 internationals in 29 innings on way to his half-century and he will look to continue his good run.

Underfire Rishabh Pant too produced two big sixes before being holed out at long off and the wicket-keeper batsman, who has come under the scanner for his inconsistent form with the bat and poor glove work, will look to grab such opportunities more often.

While the batting led by Kohli put up a good show, the bowlers found themselves at the receiving end of some power-hitting by Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and captain Kieron Pollard.

Deepak Chahar, who was impressive in the preceding series against South Africa and Bangladesh, found the going tough as the West Indian batsman went after him. He took one wicket but gave away 54 runs and he will look to execute things better on Sunday.

Returning to the side's T20 setup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar went wicketless, bleeding 36 runs in his four overs but the weakest link in India's bowling seems to be Washington Sundar, who has failed to provide the breakthroughs, claiming just two wickets in his last six T20Is.

The 20-year-old from Chennai got the stick from the Windies batsmen and it remains to be seen if India sticks to the same bowling unit or brings in wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday.

In the fielding department too, India were far from impressive with Sundar and Rohit Sharma dropping a few catches apart from numerous misfields and the hosts will look to quickly pull up their socks.

The Windies, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back and keep the series alive but for that they will have to find a way to stop the Indian batsmen, led by Kohli.

The visiting team's bowlers appeared clueless as Kohli went on the overdrive on Friday.

Pacer Kesrick Williams conceded 60 runs from 3.4 overs and would be lucky to keep a place in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I.

Skipper Kieron Pollard would want the experienced Jason Holder (46/0) and Sheldon Cottrell (1/24) to provide wickets in the initial overs to stymie a formidable Indian batting unit.

The visitors also gave away 23 runs in extras, an area which needs immediate attention if they have to put India under pressure.

The Windies captain admitted that his side failed to execute its plans properly and would hope for an improved performance if they have to take the series to the decider and avenge their 0-3 loss to the same opponent in their own backyard in August.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams.

Conditions and pitch: There is very little chance that rains could affect the match and the pitch curator at the Greenfield International Stadium has promised a batting friendly track with lots of runs on offer.

Possible XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams.

Players to watch out for:

KL Rahul

While skipper Virat Kohli stole the headlines with yet another sublime knock, it was KL Rahul who laid the foundation after being given the chance to open the innings. Rahul looked disgusted with himself upon his dismissal and will be hungry to put in another good performance and cement that spot at the top of the order.

Sheldon Cottrell

In a match were a total of 416 runs were scored, Cottrell's bowling figures of 4-0-24-1 were highly impressive. The pacer hurried batsmen with his pace and will be eager to continue his rich vein of form.

(With Inputs from PTI)