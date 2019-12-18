App
Dec 18, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, LIVE cricket score: Rahul, Rohit cut loose after their fifties

Catch all the live updates and scores from the second ODI between India and West Indies being played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

highlights

  • December 18, 2019 03:11 PM IST

    Bowling change. Cottrell is back. On strike is Rahul. Rahul gets a single off first delivery. Second delivery is a dot. FOUR! Fuller ball by Cottrell as Rohit hits the ball over the bowler’s head as the ball goes on one bounce to long-off boundary. Rohit plays next delivery to third man for a single. Rahul blocks next delivery. Last delivery is a dot too. 6 runs off the over.

    India 127/0 after 23 overs.

  • December 18, 2019 03:09 PM IST

    FOUR! Fuller ball by Cottrell as Rohit hits the ball over the bowler’s head as the ball goes on one bounce to long-off boundary. 

  • December 18, 2019 03:08 PM IST

    FIFTY up for Rohit Sharma! 50 (67)

  • December 18, 2019 03:06 PM IST

    Paul continues to bowl. KL Rahul is on strike. FOUR! Short ball by Paul and Rahul goes deep in his crease to cut the ball past backward point for a boundary. Second delivery is a dot. Third delivery another dot. Rahul drives fourth delivery past cover to sweeper cover for a single. Fifth delivery is a dot. FOUR! Short ball by Paul as Rohit goes on back foot to flick the ball to fine-leg for a boundary and also to get to his fifty! 9 runs off the over.

    India 121/0 after 22 overs.

  • December 18, 2019 03:06 PM IST

    FOUR! Short ball by Paul as Rohit goes on back foot to flick the ball to fine-leg for a boundary and also to get to his fifty!

  • December 18, 2019 03:04 PM IST

    FOUR! Short ball by Paul and Rahul goes deep in his crease to cut the ball past backward point for a boundary. 

  • December 18, 2019 03:01 PM IST

    Joseph continues to bowl. Rohit is on strike. FOUR! Short ball by Joseph and Rohit goes for a pull shot. The ball goes high in the air and takes one bounce and outside long-on boundary. Second delivery is a dot. Rohit gets a single off third delivery. FOUR! Fuller ball by Joseph and Rahul makes the best of his strong wrists to flick the ball through leg-side for a boundary. FOUR! Short ball by Joseph as Rahul goes deep in his crease to play a late cut past backward point for a boundary. A single off last ball. 14 runs off the over.

    India 112/0 after 21 overs.

  • December 18, 2019 03:00 PM IST

    FOUR! Short ball by Joseph as Rahul goes deep in his crease to play a late cut past backward point for a boundary. 

  • December 18, 2019 03:00 PM IST

    FOUR! Fuller ball by Joseph and Rahul makes the best of his strong wrists to flick the ball through leg-side for a boundary. 

  • December 18, 2019 02:58 PM IST

    FOUR! Short ball by Joseph and Rohit goes for a pull shot. The ball goes high in the air and takes one bounce and outside long-on boundary.

