India vs West Indies 1st Test: These 10 players will be raring to make their mark

With the 15-man squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies announced, here is a look at 10 players who could impress Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Virat Kohli | After being rested for the Asia Cup, a rejuvenated Kohli will return to lead the Indian squad for the home Test series against West Indies. Kohli's return to the squad comes on the heels of a dazzling Test series against England where he scored 593 runs including two centuries. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Mayank Agarwal | After a year of scintillating form, Agarwal finally gets his first Test call-up. The Karnataka batsman scored over 2000 runs across formats last season. He also scored a double century against South Africa A and a century during quadrangular series this season. The stylish right-hand batsman extended his prolific form to the ongoing season with productive outings in the List-A games in England, first-class matches and 50-over games against both South Africa A and Australia A in August-September. (Image: Karnataka Ranji Team) 3/10 Prithvi Shaw | After helping India clinch the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year, the 18-year-old right-handed batsman will be looking to replicate his success with the senior team. Shaw has played stellar knocks since his first-class debut in January 2017. He has scored seven 100s and five 50s, including three-figure scores against West Indies A and South Africa A. With Dhawan shown the door by the selectors, Shaw is likely to make debut against West Indies come October 4. (Image: icc-cricket.com) 4/10 K L Rahul | Despite being the only Indian opener to feature in all Test matches of the English series, Rahul had a string of poor performances. He scored- 4,13, 8, 10, 23, 36, 19, 0 and 37- leading up to his final innings in the series where he up notched a century. In his only appearance at the recently concluded Asia Cup, Rahul hit a handy half-century in a game against Afghanistan. With home conditions tipping in his favour, Rahul will look to cement his spot at the helm of the Indian lineup, replacing Murali Vijay who has failed to impress in the recent past. (Image: AP) 5/10 Shardul Thakur | The aggressive right arm fast bowler has been in the reckoning for a Test call for some time now. He was called on as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah mid-way during the ODI leg of India's tour of England. With regular pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma sidelined for the upcoming series, Thakur may finally get a chance to spearhead the Indian bowling attack in plain whites (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Mohammed Siraj | Siraj is another fresh face in the Test squad. With 40 wickets in his last five first-class matches, he is expected to enter the forthcoming series all guns blazing. A celestial spell of 8/59 against Australia in Bangalore is a testament to what this young man can do with the red ball. (Image: icc-cricket.com) 7/10 Hanuma Vihari | Having scored a mountain of runs in the domestic circuit, Vihari finally broke out on the international scene with a crafty half-century against England in the longer format, earlier this year. His 752 runs feat in just six outings (average of 94) in the 2017/18 Ranji Trophy will provide a much-needed solidity in the middle order. (Image: AP) 8/10 Rishabh Pant | The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman debuted for India during the tour of England. Pant became the first Indian batsman to open his account in Test cricket with a Six, which highlights his aggressive style of play. In the fifth Test of the series, Pant stitched a remarkable partnership with Rahul and completed his maiden Test century. The sublime innings almost won India the match. Pant is the only recognized wicketkeeper-batsman in the squad against West Indies and is expected to feature in both Test matches. (Image: AP) 9/10 Ravindra Jadeja | Jadeja's comeback to Indian cricket is now complete. The left-handed all-rounder returned to Test fold in the fifth Test against England and struck a half-century. He proved equally effective with the ball in that match, picking up seven wickets. Later, he returned to the ODI fold replacing injured Hardik Pandya for the Asia Cup. The all-rounder was equally good in white ball cricket and his contribution helped the team clinch the title. Jadeja's exploits with the ball in familiar home conditions are well known and he could prove to be a genuine match-winner in the series. (Image: AP) 10/10 Kuldeep Yadav | Yadav's last outing in all whites at Lord's proved to be a forgettable one as he played in conditions that were less favourable for spinners. But that doesn't take anything away from the left-arm chinaman. On his day, Yadav can outwit the best batsmen in the business. He could prove to be a vital third spinner if India decides to go with a three-pronged spin attack. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 3, 2018 06:08 pm