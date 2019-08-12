India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights: As it happened

Virat Kohli (Man of the Match, India Captain): Good outing with the bat. Exactly why we wanted to bat first. If you saw later half of the West Indies innings, it was difficult to bat on. Shikhar and Rohit didn't get a big one. The team wanted me to step up and it was my opportunity to do it. It was important to string in a lot of dot balls. The batting became a little easy thanks to the rain. It was tough gripping the ball when the ball went into the outfield. The number of left handers work in favour of Kuldeep and that's why we went in with him rather than Chahal. Kedar was precise as well. With the number of left-handers, you want to go with a chinaman bowler rather than a leggie. Shreyas is a confident guy, he's got the right attitude. Good hands. He made it easier for me.