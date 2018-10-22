India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Preview, team news and live streaming

The script for the ODI series began on expected lines as the Men-in-Blue cantered to victory in the first match in Guwahati.

Windies looked a better team in the first game until the Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli partnership made a mockery of a competitive total of 322.

Kohli and Sharma dished out special performances at Guwahati. But their batting display again masked India's frailties in the middle order. On the eve of 1st ODI, Kohli had emphasised on importance of batting at No.4. He backed Ambati Rayudu to do that job for the team but by the time Rayudu walked out to bat at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, the fate of the match had already been sealed. Also untested was Rishabh Pant, who was drafted in the team as a specialist batsman.

Spinners did the job for India in the first ODI, but pacer trio of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed picked up just three wickets in their assigned quota of 30 overs while going for 209 runs. Kohli has to remain contend with these three fast bowlers as there is no other pacer in squad announced for the first two ODIs. At best, one of the three fast bowlers could be benched for Kuldeep Yadav.

Few of the Windies players had an off day in office at Guwahati . Marlon Samuels experienced a rare failure on Indian soil .He could definitely add those extra 25-30 runs which Windies skipper Jason Holder felt his team lacked. Kemar Roach and Jason Holder were off colour with the ball. Roach and Holder certainly posses the skills to trouble Indian batsmen. If Samuels, Roach and Holder click then India could find Windies on standing on level terms.

Team News

Not many changes changes are expected in the either side. Indian would not want to meddle with the winning combination but one change is expected. Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav could be drafted in place of Umesh Yadav if the conditions are conducive for spin. Windies could field the same playing XI.

Windies ODI squad: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

India ODI squad (first two ODIs): Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

Probable XI:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Windies XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder (capt), Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo

Players to watch out for:

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan failed to make an impact in the first ODI but given the conditions, he should come good with the bat soon enough. The kind of form that he displayed in the Asia Cup still makes him a player to watch out for. The southpaw is always a start away from getting a big score. Once the initial overs are negotiated, Dhawan would fancy having a go at the Windies bowling attack. The Delhi batsman is is 211 runs short of the 1000 run mark for this calendar year.

Marlon Samuels

At 37, Marlon Samuels is the oldest player in the Windies squad. With an experience of 200 ODIs, he is also the most experienced player in the Windies side. The Jamaican first toured India 16 years ago and made an immediate impact with two centuries. His 104 in the first innings of 3rd Test at Kolkatta and unbeaten 108 in the 7th ODI at Vijayawada established him in as a future star of Windies cricket. Samuels loves the sight of Men in Blue as he is one of the eight Windies player to have scored 1000+ ODI runs against them. Samuels will have to shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs up top with fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle being absent.

Head-to-Head (last five matches):

India: 4

West Indies: 1

