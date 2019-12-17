India vs West Indies 2nd ODI preview: Where to watch, possible XI, betting odds

India will have to get their bowling combination right after failing to stop the West Indies from executing a perfect chase in Chennai when they take on the buoyant visitors in the second ODI at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 18, aiming to keep the three-match series alive.

A series win here would certainly raise Kieron Pollard's profile from a T20 freelancer to an able leader but a blinder from Rohit Sharma or another hundred from skipper Virat Kohli on a batting belter can't be ruled out.

It wasn't a nightmarish bowling performance in Chennai by any stretch of imagination but not being able to defend 287 on a slow track left the team management with a few points to ponder.

Kohli had blamed it on the conditions.

"We thought six bowling options will be good enough, specially with the pitch being slow and Kedar as an option...I think the ball wasn't holding enough for the fast bowlers," Kohli had said after the loss.

With the par-score at the ACA-VDCA stadium here set to be in the 320-plus range, a fifth specialist bowling option could be mulled upon considering the plight the hosts faced in the last game with Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope beautifully planning the chase with their respective hundreds.

The biggest reason for the setback in Chennai was spinners Ravindra Jadeja (0/58 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (0/45 in 10 overs) being rendered ineffective.

Hope and Hetmyer didn't murder the attack but did enough during the middle overs to ensure 103 runs came without taking any adventurous route.

They chose their bowlers perfectly and as a result, debutant Shivam Dube leaked 68 runs in 7.5 overs, indicating that he is certainly a "work in progress" as far as his bowling is concerned. However, it's a tricky path for India to tweak their playing XI considering what exactly they have in their reserves. They have Mayank Agarwal, the reserve opener, who is unlikely to get a chance as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are set at the top. Then they have Manish Pandey, the reserve middle-order batsman, who can only be replaced at No 6 in place of Jadhav. And Jadhav did nothing wrong in Chennai, scoring 40 off 33 balls with his typical 'chip and charge' game.

The questions that people are raising is about Jadhav not being given another go after he was hit for 11 in his solitary over.

On a Chennai track, if he couldn't be risked for a second over, what will happen on a batting friendly Visakhapatnam pitch where he could be hit through the line easily.

So will Pandey, with a better range of strokes, be an option instead of Jadhav? If that's the case then they will have to go for a specialist fifth bowler -- either seamer Shardul Thakur or leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

In case India go for either of the two, then the axe may fall on one of the two all-rounders, Dube or Ravindra Jadeja.

Dube was sent to bat at No.8 in the last game and might not get to bat here irrespective of whether India bat first or second.

In that case, Shardul could be an option as Jadeja's experience in all departments is a necessity.

However, it is a well-known fact that Jadeja struggles on good batting surfaces which creates a case for Chahal's conventional leg-breaks.

For the West Indies, Hetmyer has undoubtedly been one of their key performers and getting his wicket will be the key for the Indian team.

West Indies' pacers were also on the money as Sheldon Cotterell and a fit-again Alzarri Joseph did a good job both at the beginning and the back-end of the Indian innings.

Keemo Paul also did his bit and the West Indies pace attack could be lauded for using a lot of variations including the slower deliveries to good effect.

But on a true pitch like Visakhapatnam, it will be a different challenge for the pace troika.

Where to watch: The match starts 1.30 PM IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Online viewers can catch the action on Hotstar.

Pitch and Conditions: Expect a batting friendly track. There could be clouds hovering over the ground but chances of rains are remote.

Possible XI:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami

West Indies XI: Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Players to watch out for:

Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper was in sublime form in the T20 series before he got to an inauspicious start in the ODI series. With his team's back on the wall expect Kohli to produce a batting masterclass.

Shai Hope

Shai Hope hit a brilliant hundred in the first ODI and was a able support to fiery Shimron Hetmyer from one end. Hope is one of top-three leading run scorers in ODIs for 2019. With Hope around, Windies feel secured while batting.

Betting Odds (22 bets)

India: 1.30

West Indies: 3.50

Other bets on the match can be checked on bettingtop10

Predictions

As odds suggest India are favorite to win the match but with West Indies there could be a surprise in the store.

(with PTI inputs)