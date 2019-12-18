India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, LIVE cricket score: Rahul, Rohit cut loose after their fifties

Joseph continues to bowl. Rohit is on strike. FOUR! Short ball by Joseph and Rohit goes for a pull shot. The ball goes high in the air and takes one bounce and outside long-on boundary. Second delivery is a dot. Rohit gets a single off third delivery. FOUR! Fuller ball by Joseph and Rahul makes the best of his strong wrists to flick the ball through leg-side for a boundary. FOUR! Short ball by Joseph as Rahul goes deep in his crease to play a late cut past backward point for a boundary. A single off last ball. 14 runs off the over.

India 112/0 after 21 overs.