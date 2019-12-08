App
Dec 08, 2019 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE cricket score: Simmons, Lewis go steady in chase

Catch all the live updates from the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

highlights

  • December 08, 2019 09:21 PM IST

    Bhuvneshwar to bowl. On strike is Simmons. First delivery is a dot. DROPPED! Fuller delivery by Bhuvneshwar as Simmons swings his bat for a big shot. The ball goes high in the air. Sundar is under the ball but he drops a sitter. Simmons completes a single. Third delivery is a dot. DROPPED! Another dropped catch. Fuller delivery by Bhuvneshwar as Lewis makes room to cut the ball. Pant puts in a dive to takes the catch but the ball slips out of his gloves. Lewis plays fifth delivery to sweeper cover for a single. Simmons plays last delivery to point and takes a single. 3 runs off the over.

    West Indies 26/0 after 5 over.

  • December 08, 2019 09:16 PM IST

    Washington Sundar will bowl. Simmons in son strike. Simmons plays first delivery to leg side and gets a single. No runs off next five deliveries. Good over by Sundar as he concedes just a single.  

    West Indies 23/0 after 4 over.

  • December 08, 2019 09:12 PM IST

    Chahar continues. Lewis is on strike. FOUR! Short delivery by Chahar and Lewis pulls the ball as it goes one bounce to long-on boundary. FOUR! Short delivery by Chahar and Lewis plays a backfoot punch as the ball races through cover for back to back boundaries. Third delivery is a dot. Lewis flicks next delivery for a single. Simmons pulls next delivery to leg side and is happy with a single. WIDE! Short delivery way outside off as Lewis leaves the ball for the keeper. Lewis plays last delivery to long-on and gets 2 runs. 13 runs off the over.

    West Indies 22/0 after 3 over.

  • December 08, 2019 09:09 PM IST

    FOUR! Short delivery by Chahar and Lewis plays a backfoot punch as the ball races through cover for back to back boundaries. 

  • December 08, 2019 09:09 PM IST

    FOUR! Short delivery by Chahar and Lewis pulls the ball as it goes one bounce to long-on boundary. 

  • December 08, 2019 09:06 PM IST

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl from the other end. Simmons is on strike. First delivery is a dot. Simmons plays second delivery to long-on and gets 2 runs. Simmons gets under edge of his bat on third delivery as he takes a single. Lewis is on strike. Lewis pushes next delivery to the fielder at extra cover. Lewis pulls next delivery to leg side and takes a single. Simmons blocks last delivery. 4 runs off the over.

    West Indies 9/0 after 2 over.

  • December 08, 2019 09:02 PM IST

    Chahar to Simmons. First delivery is full as Simmon plays the ball to the fielder at mid-off. Chahar gets swing on second delivery as Simmons steps out of his crease to play the ball but it goes to the keeper. Simmons plays third delivery to leg side for a single. Ewin Lewis is on strike. Lewis plays fourth delivery to point. Fifth delivery is outside off and Lewis leaves the ball for the keeper. FOUR! Short delivery by Chahar as Lewis looks to play the ball to on side but it takes the edge and goes to third-man for a boundary. 5 runs off the over.

    West Indies 5/0 after first over.

  • December 08, 2019 09:02 PM IST

    FOUR! Short delivery by Chahar as Lewis looks to play the ball to on side but it takes the edge and goes to third-man for a boundary.

  • December 08, 2019 08:56 PM IST

    Deepak Chahar will open the bowling for India. On strike is Lendl Simmons. 

  • December 08, 2019 08:55 PM IST

    West Indies opening pair of Lendl Simmons and Ewin Lewis walk out to bat. 

