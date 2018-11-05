India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Preview, betting odds and live stream

India won the first T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens by five wickets and will look to seal the series against reigning world champions as the action moves north to the city of Lucknow where international cricket returns after 24 years.

Having already lost the Test and One Day series, a loss in this match would mean that Windies return empty-handed from the tour. Also their reputation as World T20 champions is at stake. Their squad boasts of globe-trotting players featuring in top T20 leagues.

The Men in Blue would be eyeing their first major T20I series against West Indies since their last win in 2011.

Team News

There was plenty of fresh talent on display in the first match as five players made their T20I debut at Kolkata.

While India gave first starts to Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen and Kharry Pierre made their debuts for Windies. The match proved to be a good outing for all five debutants.

While Fabian Allen was the highest scorer for the Windies, Kharry Pierre bowled well and kept things tight as he finished with figures of 1/16 in his four overs. Oshane Thomas bowled a fiery opening spell and removed both the Indian openers. Krunal Pandya contributed with both bat and ball (21 in 9 balls and 1/15) and Khaleel finished with figures of 1/16 in his four overs.

One player who hasn't lived up-to his billing though is Shikhar Dhawan. The Indian opener had a bad One-Day series and his lean patch continued in the first T20I. India may drop Dhawan and ask KL Rahul to open along with Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer could be called to fill the vacant spot.

Windies suffered a body blow as its all-rounder Andre Russel was ruled out the series due to an injury. Barring any further injury concern Windies should start with the same playing XI.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran.

Possible XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed

Windies XI: Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer , Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieran Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre

Players to watch out for

Rohit Sharma

The dazzling form that Rohit Sharma is enjoying in white ball cricket at the moment, his six runs in as many deliveries in the first T20I can be considered a minor blip. India's middle order looked shaky after Rohit departed early and the Indian skipper would want to set things straight when he takes field for the second match. Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is going through a lean phase at the moment and the onus is now on the Mumbai batsman to score runs up-top. With the win against Windies in the first match Rohit now holds the record of most wins by a captain in first 10 T20Is. Rohit would love to extend that record further.

Oshane Thomas

Oshane Thomas has played three International matches so far and has ended losing all three of them. But he could be soon enjoying first taste of success. The bowler in his short career so far has impressed quite a few from cricket fraternity and one of them being his T20I captain Carlos Brathwaite. Windies captain compared the 21-year-old bowler to Joel Garner and Michael Holding. There is a reason for that comparison. Oshane bowls with great pace and generates bounce from the track. He accounted for the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma in the first match to send jitters in the Indian camp. If Windies are to win the next two matches then Thomas is the key player. A little help from the track and Thomas can be his menacing best.

Betting Odds (bet365)

India: 1/3

West Indies: 12/5

Other popular bets on the match can be checked on Oddschecker

