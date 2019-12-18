India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights: Batting masterclass by Rahul, Rohit and Iyer propels IND to 387/5

Catch all the top moments from the second ODI between India and West Indies played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 India and West Indies squared off for the 2nd ODI in their three-match series. India came into this match after being comprehensively beaten by the West Indies in the first match and needing a win to keep the series alive. Similar to the first match, Kieron Pollard won the Toss and opted to bowl. India made one change with Shardul Thakur replacing Shivam Dube. Windies made two changes with Evin Lewis and Khary Pierre returning. (Image: AP) 2/7 KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got India off to a pretty solid start adding 55 runs without the loss of any wicket in the first 10 overs. The Windies bowlers failed to get the better of the Indian opening duo. (Image: AP) 3/7 After a slow start to his innings, Rohit upped the ante and completed his hundred in the 34th over. (Image: AP) 4/7 Rahul notched his hundred as well on the first delivery of the 37th over. The Indian opener though got out five balls later. Rahul hit 8 4s and 3 6s as he returned to pavilion after making 102 off 104. (Image: AP) 5/7 In a rare sight in International cricket, Virat Kohli got out on a golden duck as the Indian skipper tried a pull shot on a slow ball by Kieron Pollard but was caught by Roston Chase at short midwicket. India were 232/2. (Image: AP) 6/7 After completing century, Rohit unleashed a barrage of shots all around the park. Rohit completed his 150 with a six in the 42nd over. Rohit's blitz came to an end in the 44th over when he edged a delivery by Sheldon Cottrell into the gloves of Shai Hope. The 'Hitman' returned after making 159 off 138 balls hitting 17 4s and 5 6s. (Image: AP) 7/7 After Rohit's wicket, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer launched another round of assault on the Windies bowlers. The two batsmen smashed 74 runs in 4 overs. Iyer got to his fifty in the 48th over and Pant was dismissed in the same over over. Pant made 39 off 16 and Iyer made 53 off 32 as India finished with a monumental total of 387/5. (Image: AP) First Published on Dec 18, 2019 05:21 pm