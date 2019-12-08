India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Simmons unbeaten fifty helps Windies win by 8 wickets

Catch all the top moments from 2nd T20I between India and West Indies played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 After the first T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies at Hyderabad the action moved to Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for the second match. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and invited India to bat first. (Image: AP) 2/10 On a slow track India were off to a poor start as KL Rahul was sent back in the dugout early by Windies pacer Kharry Pierre. Rahul made 11 as India were 24/1 in 3.1 overs. (Image: AP) 3/10 There was another blow for India soon as Jason Holder dismissed Rohit Sharma in the eight over. Rohit made 15 off 18 as India were 56/2. (Image: AP) 4/10 In a surprise move, Kohli had promoted all-rounder Shivam Dube to No.3. Dube initially took some deliveries to settle in but then started to play big shots. Dube completed his maiden T20I fifty on the last the 10th over. But Dube got out in the next over. Dube made 54 off 30 deliveries hitting three boundaries and four sixes. India were 97/3. (Image: AP) 5/10 After being punished by Kohli in the first mach, Windies bowler Kesrick Williams got revenge in this match as he picked the wicket of the Indian captain in the 14th over. Kohli made just 19 as India were 120/4. (Image: AP) 6/10 India kept losing wickets but Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 33 and helped the Men in Blue finish with 170/7 in 20 overs. (Image: AP) 7/10 Chasing 171 to win the match and level the series, Windies openers Lendl Simmons and Ewin Lewis were off to a solid start as the two put up a 73-run stand. Washington Sundar then broke the partnership as he got Lewis stumped. Lewis made 40 off 35. (Image: AP) 8/10 Simmons completed his fifty in the 15th over with a six as he stabalized the Windies chase. (Image: AP) 9/10 The match was drifting away from India but there was a moment of delight for the Indian fans as Kohli took a stunning catch at the long-on boundary in the 14th over to send back Shimron Hetmyer. (Image: AP) 10/10 Simmons and Nicholas Pooran then put up a partnership of 61 runs as Windies cruised home in 18.3 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Simmons remained not out on 67 and was adjudged Man of the Match. (Image: AP) First Published on Dec 8, 2019 11:08 pm