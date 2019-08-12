India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights: As it happened

That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. India take a 1-0 lead in the series, however West Indies can still salvage a draw in the final ODI on August 14. Join us then with the match starting at 7:00 PM. Till then it's goodbye!
Aug 12, 04:05 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli (Man of the Match, India Captain): Good outing with the bat. Exactly why we wanted to bat first. If you saw later half of the West Indies innings, it was difficult to bat on. Shikhar and Rohit didn't get a big one. The team wanted me to step up and it was my opportunity to do it. It was important to string in a lot of dot balls. The batting became a little easy thanks to the rain. It was tough gripping the ball when the ball went into the outfield. The number of left handers work in favour of Kuldeep and that's why we went in with him rather than Chahal. Kedar was precise as well. With the number of left-handers, you want to go with a chinaman bowler rather than a leggie. Shreyas is a confident guy, he's got the right attitude. Good hands. He made it easier for me.
Aug 12, 04:02 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli is the Man of the Match.
Aug 12, 04:00 AM (IST)
Jason Holder (West Indies Captain): Extremely disappointed. We had the game in our hand. We bowled well to come back in the end. The wickets in the end really cost us. We've got to take responsibility. One of the main things is when you get in, you've got to go deep. I must commend the bowlers. It was very hot and humid, tough conditions to bowl. We've definitely got to take responsibility and ownership as batters.
Aug 12, 03:52 AM (IST)
Shreyas Iyer - It was a fruitful day. I knew I was going to do well, I played for India A and I played in these grounds, paced my innings well and think it went well. I decided that I wouldn't take any risks, Virat told me that we needed to build a partnership and take the innings deep. He supported me very well, we took the ones and twos, hit the boundaries when it came. We decided 250 was a good score, obviously we got 30 runs extra. He told me to bat at least until the 45th over, I am thankful for what I managed. I want to stay in the team for a while, the consistency is always important, I want to play well and contribute to the team.
Aug 12, 03:47 AM (IST)
India win by 59 runs to take a 1-0 series lead.
Aug 12, 03:44 AM (IST)
Mohammed Shami returns to the attack. He starts with a full toss which is swerving into the batsman and Holder just about manages to squeeze it out for a single. Cottrell sits back and lofts the 2nd ball over mid-off for a one-bounce FOUR. CAUGHT! Brilliant from Jadeja as he runs towards the boundary and manages to take the catch with the ball coming over his shoulder. Oshane Thomas walks out to bat. Holder defends the 4th ball and rotates strike with a single on the 5th delivery. LBW! Thomas doesn’t survive the last delivery as Shami traps him plumb in front of the wickets. Brilliant from India as they win by 59 runs.
West Indies 210/10 after 42 overs.
Aug 12, 03:43 AM (IST)
WICKET! Thomas lbw Shami 0 (1)
Thomas just doesn't get his bat down in time as Shami sends down a pacy delivery which traps his plumb.
Aug 12, 03:40 AM (IST)
WICKET! Cottrell c Jadeja b Shami 17 (18)
This time Cottrell doesn't connect well slicing the ball over backward point where Jadeja does brilliantly to take the catch while running towards the boundary.
Aug 12, 03:38 AM (IST)
FOUR! Cottrell just gets under the ball and chips it over mid-on.
WICKET! Thomas lbw Shami 0 (1)
WICKET! Cottrell c Jadeja b Shami 17 (18)
WICKET! Roach b Bhuvneshwar 0 (3)
WICKET! Brathwaite c Shami b Jadeja 0 (3)
WICKET! Chase c & b Bhuvneshwar 18 (23)
WICKET! Pooran c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 42 (52)
WICKET! Lewis c Kohli b Kuldeep 65 (80)
FIFTY up for Lewis! 50 (66)
WICKET! Hetmyer c Kohli b Kuldeep 18 (20)
WICKET! Hope b Khaleel 5 (10)
WICKET! Gayle lbw Bhuvneshwar 11 (24)
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar c Roach b Brathwaite 1 (2)
WICKET! Kedar run out (Lewis) 16 (14)
WICKET! Iyer b Holder 71 (68)
WICKET! Kohli c Roach b Brathwaite 120 (125)
FIFTY up for Iyer! 50 (49)
WICKET! Pant c Brathwaite 20 (35)
WICKET! Rohit c Pooran c Chase 18 (34)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (57)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw Cottrell 2 (3)
