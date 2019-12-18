India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights: Batting masterclass by Rahul, Rohit and Iyer propels IND to 387/5

India and West Indies squared off for the 2nd ODI in their three-match series. India came into this match after being comprehensively beaten by the West Indies in the first match and needing a win to keep the series alive. Similar to the first match, Kieron Pollard won the Toss and opted to bowl. India made one change with Shardul Thakur replacing Shivam Dube. Windies made two changes with Evin Lewis and Khary Pierre returning. (Image: AP)