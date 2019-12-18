India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, LIVE cricket score: Rahul, Rohit cut loose after their fifties

Live now
Dec 18, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
FIFTY up for Rohit Sharma! 50 (67)
FIFTY up for KL Rahul! 50 (46)
Bowling change. Cottrell is back. On strike is Rahul. Rahul gets a single off first delivery. Second delivery is a dot. FOUR! Fuller ball by Cottrell as Rohit hits the ball over the bowler’s head as the ball goes on one bounce to long-off boundary. Rohit plays next delivery to third man for a single. Rahul blocks next delivery. Last delivery is a dot too. 6 runs off the over.
India 127/0 after 23 overs.
Paul continues to bowl. KL Rahul is on strike. FOUR! Short ball by Paul and Rahul goes deep in his crease to cut the ball past backward point for a boundary. Second delivery is a dot. Third delivery another dot. Rahul drives fourth delivery past cover to sweeper cover for a single. Fifth delivery is a dot. FOUR! Short ball by Paul as Rohit goes on back foot to flick the ball to fine-leg for a boundary and also to get to his fifty! 9 runs off the over.
India 121/0 after 22 overs.
Joseph continues to bowl. Rohit is on strike. FOUR! Short ball by Joseph and Rohit goes for a pull shot. The ball goes high in the air and takes one bounce and outside long-on boundary. Second delivery is a dot. Rohit gets a single off third delivery. FOUR! Fuller ball by Joseph and Rahul makes the best of his strong wrists to flick the ball through leg-side for a boundary. FOUR! Short ball by Joseph as Rahul goes deep in his crease to play a late cut past backward point for a boundary. A single off last ball. 14 runs off the over.
India 112/0 after 21 overs.
