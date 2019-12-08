India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Simmons unbeaten fifty helps Windies win by 8 wickets

In a surprise move, Kohli had promoted all-rounder Shivam Dube to No.3. Dube initially took some deliveries to settle in but then started to play big shots. Dube completed his maiden T20I fifty on the last the 10th over. But Dube got out in the next over. Dube made 54 off 30 deliveries hitting three boundaries and four sixes. India were 97/3. (Image: AP)