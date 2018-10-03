India vs West Indies 1st Test: These 10 players will be raring to make their mark

K L Rahul | Despite being the only Indian opener to feature in all Test matches of the English series, Rahul had a string of poor performances. He scored- 4,13, 8, 10, 23, 36, 19, 0 and 37- leading up to his final innings in the series where he up notched a century. In his only appearance at the recently concluded Asia Cup, Rahul hit a handy half-century in a game against Afghanistan. With home conditions tipping in his favour, Rahul will look to cement his spot at the helm of the Indian lineup, replacing Murali Vijay who has failed to impress in the recent past. (Image: AP)