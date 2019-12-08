India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE cricket score: Simmons, Lewis go steady in chase

Chahar to Simmons. First delivery is full as Simmon plays the ball to the fielder at mid-off. Chahar gets swing on second delivery as Simmons steps out of his crease to play the ball but it goes to the keeper. Simmons plays third delivery to leg side for a single. Ewin Lewis is on strike. Lewis plays fourth delivery to point. Fifth delivery is outside off and Lewis leaves the ball for the keeper. FOUR! Short delivery by Chahar as Lewis looks to play the ball to on side but it takes the edge and goes to third-man for a boundary. 5 runs off the over.

West Indies 5/0 after first over.